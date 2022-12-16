Our fears are powerful forces that can distract us every day and hold us back from following our dreams. With the economy and climate change affecting our world, fear can feel paralyzing and stop us from moving ahead with plans, ideas, and even our purpose in life. It can be tempting to let go of an idea based on fear of failure. We can procrastinate on taking the next step because fear stops us in our tracks. However, taking calculated risks and making mistakes is how we learn, grow, and become better versions of ourselves.

5 DAYS AGO