The Bizzies: Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s Best Songs of 2022

By Eryn Murphy
 4 days ago

With so many stellar albums in 2022, the year is also filled with incredible songs ranging from mainstream singles to deep cuts. Artists embraced nostalgia and innovation with their music , evoking heartbreak and celebration. With 2022 coming to an end, Showbiz Cheat Sheet is preparing nominees for its annual award program, The Bizzies. Here are the best songs of 2022, expertly selected by Showbiz’s music writers.

(L-R) Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Florence + the Machine, Post Malone, and Kendrick Lamar | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for City of Hope; Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Jim Dyson/Getty Images; Lorne Thomson/Redferns; Jason Koerner/Getty Images

‘Andrea,’ Bad Bunny featuring Buscabulla

“Bad Bunny’s smash album Un Verano Sin Ti dominated 2022, thanks in large part to the variety that the album presented: every song was different from the last, and the reggaetón superstar recruited artists of all kinds to collaborate on the project. The Buscabulla collab ‘Andrea’ is the polar opposite of high-energy highlights from the album like ‘Después de la Playa’ and ‘Titi Me Preguntó,’ as Bad Bunny and Buscabulla deliver a sultry song about a girl who can’t be controlled by others.” – Chris Malone

‘VIRGO’S GROOVE,’ Beyoncé

“Beyoncé will always be that girl . When she dropped a single and an official RENAISSANCE album release date, the Bey Hive knew she meant business. With its retro, funky sound ‘VIRGO’S GROOVE’ is one of the most unabashedly joyful songs of 2022. (Beyoncé’s pitch-perfect runs don’t hurt, either). If only we could get the visuals for this track…”  – Julia Dzurillay

‘The Great War,’ Taylor Swift

“By Taylor Swift standards, Midnights is one of the singer’s weaker albums. Thankfully, the Midnights – 3am Edition contains some of Swift’s best work, most notably ‘The Great War.’ Filled with imagery comparing trouble in a relationship to World War I, ‘The Great War’ showcases Swift’s creative partnership with Aaron Dessner. The song’s iconic bridge exemplifies Swift’s vocals and her lyricism.” – Eryn Murphy

‘When I’m Alone,’ Post Malone

“Post Malone has plenty of pop hits, but his deeper cuts show that he has a clear passion for rock music. ‘When I’m Alone’ is an electric breakup track where Post expresses his emotions through intense and booming vocals, backed by a mix of drums and 808s. It’s a shorter track, but one that takes over any room.” – Ross Tanenbaum

‘Lightning,’ Charli XCX

“Charli XCX is truly the greatest artist of her generation — and she’ll be the first person to say so. Crash easily became one of her most cohesive albums yet, complete with a Rina Sawayama feature on ‘Beg For You’ and a surprise Crash (Deluxe) available for streaming. ‘Lightning,’ in particular, highlights the best aspects of her alternative, iconic hyper-pop sound. Charli XCX is an innovative songwriter to watch in 2023 and beyond.”  – Julia Dzurillay

‘Anxiety,’ Megan Thee Stallion

“‘Anxiety’ is from Megan’s Traumazine album. And like the album, it’s an incredibly honest and vulnerable portrait of the artist’s heart and experiences. With lyrics like ‘Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday/ Bad b **** es have bad days too/ Friday, Saturday, Sunday, bounce back/ How a bad b**** always do/ All I really wanna hear is, “It’ll be okay,”‘ the song is both an affirmation and reminder that no one is alone in their struggles.” – Kelsey Goeres

‘As it Was,’ Harry Styles

“The unforgettable opening synth line sets the hook for a nearly irresistible song. From there, Styles adds a strong vocal melody, an insistent, propulsive beat, and background sonic flourishes that really come through on headphones. It all builds to a big finish that layers ringing church bells seamlessly into the rest of the music. It’s a song good enough to get this author interested in Styles’ music (which is really saying something).” – Jason Rossi

