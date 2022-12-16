Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Witnesses Experimental Immunotherapy Vaccine 'Melt Away' Cancer During Vaccine TrialZack LoveNew York City, NY
New York witness reports cloud-like object moving over Hudson RiverRoger MarshNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
brooklynsportsworld.com
3 Union County, New Jersey Pizza Joints that Make Me Feel at Home
Coppola’s Ristorante – 590 Central Ave, New Providence, NJ. Coppola’s is everything right about New Jersey pizza. Located in New Providence, the restaurant provides the finest Italian food, made with a Naples-inspired flair. As for the pizza, I enjoyed a sausage slice, with the meat baked right...
2 men going to visit family member in hospital die in crash on NJ highway: report
Two New Jersey men were killed Sunday after a Jeep crashed into their SUV on the side of the Garden State Parkway.
'A Kind Woman': Beloved Member Of Tight-Knit West Milford Community Killed In Weekend Crash
Members of a private lakeside community in West Milford are mourning the sudden loss of a beloved homeowner who was killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.Cindi Romano, 65, was behind the wheel of her Jeep Wrangler when it struck a mailbox and then a utility pole on Otter Hole Road betwe…
theobserver.com
Kearny woman killed in 3-car crash in Clifton last week, PCPO says
A Kearny woman was killed in the early morning hours of Dec. 15, 2022, in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Clifton, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdez said in a joint statement with Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi. According to Valdez:. At approximately 4:47 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 15,...
hudsontv.com
Kearny Resident Karen Garcia and Union City Resident Mario Cruz-Segovia Involved in Tragic Three-Vehicle Crash on Route 3 West in Clifton, New Jersey
On the morning of December 15, 2022, a tragic car crash occurred on Route 3 West in Clifton, New Jersey. According to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Clifton Police Department, a Subaru Impreza struck a BMW X3 that was stopped in the roadway due to mechanical issues. The Impreza was then hit by an oncoming Toyota Prius.
Jalopnik
How New Jersey Will Spend $10.7 Billion to Make Traffic Worse
The plan to expand a vital 8.1-mile section of the New Jersey Turnpike, the Newark Bay–Hudson County Extension, is destined to fail. However, New Jersey’s government can’t stop itself from driving into the Hudson River. The project’s projected cost has exploded from $4.7 billion to $10.7 billion—adding added capacity between Newark Liberty International Airport and New York City which will plummet the surrounding area’s already terrible air quality. Also, the expansion won’t reduce congestion.
NBC New York
Face Recognition Tech Gets Girl Scout Mom Booted From Rockettes Show — Due to Where She Works
A recent incident at Radio City Music Hall involving the mother of a Girl Scout is shedding light on the growing controversy of facial recognition, as critics claim it is being used to target perceived enemies — in this case, by one of the most famous companies in the country.
One Of New Jersey’s Best Hot Dog Joints Has Been Opened Nearly 100 Years
This place makes hotdogs an absolute art form, and it's simple to see why people go out of their way to grab a bite to eat from this legendary restaurant open since 1932!. When I think of hot dogs, I usually picture one of two things; a pot of boiling water that has a pack of ballpark franks in it, or over-chared dogs on a charcoal grill.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Terrible Tragedy in Staten Island
Less than 8 years ago, the Jewish world – and in particular a wife and her 10 children – was rocked when Rabbi Dovid Winiarz, 49, from Staten Island, NY, was killed in a tragic car accident. In one moment, a family whose life encompassed chesed and Torah, was left with a widow and 10 orphans.
Yum! Where to Get the Best Amazing Apple Pie in New Jersey
So let's talk about a delicious subject this time around, pie. One of my favorite desserts is pie and one of the best flavors is of course "apple" which I'm sure is a fan favorite. So let's find out where to get the best "apple" pie in New Jersey, according to Love Food.
2 Toms River, NJ, Men, Standing Next to Car, Killed on Parkway
Two Toms River men were killed Sunday afternoon in a crash on the northbound Garden State Parkway. State Police said a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jerome Digiovanni, 75, was stopped at 1:30 PM in the right shoulder and right travel lane near Exit 98 (I-95/Route 34) in Wall. Digiovanni and...
New Milford PD: Hackensack Ex-Con Made Dozens Of Threatening Calls To Police, Local School
An ex-con with a history of making threats used racial slurs in alarming calls to a New Milford school, followed by 26 similar calls to borough police, authorities charged. The first call by Sean Michael Persons, 39, of Hackensack last week was “threatening, offensive and had racial rhetoric,” alarming school administrators, Police Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.
Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash
Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
theobserver.com
Nutley’s volunteer fire chief arrested, sent to Hudson County Jail, HCPO says
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 6:40 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, to include a statement issued by Nutley’s Board of Commissioners. The chief of Nutley’s Fire Department is behind bars after he was arrested for his involvement in an online sex sting involving a purported 14-year-old boy, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said today.
theobserver.com
Belleville Historical Society honors town’s (and Nutley’s) war heroes on Wreaths Across America day
Volunteers turned out in droves Saturday, Dec. 17, for the Wreaths Across America events sponsored by the Belleville Historical Society. The nationwide event brings together thousands of volunteers to remember and set wreaths on the graves of veterans from coast to coast. In Belleville, locals gathered at noon at St....
Go-Karts on Ice in Newark, New Jersey Look Totally Worth the Ride!
Love spending time on the ice in the colder months but aren't exactly great at ice skating? Why not try ice go-karting? We tell you where to find it here in New Jersey. These are some of the coolest-looking go-karts I've ever seen! They're like a cross between snow tubes and bumper cars but they glide over ice.
Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel
Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
Driver killed in three-car crash on N.J. highway, officials say
A motorist was killed last week after a three-vehicle collision on a North Jersey highway, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. A Subaru was traveling on Route 3 West in Clifton at 4:47 a.m. last Thursday when it collided with another car that was disabled in the middle of the road, officials said. A third vehicle then struck the Subaru, police said.
Officials: Student owns up to drawing swastika on Glen Rock classroom desk
There is no word on any punishment the student may face.
That hunt was a real bear | Mulshine
Back in October, state Senator Tony Bucco took his wife to Italy for a week to mark their anniversary. That meant no one was home at the house in Boonton Township where the Morris County Republican lives. So a stranger moved in.
Comments / 0