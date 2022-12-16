Read full article on original website
Harvard Crimson
Mass. Governor and Former Harvard Athlete Charlie Baker ’79 Selected as Next NCAA President
Massachusetts governor and former Harvard basketball player Charlie Baker, pictured at Harvard's senior night in 2019, will serve as the NCAA's next president. By Timothy R. O'Meara. Massachusetts Governor Charlie D. Baker ’79 will serve as the next president of the NCAA, the association announced in a press release Thursday...
HHS Secretary Sudders filed retirement papers
Marylou Sudders, who oversaw COVID-19 response efforts and helmed the sprawling health and human services secretariat, plans to retire from public service early next year.
This Is The “Rudest” City In Massachusetts
In these days, practicing the art of kindness is the key in trying to cope in this "difficult and crazy" world that we are living in. Unfortunately, that is NOT the case these days as we STILL have to deal with condescending people who thrive on drama as their mission is to make others miserable because they do not have a source of happiness to call their own. Being I was born and raised in an urban area, we STILL managed to practice the morals, ethics and values that our parents instilled in us while growing up.
Governor-elect Healey names Hoffer as country’s first-ever Climate Chief
Governor-elect Maura Healey announced Monday that Melissa Hoffer will serve as Massachusett’s first-ever Climate Chief, a new cabinet position that will help drive climate policy in all levels of decision-making in the Bay State. It is the first time a state has established such a position at the cabinet level.
Gov.-elect Healey appoints Melissa Hoffer to new climate Cabinet role
Gov.-elect Maura Healey named her climate chief Monday, formalizing a new Cabinet role as the incoming administration seeks to achieve critical resiliency goals, including reaching a 100% clean electricity supply by 2030. Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll appointed Melissa Hoffer, who’s currently the principal deputy general counsel at the...
Rate of Massachusetts residents leaving the state the highest since 2005
The pandemic put a strain on our workforce here in Massachusetts. The latest report from the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation (MTF) found startling trends when it comes to the population of Massachusetts, and they were all exacerbated by COVID-19.
athleticbusiness.com
Outdoor Rec Industry in Wisconsin Sets Record
In Wisconsin, the outdoor recreation industry had a record-setting 2021, with officials reporting that the industry contributed $8.7 billion to the state’s gross domestic product last year. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday announced the record numbers, which come from annual data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis....
Forget per-pupil spending, here’s the number to use to compare Mass. schools, experts say
In the state of Massachusetts — an often-touted leader in education — school spending fluctuates significantly by geography from district to district. But what conclusions can be drawn from those different spending levels?. The answer is complex, but understanding it involves looking at the correct statistic. Per-pupil spending...
Climate Advocates To Governor-Elect Healey: Make 2023 Year of Equitable, Efficient Electrification
BOSTON – A group of climate and clean energy organizations and advocates sent a letter to Governor-elect Maura Healey’s transition team on Climate Readiness, Resiliency and Adaptation calling for the incoming Healey administration to build an equitable path toward building decarbonization focused on support for low- to moderate-income communities and jumpstarting a clean energy workforce. Th.
bunewsservice.com
Question 3 failed. Now new fights are set to begin, while smaller liquor stores face other challenges
Massachusetts’ latest midterm election asked voters — other than deciding who the next governor and state and city representatives would be — four ballot questions. All but one passed, and that was the bill that would restructure current liquor license laws in a defensive measure for small businesses.
Massachusetts governor developing $1 million statewide e-bike rebate incentive program (not just for low-income buyers)
The state of Massachusetts has developed a program to incentivize residents to purchase e-bikes by making rebates available to help with the cost, according to MassBike.org. **This article is based on information sourced from news, blog, and private company websites, cited within the story**
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Massachusetts
New England is well-known for its cold and blustery winters, and Massachusetts is no exception! Today, we are going to be taking a look at the coldest place in Massachusetts, as well as learning what this chilly state has to offer. Let’s get started!. The Coldest Place in Massachusetts.
wamc.org
Massachusetts economy threatened by changing demographics, report warns
Demographics pose a problem for the health of the Massachusetts economy. The state’s population is aging. The number of people in the workforce is declining. While policy makers may not be able to do anything to increase the birth rate, there are steps to take to encourage young adults to stay in Massachusetts, or perhaps move here. That is the message to state legislators in a new report from the business-backed Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Local And Green – Climate Activists Pushing The Boundaries In Massachusetts
This column appeared previously in the Amherst Bulletin. Fueled by the recently reported acceleration of climate change and the passage of sweeping federal climate legislation, Massachusetts climate action advocacy is taking off. Add to that the election of a governor who is “woke” to climate action, and we have a recipe for success on the state and local level.
nashobavalleyvoice.com
Trust funds urged in fight against poverty
Massachusetts lawmakers should advance an at-birth publicly funded trust fund program for lower-income Massachusetts residents, according to new report from the state Treasury. The Baby Bonds Task Force organized by Treasurer Deborah Goldberg and the Office of Economic Empowerment is recommending the Legislature pass a law to create baby bonds...
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester political powerhouse Judy Reardon passes away at 64
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester resident Judy Reardon passed away Friday at the age of 64 after a long period of illness. She was best known for her lifelong contributions to Manchester and New Hampshire politics, most notably her tenure as political strategist and Chief Counsel to U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).
MassLive.com
Lawmakers looking into report that Mass. police aren’t inspecting gun dealers
Roughly a week after a Boston Globe investigation revealed that over half of Massachusetts police departments responsible for inspecting the majority of the state’s in-person gun dealers have failed to examine licensed gun shops since 2017, Governor-elect Maura Healey’s transition team said it plans to address the longstanding problem.
Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits
The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
YAHOO!
Rift and insults between Sununu, NH House Republicans rise. Will they cooperate on budget?
CONCORD — A year after resigning amid controversy, Rep. Ken Weyler is back at the helm of the New Hampshire House Finance Committee, the House speaker’s office announced this week. But not everyone in the State House is pleased about it. “It’s a terrible move,” said Gov. Chris...
travelyouman.com
3 Top Liveaboard Marinas Massachusetts Compared
Some people’s choice of a permanent homeport will be influenced by geography, but it’s not always a question of whether locations are “better” or “nicer” than others. That is arbitrary. Your preferences, requirements, and dealbreakers will ultimately determine the decision you choose. You could be seeking a bustling metropolitan lifestyle, a touch of southern charm, a sunny island getaway, or a mix of all of these things.