‘Goodbye Mr. Blue,’ Father John Misty

“Off of his 2022 album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century , Father John Misty’s gloomy ‘Goodbye Mr. Blue’ is a beautiful song. Its guitar-picking melody is reminiscent of Harry Nilsson’s ‘Everybody’s Talkin,’ Misty’s voice is powerful, and the strings add an intense feel. Despite the cynical lyrics, one can play this song on all occasions, whether you’ve just broken up with someone, are taking a moody stroll, or settling down for a quiet evening.” – Hannah Wigandt

‘BREAK MY SOUL,’ Beyoncé

“‘BREAK MY SOUL’ was released as the lead single from Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, RENAISSANCE . Combining dance beats with empowering lyrics is nothing new. But Queen B makes the formula feel fresh with an undercurrent of humor and one of the best grooves of her career.” – Matt Trzcinski

‘Opening Sequence,’ Tomorrow X Together

“With minisode 2: Thursday’s Child , K-pop group Tomorrow X Together released a perfect EP . ‘Opening Sequence,’ the album’s opener, kicks off that perfection. The intense track sets the stage with emotional lyricism and production, capturing the pain and denial of heartbreak. While not a single, the song’s unique and eerie sound allows it to stand on its own.” – Eryn Murphy

‘My Love,’ Florence + the Machine

“After a four-year hiatus, Florence + the Machine is back with Dance Fever . One of the album’s best tracks is ‘My Love.’ It’s got an infectious dance beat and a good melody that anyone can belt out in desperation. MEDUZA has already made the song more danceable in their remix, which is what Florence Welch wanted. She hoped DJs would blast Dance Fever in clubs worldwide once it was safe for fans to return to them after the pandemic.” – Hannah Wigandt

‘PURE/HONEY,’ Beyoncé

“In many ways, ‘PURE/HONEY’ represents everything that Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE is all about: paying homage to Black LGBTQ+ culture. With the vocal stylings of queer club icon Kevin Aviance and ballroom commentator Kevin Jz Prodigy, ‘PURE/HONEY’ gets you on the floor in the first half and electric sliding in the second, all culminating in an outro by the late, great Moi Renee.” – Chris Malone

‘Savior,’ Kendrick Lamar featuring Baby Keem and Sam Dew

“‘Savior’ is not only one of Kendrick Lamar’s catchier songs from Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers , but it’s also one of his most self-reflective. The song questions the influence he has on his audience and whether his fans will still love him if they don’t love what he has to say. It’s a hard-hitting song with an infectious chorus from Baby Keem.” – Ross Tanenbaum

‘Misinformation Age,’ Archers of Loaf

“The North Carolina rockers ended a nearly quarter-century album hiatus with Reason in Decline . The record includes several anthems in its track listing, but this brutal takedown of the 24-hour news cycle and echo-chamber TV news might be the standout. The protest lyrics share center stage with fuzzed-out guitars, but don’t miss the rapid snare taps on the insistent drum track.” – Jason Rossi

‘Anti-Hero,’ Taylor Swift

“During her early career, Taylor Swift tried to seem wise beyond her years. Now, Swift says she lost the plot, paradoxically making her sound more mature than she ever has. ‘Anti-Hero’ perfectly shows the growth the artist has experienced through the years.” – Matt Trzcinski

‘Circo Loco,’ 21 Savage and Drake

“When listening to the tracks of Her Loss , ‘Circo Loco’ can’t help but jump out at you. While Drake is carrying on his recent trend of sampling house music, the overall feel is reminiscent of the rapper’s older work. Daft Punk’s ‘One More Time’ combined with some of Drake’s better bars in the last several years and 21’s consistently solid and creative lyrics make for an album standout.” – Kelsey Goeres

Stay tuned to find out which song Showbiz Cheat Sheet selects as the Best Song of 2022 for The Bizzies !

