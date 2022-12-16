Read full article on original website
CNET
How to Turn Your TV Into a Smart TV
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. No matter the age of your television it's still possible to bring it into the modern age, and for all the functionality you'll enjoy, it doesn't need to cost very much. Smart TV is another way to say "streaming TV" and compatible devices offer dozens of streaming services from free (the Roku Channel) all the way through to premium cable replacements (YouTube TV).
The Verge
Apple’s self-repair program now includes recent Mac desktops
Apple’s self-service repair program has just been expanded to include the company’s lineup of M1-powered desktop Macs. As noted by Six Colors, customers in the US can now order genuine repair parts for the iMac, Mac Mini, and Mac Studio. The Studio Display has also been added to the program.
The Verge
Here’s what it’s like to use the first Matter devices in the real world
It’s here: we have Matter devices and the platforms to use them on. Well, three of each, but still — progress. So, after three years of reporting on the development of the new interoperability standard designed to make the smart home easier to use, I finally got my hands on Matter-enabled gadgets to test.
The Verge
Two of our favorite 8BitDo controllers got a rare discount on Amazon
If you’re in the market for a versatile controller that doesn’t cost a grip, 8BitDo currently has a couple of models on sale you might be interested in. On sale for $39.99 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $49.99), we consider the 8BitDo Pro 2 to be the best pro controller for the Nintendo Switch, even though it performs just as well with a variety of platforms, including Windows, macOS, and mobile devices.
The Verge
Seventeen Amazon Echo devices are now compatible with Matter
Seventeen Amazon Echo devices now support Matter’s interoperable smart home standard after Amazon completed the first phase of its promised Matter rollout today, the company announced. These include smart speakers newer than the third-gen Echo Dot and Echo, as well as smart displays ranging from the second-gen Echo Show 8 to the large, wall-mounted Echo Show 15.
The Best TV Antennas for Your Money — and How to Get the Most TV Channels for Free
This slick antenna catches the cleanest possible signal at an 80-mile range while blending in with your entertainment center. If you’re in an area with strong signal, the low-cost Leaf is enough to deliver crisp 1080p while hiding behind your TV. With an outdoor mount and an app that helps find the ideal spot, the Clearstream reaches 60 miles even in harsh conditions. If you want a portable, hassle-free antenna with enough power, the amplified FL5500A will do the job stealthily tucked away.
The Verge
Here’s what it’s like to wear the Dyson Zone
New York City is famous for not giving a damn, but I was still surprised that not a single passerby gave me a funny look as I ambled down Fifth Avenue. To be clear, I don’t expect to turn heads on a daily basis. It’s more that I was wearing the $949 Dyson Zone, a gigantic futuristic pair of headphones complete with a shiny coppery mask that floated over my nose and mouth. I felt like the cyberpunk love child of Batman villain Bane and D.Va from Overwatch.
New Echo Dot Doubles as a Wi-Fi Extender and Is 44% Off
Yes, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report unveiled the fifth-generation Echo Dot in Sept. 2022 and it saw a sharp discount for Black Friday. But now in December and ahead of the holidays, it's once again over 40% off. The standard Dot in Deep Sea Blue, Glacier White, or Charcoal...
Don’t Wait: The Best Budget TV of 2022 Is 42% Off at Amazon and Arrives in Time for Xmas
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Are you thinking about buying a new TV for the family this Christmas? You’re running out of time, but there are still some great options out there that will arrive by Christmas Eve. While the best premium TVs from Samsung and LG will cost an arm and a leg and another leg, there are plenty of affordable and high quality smart TVs for sale in 2022. These days, many affordable smart TVs provide all of the same great features of high-ticket flatscreens...
The Verge
This year’s Apple Watches won’t piggyback off your phone’s GPS
If you’re thinking of buying a new Apple Watch, there’s something you should know about the GPS tracking. Apple has confirmed that the Apple Watch Series 8, second-gen SE, and Ultra won’t piggyback off your iPhone’s GPS signal if your phone is nearby. Instead, all three will rely on their built-in GPS sensors. Older models, however, will still use your iPhone’s GPS when possible.
