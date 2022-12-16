Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
There are good people among us
Embarrassed, but appreciative and humbled, I had recently made a large purchase using my debit card and hadn't mentally deducted it from my bank balance. At the Walmart cash register, my card was declined and I had only brought into the store my debit card - embarrassed I said I would go out to the car and get another credit card. My smart phone is combined with my wallet and is too heavy and bulky to carry into the store, so I typically just take my debit card out.
