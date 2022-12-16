Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top levelRoger MarshOrlando, FL
Two Holiday Boat Tours in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Mochi Donuts? A Great Experience At Mochinut and Möge TeeOff Our CouchOrlando, FL
Walmart now offers drone delivery of goods for $3.99 in some Florida citiesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
These 11 Disney-Themed Christmas Treats Are Almost Too Cute To Eat: Here's Where To Go In Orlando To Try 'Em AllUncovering FloridaOrlando, FL
Related
bungalower
Farm and Haus now open in Winter Park
We told you HERE in May 2022 that popular East End food vendor Farm and Haus (Instagram | Website) was opening a new brick-and-mortar in Winter Park and as they shared on their socials last week, they are finally in soft-open. The new modern cafe concept will be serving an...
Your Guide to a Perfect Afternoon on Park Avenue in Winter Park
A local hub for dining, shopping, and exploring, Park Avenue in Winter Park is no secret to Orlando locals. Offering up everything from popcorn drizzled with chocolate to pontoon boat tours, the area is popular for good reason. While small... The post Your Guide to a Perfect Afternoon on Park Avenue in Winter Park appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
See eateries that will open soon
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Across the Orlando area, there are several eateries that have plans to open soon. They include:. In the Winter Park area, a mattress store is...
Orlando celebrates completion of new Orlando Wetlands Park boardwalk
CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Orlando City leaders celebrated the completion of a new 2,200-foot boardwalk at Orlando Wetlands Park. The new boardwalk was unveiled by city leaders at a ribbon-cutting Monday. The elevated walkway will allow guests more opportunities to view and photograph the many birds and wildlife that call...
fox35orlando.com
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri visits Central Florida, donates 10 pizzas to police department
OCALA, Fla. - It appears that TV chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri made a visit to Central Florida over the weekend to visit a couple of restaurants – and even donated some pizzas to a local police department. The Ocala Police Department said Fieri – who hosts "Diners, Drive-Ins...
Mochi Donuts? A Great Experience At Mochinut and Möge Tee
Mochinut Donuts StackedPhoto byLondon/Off Our Couch. What in the world is a mochi donut? A mochi donut differs from your typical yeast or cake donuts because it is made with rice flour. The rice flour gives a mochi donut a unique chewy or stretchy texture which can make eating them downright addictive. Besides the texture and tastiness, mochi donuts are specifically made for sharing. They consist of 8 little balls that form a ring of photo-worthy deliciousness. This special shape allows people to sample different flavors amongst friends and family, making them fun to eat and very popular.
California-based chain Lazy Dog to open first Central Florida location next year
Casual dining chain Lazy Dog is expanding its presence in the South, with the imminent 2023 opening of their second Florida location in the greater Orlando area. The primarily West Coast-based based chain specializing in Rocky Mountain cabin aesthetics, jazzed-up takes on traditional American fare along with craft beers and cocktails. “We look forward to bringing our concept of delicious food, warm hospitality and small mountain town vibes to Orlando. Lazy Dog has been received with open arms as we’ve joined new neighborhoods and we can’t wait to be part of the Orlando community,” said Chris Simms, founder and CEO of Lazy Dog Restaurants. Lazy Dog is set to open this new Central Florida location at 8019 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee by mid-2023. Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning.
bungalower
Plans filed for new townhome project on Fern Creek
Plans have been filed to develop a new six-townhome project on the corner of Marks Street and Fern Creek at 1600 E. Marks Street [GMap]. The property, which is currently occupied by a 3,020 SF medical office building will be demolished to make way for the project, which will feature parking in rear access parking garages with access to Fern Creek. The homes will face out onto Marks Street.
aroundosceola.com
Susana’s Café brings new feel to classic Kissimmee eatery
A staple for comfort food in downtown Kissimmee, in the shadow of the Osceola County Courthouse, is officially back open with a (slightly) new name but with all the charm it’s had since originally opening 20 years ago. Susan’s Courthouse Café, at the corner of Orlando Avenue and Bryan...
daytonatimes.com
Sorority to present male fashion show on Dec. 17
The Daytona Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will bring back its men’s fashion show on Dec. 17 at the Museum of Arts of Science Auditorium, 352 S. Nova Road, Daytona Beach (rear of building). The event will be hosted by Summer Knowles, an anchor with WESH...