The Verge
Sony’s DualSense controller for PS5 and PC is up to $25 off in all colors
Attention, fellow deal hunters and cheapskates: it’s the Monday before Christmas, so if you still have gifts to buy, you’d best hurry. Let us help you do that without overspending. Starting things off, Sony’s DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5 and PC is once again on sale for around $49.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The best part of this deal, aside from the fact that you’re getting up to $25 off, is that every color of the DualSense is discounted.
Digital Trends
Amazon is having a flash sale on Apple products – iPad and more
If you’re an Apple fan who wants to buy more of the brand’s products for the holidays, or an interested shopper who’s looking to buy their first Apple device, there’s a secret sale on Amazon that you wouldn’t want to miss. The retailer’s offers include discounts on the AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook, and more, but you have to hurry if you want to avail any of them because the price cuts may end at any moment. If one or more of Amazon’s Apple deals catch your attention, you should add them to your cart and check out as fast as you can.
Fire TVs start at just $79.99 at Amazon and it must be a mistake
Everybody is trying to figure out the best ways to stream at their home. If you’re looking to stream music, you want to look at a portable speaker. But if you want to stream TV shows and movies, you need to look at either a streaming device or a streaming TV. Getting a streaming device can be simple and Amazon has a ton of deals on devices. But smart TVs are also a huge pick and Fire TVs make a ton of sense.
Digital Trends
Get an Apple Watch for $199, delivered by December 22
The Apple Watch SE is a cheap way to test out whether you want an Apple Watch, or a smartwatch at all. The 40mm version of the wearable device is available for just $199 after an $80 discount to its sticker price of $279, in one of the most popular Apple Watch deals from the retailer with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours. Finalize the purchase now to make sure that you avail the price cut, and to get the Apple Watch SE by December 14 — well before the rush of the holiday season.
Don’t Wait Too Long: This SPY-Tested Hisense U6H Smart Fire TV is 42% Off On Amazon
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Are you thinking about buying a new TV? There are many options out there, and the top dogs like Samsung and LG that cost an arm and a leg aren’t the only quality picks. These days, many affordable smart TVs provide all of the great features of high-ticket flatscreens without the high price tags. For a limited time, Amazon is offering the Hisense 58-inch ULED U6H Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for 42% off, leaving you with huge savings...
3 cheap soundbars that deliver awesome audio upgrades
A soundbar is one of the biggest TV upgrades you can make, but that doesn't mean you need to spend big money
Phone Arena
Amazon offers big discounts on the Apple iPhone 11 family
As expected, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events evolved into seasonal holiday sale events, as many retailers have already launched new promotions to allow customers to decide what to purchase before Christmas arrives. For those specifically looking for good deals on iPhones, Amazon is now running a promotion...
Digital Trends
Bose’s headphone-sunglass combo is 50% off right now
Here’s a fabulous gift idea for the holidays — the Bose Frames Tempo, which combine headphones and sunglasses into a convenient package. They’re on sale from Best Buy at 50% off, which makes them more affordable at $125 compared to their original price of $249. Bose is no stranger to lists of the best headphones, so its products always sell out quickly whenever they appear in headphone deals. Before that happens, you should finalize your purchase for this unique audio accessory.
The Verge
Fails of 2022: the Nintendo Switch really showed its age
The Nintendo Switch’s lousy performance is as enduring as the console itself. Grainy, stuttery graphics are synonymous with playing games on the 2017 system, which hasn’t gotten a spec upgrade to boost how games look and run. And in the five-plus years since the Switch was released, remarking on disappointing visuals has been a fixture in our reviews of the console’s best games.
CNET
Snag Refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch Models at a Huge Discount Just Before Christmas
Apple devices often score highly in our reviews and its flagship products top our best phone and best smartwatch lists as we approach the end of the year. Sleek design and impressive performance comes at a premium, though, meaning Apple gear is often more expensive than devices from competing brands. However, if you don't mind a preowned device, you can save a ton of cash this side of Christmas this one-day sale at Woot. You can choose from a massive selection of refurbished Apple Watches and iPhones and save big compared to buying from Apple directly.
