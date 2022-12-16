Read full article on original website
NEXT Weather: Storm system to hit Philadelphia region before Christmas
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The week ahead in the Philadelphia region will no doubt be a busy one, with school wrapping up for the semester, last-minute shopping trips and for some of you -- holiday travel. The good news is that the beginning of the week looks quiet, dry and sunny. The bad news? The end… well, that's a totally different story.Monday brings a pretty broad area of high pressure to the Delaware Valley, so expect sunny skies. As fresh Canadian air filters in, winds out of the west will kick up at 15-25 mph. This means highs in the low...
Best Hamburger Spots in Montgomery County, PA
Philadelphia, PA - The best burgers in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. , are not just a few miles away. The culinary scene in historic Valley Forge is vibrant and exciting. There are plenty of options for traditional American cuisine and more modern creations. Phil's Tavern in Blue Bell, PA. A classic...
Bucks County apartment fire leaves several residents displaced
WARRINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- Firefighters battled a fire at an apartment building in Bucks County overnight Tuesday. The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Lisa Drive. Firefighters from several surrounding communities arrived to find heavy fire coming from the building. It took them about an hour to put the flames out. There are no reported injuries at this time, but several people are now displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Photos & Video: Steel Beams Installed Over Route 42 in Bellmawr as Missing Moves Project Continues to Advance
Last week, New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials announced left lane closures on Route 42 in both directions as the I-295/Route 42 Missing Moves project advances in Bellmawr. The closures were necessary to install steel beams. These photographs and video were taken on December 18, 2022 of the beams...
Western Montgomery County Homes Outfitted with Brilliant Light Displays
While all of Montgomery County seems decked out for the holidays, homeowners in its western communities are really shining this time of year. A local real estate agency’s list of holiday homes with dazzling lights on their lawns is making the rounds on local social media posts on Facebook and Twitter. Homeowners in the western regions of the county seem to have done a particularly good job in crafting light displays to illuminate the late December nights.
After Almost Two Decades, Bucks County Authorities Are Coming Close to Solving a Major ‘John Doe’ Case
After decades of investigating, Bucks County authorities are coming close to being able to identify a long-unnamed victim. Joe Holden reported on the case for CBS News Philadelphia. It was back in 2003 when Bensalem Township Police Detective John Monaghan got the call that a body had been found on...
Road Work Next Week Affects 5 Local Municipalities
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Construction activities planned for the coming week in Green Lane, Trappe and Collegeville boroughs, and Upper Providence and North Coventry townships, are expected to create lane closures that will affect traffic and drivers, according to the King of Prussia office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Older, low-income MontCo homeowners falling victim to MV Realty’s scam
Google “MV Realty” and you’ll find a long list of bad news for homeowners. Montgomery County’s Recorder of Deeds Jeanne Sorg recently highlighted the Florida-based real estate brokerage’s questionable practices in a newsletter. The newsletter notes that roughly 100 Montgomery County homeowners have been duped...
Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners denied plans for a proposed Freemansburg Avenue complex Monday night at the municipal building. The vote was 4-1. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and two, eight-unit garden-style apartment buildings totaling 16 units at 4900 Freemansburg Ave.
'Plants + Coffee' shop to take root in Easton in the new year
EASTON, Pa. - A new plant and coffee shop is set to bloom in the new year in Northampton County. Plants + Coffee, offering a wide assortment of potted plants, specialty coffee drinks, locally made bagels and more, is expected to open within a few months at 1458 Northampton St. in Easton's West Ward, owner Jenny DeLorenzo said.
Recreation center damaged by fire in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood
Fire damaged a recreation center in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.
Interstate 95 northbound reopens in South Philadelphia after overnight crash, fire
Most lanes of Interstate 95 northbound in South Philadelphia have reopened after an overnight crash and vehicle fire had the highway shut down for several hours.
Camden County Health Department issues “Code Blue”
Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Friday evening into the morning of Thursday, Dec 22. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for Camden County effective from 7...
Update: Pa. missing toddlers located safe
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in the Philadelphia area say a set of triplet 2-year-olds are safe after what officials say was a murder-suicide involving the children’s parents. Police say the triplets were reportedly last seen before they were reported missing with a 37-year-old man in the area...
Plastic roads are paved with good intentions
Transportation officials in multiple states are testing whether roads made from grocery bags, juice cartons, printer ink cartridges or other discarded plastic can make pavement last longer, save money and reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. On sections of a busy, four-lane road that cuts through the University of Missouri-Columbia, for […] The post Plastic roads are paved with good intentions appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Lower Merion fire crews take out 2-alarm fire in Haverford
LOWER MERION – All of Lower Merion’s fire companies responded as crews put out a two-alarm condo fire in the Haverford section of Lower Merion this week. Crews were called Thursday afternoon to the 100 block of Llanalew Road on a report of a fire in a condominium unit.
Five Montco Towns Among Best Philadelphia Suburbs To Live In
Among the many attractive Philadelphia suburbs in the region, some still offer something extra that puts them among the best places to live in, and five Montgomery County towns are among them, writes Patrick McNichol for Suburban Solutions. These Philadelphia suburbs in Montgomery County rate the best for the commute...
Snow Totals: 1 Spot Got Half a Foot While Most Places Got Next to Nothing
Snow briefly fell on parts of the Philadelphia region Thursday. In the most northern and western neighborhoods snow fell for much longer and stuck. Here's a list of snow totals (in inches) from the National Weather Service. The weather service didn't even register a snow total in some counties. (The top snow total in each county is italicized.)
ARL issues Code Blue for City of Reading
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Due to the anticipated cold temperatures, The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has enacted a Code Blue Ordinance for the City of Reading for the following periods:. December 17 from 12:00 AM to 10:00 AM. December 18 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 AM. December...
United Way of Berks County announces $172,000 in grants
READING, Pa. - The United Way of Berks County announced four venture grants Tuesday they hope will address issues of health inequity and workforce disruption that were magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants were designed to remove barriers and improve access for struggling individuals and families across the region.
