Mysuncoast.com

Your FEMA application for Ian will not work for Nicole damage

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In order to keep better track of government spending, FEMA will require victims of Ian and Nicole to fill out two separate applications for each disaster. If you have property damage or loss from Ian and then received additional damage as a result of Nicole, you...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

How to protect your plants as bitter cold forecast for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Models show that on Christmas Eve morning, Central Florida will see lows in the 20s or 30s, with "feels like" temperaturespotentially dipping into the teens. Many Floridians are not used to this kind of cold and may wonder how to protect their plants from the bitter temperatures.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Human remains near Osceola high school may belong to missing person

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies announced Monday that human remains found near an Osceola County high school may have belonged to a missing person. The remains were discovered Dec. 14 near 4261 Pleasant Hill Road, across the street from Liberty High School in Kissimmee, deputies said. [TRENDING: It’s gonna...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 dead after SunRail train collides with vehicle between Lake Mary, Sanford stations

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Traffic along Lake Mary Blvd. was backed up for several hours while authorities responded to an incident near the railroad tracks just east of Old Lake Mary Rd. Lake Mary Blvd. was closed in both directions after a SunRail train collided with a Ford F-150 pickup truck, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said. The driver of the truck was pronounced deceased at the scene.
LAKE MARY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

93-year-old man killed after driving onto railroad tracks, colliding with SunRail train

SANFORD, Fla. — Update: A 93-year-old man died after he drove onto train tracks and collided with a SunRail train, according to Florida Highway Patrol. It happened just before 3:40 p.m. at Old Lake Mary Road and West Airport Boulevard. The driver of the Ford F-150, who has not been identified, was traveling north on Old Lake Mary Road approaching West Airport Boulevard as the train was also heading north parallel to Old Lake Mary Road.
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: 4 injured after truck crashes into Orlando bar

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police said a truck crashed into a bar on Sunday. Forty-five-year-old Jackson Click said it was an accident as he bonded out of the Orange County jail. He's accused of driving drunk and slamming into the Hideaway Sports Bar Sunday evening around 6 p.m.
ORLANDO, FL
osceolasheriff.org

Sheriff Marcos Lopez and OCSO Update on Human Remains Investigation

Osceola County, FL – — On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4261 Pleasant Hill Rd in Kissimmee to investigate human remains found in the area. Clothes were found on the remains, including men’s underwear, leading investigators to suspect the remains are likely of an adult male. Other personal items were found with the remains that appeared to match items belonging to a missing person previously reported to law enforcement from another county. The Sheriff’s Office has contacted the missing person’s family with this information, but a positive identification from the Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet been confirmed.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

FHP: 1 person dead after crash in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol say one person died and two others were injured in a crash in Osceola County Sunday morning. According to FHP, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Simpson Road near Eagle Bay Drive in the Buena Ventura Lakes area. FHP says an F-150 traveling southbound on Simpson Road didn't stay in their travel lane when negotiation a right-hand turn and hit a Volkswagen Jetta traveling northbound.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

