TechRadar
Looking for a cheap smartphone? Don't miss the Google Pixel 6a for just $299
Those on the hunt for a decently priced smartphone ahead of Christmas this year should check out the Google Pixel 6a for just $299 (was $449) (opens in new tab) at Amazon today. This listing is a hold-over from Black Friday and a match for the lowest-ever price on this...
TechRadar
Need a last-minute gift? The AirPods Pro 2 drop to $199 and arrive before Christmas
If you're looking for a last-minute gift, and want to save some cash, then we've got a deal for you. Amazon just dropped Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 to $199.99 (opens in new tab) from the usual $249 price. That's a $50 discount and a return to its record-low Black Friday price. The best part of today's deal? The AirPods will arrive before Christmas.
TechRadar
Balolo Setup Cockpit Review
The Balolo Setup Cockpit is a highly useful and well-designed desk organizer that can significantly increase productivity. The mounting grid on the underside allows interchangeable accessories to be easily attached and rearranged, and the included accessories are of high quality and well thought out. The desk shelf itself can support two side-by-side monitors or a single ultrawide monitor, and can serve as a base for multiple accessories. Overall, we highly recommend the Setup Cockpit for anyone looking to declutter their desk and increase their efficiency at work.
TechRadar
Got FSA funds left? Here's tech you can buy before you lose it
In some ways, 2022 wasn’t as bad as I expected. The past few years had me hedging my bets and depositing plenty of my pay into a Flexible Spending Account (FSA), also called a Health Spending Account (HSA). This year, thankfully, my family didn’t have any major medical emergencies. Now that the year is over, I need to spend those funds or lose them. Being a tech enthusiast, if there’s money to spend I will find the technology to buy.
Gift cards more in demand than ever this holiday season
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gift cards: a joy to give and to receive In this age of environmental awareness, a gift card has become an in-demand option that lets the recipient choose the specific product or experience, ensuring there is little to no waste. Instead of guessing which smart […]
TechRadar
This amazing speaker design uses glass instead of wires
A prototype wire-free hi-fi system features a speaker and screen 'floating' in electrically conductive glass. We’re now well used to the idea of cable-free audio thanks to tech like Bluetooth, but a new concept hi-fi system is aiming to take the idea of a wireless speaker to a whole whole new level.
TechRadar
This new Adobe audio tool could make your home office sound like a studio
Adobe’s latest web-based audio editor tool is ready-made for users looking to boost the sound quality of audio recordings. Enhance Speech promises to clean up audio recordings through the magic of AI. The tool started life as part of Project Shasta, which has since become Adobe Podcast - an...
TechRadar
Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology review
Say goodbye to night sweats with the Casper Foam Pillow with Snow Technology, which is designed to keep sleepers cool at night. It’s a low loft pillow, making it ideal for back sleepers and stomach sleepers in particular, but it also provides comfortable support for side sleepers. The pillow retains its shape night after night after night without needing plumping, and you can choose between standard and king sizes to best fit your bed.The zip closure cover keeps the pillow clean and is easy to remove and launder in the washing machine. Casper provides a 30-night risk-free trial, as well as a 1-year limited pillow warranty against defects in material and workmanship.
TechRadar
Don't miss the Bose QuietComfort 4 at their lowest-ever price today at Amazon
Looking to treat yourself to a pair of premium cans this Christmas? Consider picking up the Bose QuietComfort 45 for $229 (was $329) (opens in new tab) at Amazon today. That price is a match for the record-breaking deal that was featured at the retailer over Black Friday, and it's a great opportunity to score some of the best wireless headphones money can buy for a relatively low price. You can still get delivery by Christmas if you hurry, too. (Not in the US? Check out today's best prices on the Bose QuietComfort 45 in your region just below.)
TechRadar
Microsoft Teams is adding one of the worst Zoom features
Your Microsoft Teams calls could be about to get a whole lot more entertaining thanks to the addition of a new feature heavily influenced by Zoom. The video conferencing platform has revealed it is working on video filters for users to add a bit more customization to their feeds. These...
