Watson Clinic is pleased to welcome the latest additions to its team of expert physicians and medical providers. D. Chad Lamoreaux, MD has joined the Orthopaedic Surgery department at Watson Clinic Main at 1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd. in Lakeland. Dr. Lamoreaux specializes in all areas of orthopedic surgery such as hand and upper extremity, joint replacement (primary and revision), foot & ankle, fracture care, sports medicine, and pediatric orthopaedics. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, UT, and his medical degree from Albany Medical College in Albany, NY. He went on to complete an internship and residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at Palmetto Health Richland in Columbia, SC, and a clinical fellowship in Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery at Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Greenville, SC. He has been awarded Patient Experience Top Performer 2020 (99th percentile) and World Class Performance in Patient Experience 2021 (95th percentile) by Press-Ganey. He has served as a Clinical Preceptor/Adjunct Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and an Assistant Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, FL. Dr. Lamoreaux is board-certified in Orthopaedic Surgery by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Appointments with Dr. Lamoreaux may be scheduled by calling 863-680-7214.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO