Mysuncoast.com
Your FEMA application for Ian will not work for Nicole damage
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In order to keep better track of government spending, FEMA will require victims of Ian and Nicole to fill out two separate applications for each disaster. If you have property damage or loss from Ian and then received additional damage as a result of Nicole, you...
Patrol car crash shuts down major Orange County roadway for hours
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A patrol car crash blocked traffic along a busy roadway in Orange County for several hours Tuesday morning. The crash happened along state Route 429, near a construction zone around Kelly Park Road, just after 5 a.m. The northbound lanes of S.R. 429 were closed...
fox35orlando.com
Florida weather: Some cities could see freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend
ORLANDO, Flas. - While the Sunshine State is known for its abundance of sunshine, tropical palm trees, and beaches, a large arctic airmass will make its way across the country dropping temperatures in Florida, causing some parts of northern Florida to potentially see temperatures below freezing. On Monday in Orlando,...
President Biden approves additional FEMA assistance for Hurricane Nicole survivors in 12 Florida counties
The federal disaster assistance declaration directive approved by Biden is to help Floridians affected by Hurricane Nicole recover and includes Florida residents, facilities, infrastructure, and beaches, according to a FEMA press release.
Community searches for solutions to homelessness in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s hard to miss the tents and homeless camps as you drive across Central Florida. People tell Channel 9 the problem is becoming more visible and aggressive. Residents of one neighborhood said they couldn’t use bus stops because of the nearby homeless camps.
WESH
How to protect your plants as bitter cold forecast for Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Models show that on Christmas Eve morning, Central Florida will see lows in the 20s or 30s, with "feels like" temperaturespotentially dipping into the teens. Many Floridians are not used to this kind of cold and may wonder how to protect their plants from the bitter temperatures.
mynews13.com
Parent points to safety issues after 3 students hit while walking to Davenport High School
DAVENPORT, Fla. — At the newly opened Davenport High School in Polk County there has already been three incidents involving kids getting hit by cars on their way to school. Many parents are concerned with the trend, including a mother of four, Natalie Garcia. "The biggest issue is accidents...
click orlando
Human remains near Osceola high school may belong to missing person
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies announced Monday that human remains found near an Osceola County high school may have belonged to a missing person. The remains were discovered Dec. 14 near 4261 Pleasant Hill Road, across the street from Liberty High School in Kissimmee, deputies said. [TRENDING: It’s gonna...
fox35orlando.com
1 dead after SunRail train collides with vehicle between Lake Mary, Sanford stations
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Traffic along Lake Mary Blvd. was backed up for several hours while authorities responded to an incident near the railroad tracks just east of Old Lake Mary Rd. Lake Mary Blvd. was closed in both directions after a SunRail train collided with a Ford F-150 pickup truck, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said. The driver of the truck was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Orange County students receive meals from Second Harvest before the holidays
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida hosted its annual food distribution event for 3,400 families this holiday season. Orange County Public School students received meals at Oak Ridge High School on Saturday. The organization said food insecurity impacts one in five children across Central...
93-year-old man killed after driving onto railroad tracks, colliding with SunRail train
SANFORD, Fla. — Update: A 93-year-old man died after he drove onto train tracks and collided with a SunRail train, according to Florida Highway Patrol. It happened just before 3:40 p.m. at Old Lake Mary Road and West Airport Boulevard. The driver of the Ford F-150, who has not been identified, was traveling north on Old Lake Mary Road approaching West Airport Boulevard as the train was also heading north parallel to Old Lake Mary Road.
WESH
Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
WESH
Police: 4 injured after truck crashes into Orlando bar
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police said a truck crashed into a bar on Sunday. Forty-five-year-old Jackson Click said it was an accident as he bonded out of the Orange County jail. He's accused of driving drunk and slamming into the Hideaway Sports Bar Sunday evening around 6 p.m.
osceolasheriff.org
Sheriff Marcos Lopez and OCSO Update on Human Remains Investigation
Osceola County, FL – — On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4261 Pleasant Hill Rd in Kissimmee to investigate human remains found in the area. Clothes were found on the remains, including men’s underwear, leading investigators to suspect the remains are likely of an adult male. Other personal items were found with the remains that appeared to match items belonging to a missing person previously reported to law enforcement from another county. The Sheriff’s Office has contacted the missing person’s family with this information, but a positive identification from the Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet been confirmed.
WESH
FHP: 1 person dead after crash in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol say one person died and two others were injured in a crash in Osceola County Sunday morning. According to FHP, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Simpson Road near Eagle Bay Drive in the Buena Ventura Lakes area. FHP says an F-150 traveling southbound on Simpson Road didn't stay in their travel lane when negotiation a right-hand turn and hit a Volkswagen Jetta traveling northbound.
Orange County man hospitalized after shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they found a man shot Saturday night. Authorities said the shooting happened at approximately 11:41 p.m. in the 2600 block of Silver Hills Drive. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from...
‘Justice for Christmas’: Orange County mother rents billboards in hopes of finding son’s killer
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A mother who lost her son in a shooting is pleading for help. Kemoze Chambers was shot and killed more than three years ago inside his apartment on North Powers Drive. Golain Wright spoke out Monday in an effort to get the public involved and...
WESH
93-year-old man dies after being hit by train in Sanford, officials say
SANFORD, Fla. — The driver of a pickup truck is dead after his vehicle was hit by a SunRail train Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. He was identified as a 93-year-old man from Lake Mary. The crash happened near Airport Boulevard and Old Lake Mary Road.
WESH
Man seriously injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a shooting is under investigation. On Sunday, arond 3:23 a.m., a man in his 20s was found on the 13000 block of Bayview Isle Drive with gunshot wounds. Deputies said he was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
fox35orlando.com
Passengers frustrated over long lines, missed flight at Orlando airport
Some passengers at Orlando International Airport (MCO) traveling ahead of the holidays were met with long lines and missed flights on Monday, days ahead of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day travel. More than 2 million people are expected to travel through OIA for the holidays.
