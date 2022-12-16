ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
3 Union County, New Jersey Pizza Joints that Make Me Feel at Home

Coppola’s Ristorante – 590 Central Ave, New Providence, NJ. Coppola’s is everything right about New Jersey pizza. Located in New Providence, the restaurant provides the finest Italian food, made with a Naples-inspired flair. As for the pizza, I enjoyed a sausage slice, with the meat baked right...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
theobserver.com

Kearny woman killed in 3-car crash in Clifton last week, PCPO says

A Kearny woman was killed in the early morning hours of Dec. 15, 2022, in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Clifton, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdez said in a joint statement with Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi. According to Valdez:. At approximately 4:47 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 15,...
CLIFTON, NJ
hudsontv.com

Kearny Resident Karen Garcia and Union City Resident Mario Cruz-Segovia Involved in Tragic Three-Vehicle Crash on Route 3 West in Clifton, New Jersey

On the morning of December 15, 2022, a tragic car crash occurred on Route 3 West in Clifton, New Jersey. According to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Clifton Police Department, a Subaru Impreza struck a BMW X3 that was stopped in the roadway due to mechanical issues. The Impreza was then hit by an oncoming Toyota Prius.
UNION CITY, NJ
Jalopnik

How New Jersey Will Spend $10.7 Billion to Make Traffic Worse

The plan to expand a vital 8.1-mile section of the New Jersey Turnpike, the Newark Bay–Hudson County Extension, is destined to fail. However, New Jersey’s government can’t stop itself from driving into the Hudson River. The project’s projected cost has exploded from $4.7 billion to $10.7 billion—adding added capacity between Newark Liberty International Airport and New York City which will plummet the surrounding area’s already terrible air quality. Also, the expansion won’t reduce congestion.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Terrible Tragedy in Staten Island

Less than 8 years ago, the Jewish world – and in particular a wife and her 10 children – was rocked when Rabbi Dovid Winiarz, 49, from Staten Island, NY, was killed in a tragic car accident. In one moment, a family whose life encompassed chesed and Torah, was left with a widow and 10 orphans.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Voice

New Milford PD: Hackensack Ex-Con Made Dozens Of Threatening Calls To Police, Local School

An ex-con with a history of making threats used racial slurs in alarming calls to a New Milford school, followed by 26 similar calls to borough police, authorities charged. The first call by Sean Michael Persons, 39, of Hackensack last week was “threatening, offensive and had racial rhetoric,” alarming school administrators, Police Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash

Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley’s volunteer fire chief arrested, sent to Hudson County Jail, HCPO says

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 6:40 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, to include a statement issued by Nutley’s Board of Commissioners. The chief of Nutley’s Fire Department is behind bars after he was arrested for his involvement in an online sex sting involving a purported 14-year-old boy, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said today.
NUTLEY, NJ
New York Post

Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel

Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
BEDFORD, NY
NJ.com

Driver killed in three-car crash on N.J. highway, officials say

A motorist was killed last week after a three-vehicle collision on a North Jersey highway, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. A Subaru was traveling on Route 3 West in Clifton at 4:47 a.m. last Thursday when it collided with another car that was disabled in the middle of the road, officials said. A third vehicle then struck the Subaru, police said.
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

That hunt was a real bear | Mulshine

Back in October, state Senator Tony Bucco took his wife to Italy for a week to mark their anniversary. That meant no one was home at the house in Boonton Township where the Morris County Republican lives. So a stranger moved in.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

