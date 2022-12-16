Read full article on original website
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
Truth About Cars
Opinion: The Rest of the World is Finding Out What The Auto World Already Knew About Elon Musk
Ever since Tesla boss Elon Musk took over Twitter, he's found himself mired in controversy, often of his own making. From mass layoffs to the controversial reinstatement of accounts that peddle hatred to the destruction of the blue-checkmark verification system, it's been an endless stream of hullabaloo. It's even caused major advertisers to flee.
The Verge
More than two million users have flocked to Mastodon since Elon Musk took over Twitter
Mastodon, a decentralized social media platform that many are turning to as a Twitter alternative, saw its userbase skyrocket from about 300,000 monthly active users to 2.5 million between October and November, Mastodon’s CEO, founder, and lead developer Eugen Rochko said in a new blog post. Elon Musk officially took over Twitter in late October, meaning Mastodon’s huge jump in users almost directly followed Musk’s new ownership.
Upworthy
Carl Sagan predicted the present state of USA almost 26 years ago and it is blowing people's minds
Global warming, climate change, a crashing economy and bad administration are not something unfamiliar to us today. We reap the consequences of humankind's disastrous actions every day. However, one American astronomer reportedly predicted the current state of the US almost 26 years ago. Carl Sagan, the author of "Cosmos," is known for simplifying scientific concepts in layman's terms for the average civilian. He received many awards during and after his revolutionary career, including the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal, the Pulitzer Prize, two Emmy awards and the National Science Foundation's Distinguished Public Service Award for lifetime achievement.
marktechpost.com
Latest AI Research at UC Berkeley developed a tracking algorithm for tracking the Dynamics of the Tear Film Lipid Layer
The tear film must spread quickly and uniformly throughout the ocular surface for clear vision and good ocular health. One of the ocular morbidities that are most commonly observed is DED. The TFOS DEWS II defines dry eye (DE) as a multifactorial illness of the ocular surface with visual symptoms and a loss of tear film homeostasis, with tear film instability and hyperosmolarity, ocular surface inflammation and injury, and neurosensory abnormalities playing etiological roles. A variety of variables influences the genesis of DED.
The Verge
Modern phones are too thick and heavy for cases.
A trend I’ve noticed about modern phones is they have crossed the threshold for being too thick and heavy to make cases comfortable. Adding a case has always introduced more thickness and weight — that’s the trade-off with getting better protection. But I spent months looking for something for my iPhone 13 Pro that didn’t make the thing miserable to hold and came up empty.
momcollective.com
Finding Strength in Letting Go {A Story of Faith}
I stood in my kitchen, preparing the dinner that only half our family of four would eat. My internal voice dished out judgment, reminding me I used to declare I would only make one meal. The kids begged at my feet for food, and the internal dialogue continued, this time...
Psychiatric Times
Making Sense of The Sixth Sense—So Many Years Later
A psychiatrist looks back at a case with a surprising parallel to the 1999 film. So many years later, I still remember The Sixth Sense (1999). There must be a reason. Oddly enough, the film itself never appealed to me, despite its many Academy Award nominations and the acclaim showered on the filmmaker. One might expect M. Night Shyamalan’s movie plot to speak to me, since the protagonist is a psychologist and a major character is psychotic.
psychologytoday.com
It’s OK to Make People Feel Bad
In some circumstances, hurting someone’s feelings can actually be a nicer thing to do than staying silent. Prioritizing someone’s short-term comfort can sometimes come at the expense of their long-term well-being. There are positive emotional experiences to be found on the other side of awkward interactions. Would you...
Not Big Brother, but close: a surveillance expert explains some of the ways we’re all being watched, all the time
A group of researchers studied 15 months of human mobility movement data taken from 1.5 million people and concluded that just four points in space and time were sufficient to identify 95% of them, even when the data weren’t of excellent quality. That was back in 2013. Nearly ten years on, surveillance technologies permeate all aspects of our lives. They collect swathes of data from us in various forms, and often without us knowing. I’m a surveillance researcher with a focus on technology governance. Here’s my round-up of widespread surveillance systems I think everyone should know about. CCTV and open-access cameras Although China has...
insightscare.com
Research Shows, Cells Alter Themselves if Body Is Subjected to Starvation
For body activities to run smoothly, cells require a constant flow of energy. To ensure a consistent supply of energy, the cellular metabolism must change during starvation periods, when no nutrients are taken from food. Researchers from the FMP gained fresh insights into this essential mechanism in human cells while...
psychologytoday.com
Do You Talk Too Much?
Because arguments are often characterized by an inability to consider a partner’s perspective, silence increases communication success. The intentional use of silence in negotiation creates relational value. Silence gives people time to think—and often think twice. As a trial lawyer, I speak for a living. Yet more than...
disruptmagazine.com
Your Purpose is Greater Than Your Fear.
Our fears are powerful forces that can distract us every day and hold us back from following our dreams. With the economy and climate change affecting our world, fear can feel paralyzing and stop us from moving ahead with plans, ideas, and even our purpose in life. It can be tempting to let go of an idea based on fear of failure. We can procrastinate on taking the next step because fear stops us in our tracks. However, taking calculated risks and making mistakes is how we learn, grow, and become better versions of ourselves.