TechRadar
A required Windows 10 update brings the blue screen of death for some
A recent Windows 10 update is causing the blue screen of death for many users, but there's thankfully a fix through the command prompt app. If you're unaware, the blue screen of death, usually called BSoD by some, can appear when a major Windows issue occurs. This can happen at any time, and when it does, an error code will display with a blue background, and your PC will restart.
TechRadar
AnyCubic Photon M3 Premium review
The AnyCubic Photon M3 Premium is an impressive 3D printer with an 8K resolution and a large print volume. That makes it an excellent pick for people who want to create finely detailed yet big models. It is pricey but you get a lot of bang for your buck with this printer, so it's a great pickup for people looking to upgrade their current resin printing setup.
TechRadar
New AMD Ryzen 7000 price rumor could give Intel the edge
Rumored pricing might raise some eyebrows – is AMD giving up its value advantage over Intel?. AMD’s next batch of Zen 4 processors has been spotted, and purportedly they’ll consist of new Ryzen 7900, 7700 and 7600 models, with their spec and pricing provided in this leak.
TechRadar
Need a reliable password manager? Keeper is a massive bargain at 50% off right now
Passwords are something most people could live without, let’s face it. While we might be very well aware of the necessity to protect all our online accounts with a username plus password combo – and perhaps more besides, like two-factor authentication – we don’t enjoy having to think up new and different passwords for everything.
TechRadar
HP EliteBook 865 G9 Laptop review
The HP EliteBook 865 G9 is a high-quality laptop that excels in performance, durability, and security. Its sleek design and premium build make it an excellent choice for businesses and power users. The HP EliteBook 865 G9 is a top-of-the-line laptop featuring top-notch performance, durability, and security features, making it...
TechRadar
Matter makes landfall on Amazon Echo as support continues to grow
Making good on its promise, Amazon is currently rolling out support for the Matter smart home standard to 17 Echo devices with more on the way. Just to name a few of the supported devices, you have the fourth-generation Echo, Echo Dot (5th gen) with clock, Echo Studio, Echo Show 10 display, and the Show 15. This update will turn everything listed into a central hub allowing you to control other smart gadgets that support Matter via Android; similar to what Google has recently done. However, unlike Google, Echo devices will only be able to communicate over Wi-Fi and not Thread, according to the announcement (opens in new tab). Amazon states it’s rolling out support to the most commonly used devices, like smart bulbs, plugs, and switches, first as a way to test things out before going to other device types. The company goes on to say it wants to ensure “customers have a seamless and high-quality experience…” during this time.
TechRadar
Last chance to bag this superb gaming laptop deal for under $600 at Best Buy
Today is one of your last chances to bag one of the best cheap gaming laptop deals all year with this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 for just $599 (was $899) (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. If you're on a budget, you'll be hard-pressed to beat this Lenovo's combination of an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Ryzen 5-5600H processor. With the exception of the SSD - which is a little on the small side - everything here is top-notch for $600 and should set you up great for 1080p gaming on the cheap.
TechRadar
Free PDF editors vs Paid PDF editors: What's the difference?
When it comes to PDF editing software, one of your first choices is deciding between premium PDF editors and free PDF editors. Even if you’re on a budget, this might not be as simple a decision as you might expect. We’ll be looking at the differences between the two approaches, to help you decide which could be best for you.
TechRadar
The DualSense Edge justifies its price but it may not be made for you
We welcomed the announcement of the DualSense Edge earlier this year. The first official premium gamepad developed by Sony, the high-performance PS5 controller will offer us a professional-grade alternative to the standard DualSense when it releases on January 26, 2023. Less welcome news, however, was the price tag attached to...
TechRadar
The Witcher 3 PC patch released – maybe now my laptop will stop screaming at me
Following the rocky launch of the next-gen update, The Witcher 3’s devs have patched the game for PC users to address some of the game’s performance issues. If you’re one of the bummed-out Witcher fans whose PCs totally buckled under the pressure of its next-gen update, you’re not alone. I booted up the seven-year-old game in the hopes of some buttery-smooth reworked graphics, and all I got was the computerized version of an aggressive middle finger. Yes, by that, I mean my laptop absolutely decked it.
Comments / 0