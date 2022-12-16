Read full article on original website
Related
cnyhomepage.com
Whitesboro PD looking for these 2 men in larceny investigation
WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department is investigating a larceny that occurred at a local business and would like the public to help identify the suspects involved. The individuals shown in the images here are wanted for questioning in connection to the theft of scrap metal from...
WKTV
Scrap metal stolen from Whitesboro business; police searching for suspects
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Whitesboro police are investigating a theft from a local business and are asking the public for help identifying three people captured on surveillance video. Police say scrap metal was stolen from the business on Monday. Anyone with information is asked to call the station at 315-736-1944...
WKTV
Armed robber allegedly steals cash, cigarettes in East Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A victim was reportedly robbed at knifepoint at an East Utica convenience store Monday morning. Police were called to Bleecker Express on the 900 block of Bleecker Street just after 9 a.m. Officers were told a male in a black mask robbed someone of cash and cigarettes at knifepoint.
nyspnews.com
State Police seek public assistance with identifying two individuals captured on surveillance video
State Police in Oneida is attempting to identify two individuals involved in a larceny in the town of Lenox. On November 28, 2022, the two female suspects in the photos above were involved in a shoplifting incident at the Dollar General store located at 3199 State Route 31 where they stole merchandise worth over $400.
informnny.com
Herkimer Sheriff charge woman with Grand Larceny & Welfare Fraud
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a woman has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly defrauding the county government of several thousand dollars worth of welfare benefits for several months. According to the Herkimer County Welfare Unit, an investigation revealed that...
Woman charged in Delaware Co. drugged driving crash
On December 12th, Delaware County Sheriff's deputies received a call reporting and erratic driver on State Highway 10 in Delhi.
wwnytv.com
Man arrested in connection with shooting death of Fort Drum soldier
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - An arrest has been made in connection with a gunfight that killed a Fort Drum soldier in Syracuse over the summer. Police charged 22-year-old Nadir Gunn with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment last Thursday. According to court documents, Gunn “wantonly fired...
Otsego County man charged with Strangulation
Last week, an Otsego County man was arrested following the investigation into a domestic incident that took place in March of 2020.
WKTV
Fire that destroyed Camden DPW ruled accidental
CAMDEN, N.Y. – New York State fire investigators say the fire that destroyed the Camden Department of Public Works building last week was accidental, but they haven’t released an official cause. A detailed report on the findings is expected in the coming weeks, according to the Division of...
22-year-old Central NY man dies after head-on crash in Pompey, troopers say
Pompey, N.Y. — A 22-year-old Central New York man has died after a head-on crash in Pompey on Friday night, troopers said. Chad J. Hawk, of Mattydale, died after he lost control of his 2018 Subaru Impreza at 11:10 p.m. on Jerome Road near Chase Road, state police said in a news release on Monday. He lost control due to speed, they said. Jerome Road is a narrow, two-lane rural road.
informnny.com
Man charged with Attempted Murder following Cortland shooting
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that happened in the 100 block of Main Street, Cortland on Friday afternoon, December 16, according to the Cortland Police Department. Police say that 37-year-old Tyshawn Pittman was found hiding inside an apartment in...
Mattydale man dies in Town of Pompey car crash
LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on December 16 in the town of Pompey that killed one person. On Friday, December 16, at approximately 11:10 p.m. State Police in Lafayette responded to a two-vehicle crash on Jerome Road near Chase Road in the town of Pompey in Onondaga […]
Details surrounding killing still a mystery as Syracuse woman pleads to murder, gets 18-to-life in prison
Syracuse, NY -- Virtually nothing has been said about 18-year-old Zaira Goodin’s role in the 2021 murder of Asalic Parham on Syracuse’s South Side. It might remain that way forever after Goodin on Monday accepted an 18-year-to-life prison sentence for Parham’s death. Goodin’s case has been going...
Frankfort Police investigating stabbing at Utica Academy of Science
The Town of Frankfort Police has reported that a stabbing investigation is underway and are asking the public for help gathering information after an incident that occurred at the Utica Academy of Science Charter School.
New York Woman Found Dead Days After Reported Missing, Police Say
The body of a 59-year-old New York woman was found days after she was reported missing. New York State Police announced on Sunday, Dec. 18, that Onondaga County resident Susan Mills was found dead in the area of Carpenter Falls, a waterfall located in the Cayuga County town of Niles.
Last member of Syracuse drug trafficking ring sentenced to prison
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The last member of the Syracuse drug trafficking ring that brought kilogram quantities of heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania to Syracuse, has been convicted and sentenced on Monday, December 19. The last of 14 defendants charged and convicted in this major heroin and fentanyl trafficking case, 22-year-old Yoan Rodriguez of Syracuse, […]
How 2 brothers from downstate NY started a gas price war in a Syracuse suburb
North Syracuse, N.Y. -- Gas prices are falling in the Syracuse area, but in one suburb, they’re plunging, thanks to an old-fashioned price war started by two brothers from downstate New York. The average price of gas in the Syracuse area on Monday was $3.33 a gallon, according to...
Look Back: 14 Restaurants & Businesses in CNY That Closed in 2022
The Coronavirus, staffing shortages, and supply chain issues are just some of the reasons we've lost a number of restaurants and businesses in Central New York in 2022. Here are 14 locations that are no more. Boil Shack. After just two years, the Boil Shack on Seneca Turnpike in New...
cnycentral.com
Shop with a Cop returns to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — The holidays are back in full swing as the City of Syracuse hosts its annual "Shop with a Cop" event, Sunday, December, 18th. During the event children from across the city were able to shop with Syracuse Police Officers. Each child was given a gift card...
Update: Route 31 in Clay reopened after reported rollover crash
Update: Route 31 is reopened. Clay, N.Y. — Route 31 in Clay is closed Saturday night after a reported rollover crash, according to dispatches. At 10:45 p.m. someone called 911 to report they were rear-ended and then a car was on its roof, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
96.9 WOUR
Marcy, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wour.com/
Comments / 0