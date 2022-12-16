Read full article on original website
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
DC Studios was actually right to fire Superman Henry Cavill
In 2012’s “Dark Knight Rises,” Batman’s foe Bane threatened to blow Gotham City to smithereens. Bane lost. But ten years later, DC Studios is picking up where the villain left off and wiping out much of the existing DC Extended Universe of superheroes. On Wednesday it was revealed that Henry Cavill was fired as Superman, a cape he has donned since 2013. The new heads of DC, James Gunn and Peter Safran, also recently nixed director Patty Jenkins’ plans for “Wonder Woman 3.” Meanwhile, actor Robert Pattinson’s “Batman” films and Todd Phillips’ “Joker” sequel, with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, will be...
Margot Robbie Rocks Iconic Barbie Swimsuit In First Teaser Trailer For Live-Action Movie
Long live Barbie! Margot Robbie’s Barbie makes a grand entrance in the live-action Barbie teaser trailer wearing the legendary black and white swimsuit she made famous in 1959 when the first edition of the fashion doll was released. The trailer also gives a look at Barbie in her very colorful world, as well as Ryan Gosling’s Ken, Issa Rae, and Simu Liu.
DCEU fans have already fan-cast the perfect new Superman
Welp, it’s official we can’t have nice things, and our dreams of another Henry Cavill Superman movie are over. That’s right; there’ll be no Man of Steel 2, I’ll tell the children. Of course, as sad as this news is for DCEU fans who were hoping James Gunn’s tenure as DC Studios CEO would herald the return of the Synder-verse, it is also quite exciting.
Gal Gadot's role in the DC Universe clarified by James Gunn
The co-chairman of DC studios, James Gunn, clarified Gal Gadot's position in the DC Universe after the cancellation of "Wonder Woman 3."
Cameron Diaz says she no longer thinks about her appearance since quitting acting
Hollywood star Cameron Diaz says she no longer thinks about her appearance since taking the decision to quit acting. The Mask actor, who announced that she was taking a step back from the acting scene in 2014, is set to make her on-screen return alongside Jamie Foxx for upcoming Netflix comedy Back in Action.
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
Tom Hardy’s Odds of Being the Next James Bond Are Dropping, While Another Marvel Star’s Chances Are Climbing
At one point, ‘Venom’ star Tom Hardy was the odds on favorite to take over the role of James Bond from Daniel Craig.
James Gunn Speaks Out on Batman's Future Role in the New DC Universe
Warner Bros. Discovery has been taking a lot of flack for there decisions about their DC Comics film projects ever since their cancellation of Batgirl. They recently announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran will become the new co-CEOs of their new DC Studios arm, and they're making some major changes. Just last month it was thought that Henry Cavill would return as Superman after doing a cameo in Black Adam, but it turns out that he isn't. Gunn revealed that he's working on a new Superman movie focusing on a younger Superman when he just arrives in Metropolis, and that Cavill will not star in said movie. Gunn also debunked a recent report that claimed that he and Safran were working on ways of merging Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's Batman into their DC Universe. Now, the director has revealed that Batman will have a major role in the future of the DC Universe during a recent interaction with a fan.
Sigourney Weaver Thinks ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Is More Like the Disney World Ride: ‘There’s No Holding Back’
In “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Sigourney Weaver returns. But probably not in the way you expect. When last we left Weaver, her character Dr. Grace Augustine, had suffered a fatal gunshot wound and, while they attempted to revive her, she ultimately died. When “Avatar: The Way of Water” opens, we realize that her Avatar (still in its tank) was pregnant. The father is unknown. But the young girl, Kiri (also played by Weaver) is quickly adopted into Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña)’s family. Together, Kiri and the rest of the Sully family do battle against the evil RDA and go into hiding with the planet’s reef people, where Kiri really comes into her own. It’s an amazing character, made even more amazing by the fact that Weaver is doing the performance capture for this teenage girl herself.
What happened to Jake Sully’s body at the end of Avatar?