New Year's Eve in Lake County, Florida
This post may contain affiliate links, meaning information on purchasing products. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases, and this will be at no additional cost to you.
LYNX announces bus service hours for the holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. — LYNX buses will be operating on a holiday schedule on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The company said that if bus or NeighborLink service runs on Sunday, it will offer the same schedule. However, the Customer Service and Lost & Found areas will be...
floridanationalnews.com
PHOTOS: The Complete List of Central Florida Hotel & Lodging Association’s 2022 Hospitality Gala Winners
ORLANDO, Fla. (FNN) – The Central Florida Hotel & Lodging Association recognized leaders in the hotel and hospitality industry during its annual Hospitality Awards gala at Disney Coronado Springs Resort Saturday. The event not only honored industry leaders, but also provided legislative updates, including $4 million in the state...
WESH
How to protect your plants as bitter cold forecast for Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Models show that on Christmas Eve morning, Central Florida will see lows in the 20s or 30s, with "feels like" temperaturespotentially dipping into the teens. Many Floridians are not used to this kind of cold and may wonder how to protect their plants from the bitter temperatures.
Christmas Dinner Ideas in Lake County, Florida
Some people cook elaborate dinners for Christmas Day and Christmas Eve. Others prefer the simplicity of getting together with the ones they love to either go out for a meal or bring in something simple to just reheat. Here are some options for you if you don’t plan on doing all of the cooking yourself!
wdwinfo.com
New Chef Art Smith Dining Experience Opens Near Disney World
I have raved about Chef Art Smith’s Homcomin‘ at Disney Springs in many articles because it is my favorite dining location there. That southern-style comfort food is my go-to type of meal when I’m feeling down or if it’s a rainy day. This is also where I bring friends when they visit the Central Florida area. If you love this restaurant as I do, then I’ve got good news for you.
Huge multi-family project on Maricamp Road coming before MCBCC
Here is a brief overview of the development application the Marion County Board of County Commissioners will consider Tuesday, Dec. 20 during their regularly scheduled meeting:. Location 6650 & 6670 SE Maricamp Road, ½ mile east of SE 58th Avenue/Baseline Road, south of the post office and north of Circle...
westorlandonews.com
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando Asks to Get Cats & Dogs Home for the Pawlidays
The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando is asking local residents to consider adopting cats and dogs in a pitch to get them all “home for the pawlidays.”. Due to increased costs in everything from food to housing, Pet Alliance is seeing a decrease in local adoptions this holiday season. The local shelters in Orlando are near capacity.
Community searches for solutions to homelessness in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s hard to miss the tents and homeless camps as you drive across Central Florida. People tell Channel 9 the problem is becoming more visible and aggressive. Residents of one neighborhood said they couldn’t use bus stops because of the nearby homeless camps.
WATSON CLINIC RECRUITS ADDITIONAL PHYSICIAN AND MEDICAL PROVIDER
Watson Clinic is pleased to welcome the latest additions to its team of expert physicians and medical providers. D. Chad Lamoreaux, MD has joined the Orthopaedic Surgery department at Watson Clinic Main at 1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd. in Lakeland. Dr. Lamoreaux specializes in all areas of orthopedic surgery such as hand and upper extremity, joint replacement (primary and revision), foot & ankle, fracture care, sports medicine, and pediatric orthopaedics. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, UT, and his medical degree from Albany Medical College in Albany, NY. He went on to complete an internship and residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at Palmetto Health Richland in Columbia, SC, and a clinical fellowship in Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery at Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Greenville, SC. He has been awarded Patient Experience Top Performer 2020 (99th percentile) and World Class Performance in Patient Experience 2021 (95th percentile) by Press-Ganey. He has served as a Clinical Preceptor/Adjunct Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and an Assistant Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, FL. Dr. Lamoreaux is board-certified in Orthopaedic Surgery by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Appointments with Dr. Lamoreaux may be scheduled by calling 863-680-7214.
Comments / 0