What happened to Jake Sully’s original body? The central conceit of the James Cameron movie Avatar is that humanity has developed the technology to pilot cloned bodies remotely. They use this tech to build human/Na’vi hybrids called avatars which are then used to interact with the native Na’vi.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse poster might have spoiled its biggest surprises
Potential spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse follow. A new poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been released by Sony Pictures – and it might have spoiled the appearances of some pretty popular Spider-People. Dropping a week after Across the Spider-Verse's first proper trailer arrived on December 13...
Dwayne Johnson Allegedly Had Big Plans For Henry Cavill's Superman Before The DC Studios Shakeup
2022's "Black Adam" boasts a stacked roster of iconic DC characters that all come with long histories on the page. Although, the majority didn't surprise anyone since the likes of Black Adam (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), and more were heavily involved in the marketing of the feature. On the other hand, there were a few unexpected cameos throughout that kept audiences on their toes — chief among them being Henry Cavill, who made his triumphant return to the DC Universe in the role of Superman during the post-credits sequence.
Titanic director James Cameron ‘scientifically’ ends debate that Jack didn’t die
The director of Titanic (1997) James Cameron has finally explained why Leonard DiCaprio's character, Jack, had to die in the end - and it's back up by science.Rose, who is played by Kate Winslet, survives after she clings onto a raft when the boat sinks. “We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert reproducing the raft from the movie", Cameron told Toronto Sun while promoting the new Avatar film. "The answer was that there was no way they could both survive, only one could survive."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More The Independent's Rebecca Thomas wins at British Journalism AwardsStormzy visits old Croydon primary school to give children ‘life advice’Kourtney Kardashian asked if she’d take Jeff Bezos’ advice - but doesn’t know him
Royal Family’s Reaction to ‘Harry & Meghan’ Docuseries Might Not ‘Be a Pretty Sight’: Royal Experts Weigh In
So, how does the royal family feel? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told their side of the story in their docuseries, Harry & Meghan — and it might not sit well with other members of The Firm. “Rage. I mean, look again, Harry talks about — almost matter-of-factly talks about — how his brother was […]
Even if Harry and Meghan "win" for Netflix, they lose
In the second half of "Harry & Meghan" we bear witness to the couple's session with a meditation coach. Sitting side by side on a couch, they breathe deeply and take in her wisdom. "Remember that what is transpiring in the media, what is being created is an illusion," she...
Have a very streamy Christmas with Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, and Showtime deals
Sometimes the best gifts to receive at Christmas are those miscellaneous items or products you don't really fancy paying for yourself. In other words, subscriptions. And what's more exciting than a subscription to one of the many popular streaming services out there?. Bursting at the virtual seams with award-winning, gritty...
Prince Harry ‘couldn’t fathom’ he was no longer able to ‘sweet talk Grandma’ The Queen, courtiers claim
PRINCE Harry "couldn't fathom" that he was unable to "sweet talk his Grandma" during Megxit, courtiers have claimed. For years the Duke had a close relationship with the Queen, with Harry allegedly believing he could sway his nan when he got in a tight spot. But during negotiations on Harry,...
Avatar: The Way of Water's Global Opening Weekend Box Office Total Revealed
Avatar: The Way of the Water finally hit theaters this weekend, and it's earned the third-highest global opening of the pandemic era and the second-highest of 2022 after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The new sequel has already earned $434.5 million globally, and $300.5 million of that comes from the international box office. According to Deadline, the movie was added to eight further material international box office markets on Friday and scored $127.1 million from 52 offshore markets.
Aubrey Plaza Responds to Indie Movie Becoming Netflix Hit
Aubrey Plaza rose to fame playing April Ludgate in the hit sitcom, Parks and Recreation, but now she's known for a range of films and shows. She's starred in indie films such as Black Bear and Ingrid Goes West as well as comic book shows like Legion in addition to comedies such as Happiest Season, not to mention the newest season of The White Lotus and the upcoming Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The year, she also played the titular role in Emily the Criminal, a crime thriller written and directed by John Patton Ford. The movie had a small release, but it was a hit among critics, earning a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, the movie is streaming on Netflix, and it's doing quite well. In fact, Plaza recently spoke to The Playlist about Emily the Criminal being #4 on Netflix's top movies list.
