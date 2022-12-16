‘Little People, Big World’: Zach Roloff Says People Think It’s ‘Not Good’ for Him to Have Kids

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 shows Zach and Tori Roloff’s lives with their three children. Zach has achondroplasia — the same type of dwarfism as his mother, Amy Roloff . In an episode of the series, he reflected on how some average-sized adults believe it’s “not good” for him to procreate and start his own family due to his dwarfism.

How many kids do Zach and Tori Roloff have?

Zach and Tori Roloff | TLC UK via YouTube

Zach and Tori Roloff have three children, and they’ve shared their parenting experiences in Little People, Big World Season 24. Jackson, their oldest son , is 5 years old, and their middle child, Lilah, is 3. Their youngest son, Josiah, was born on April 30, 2022. The show’s new season covers Zach and Tori’s lives raising three young kids in Battle Ground, Washington.

While Tori is average height, Zach has dwarfism — and their kids had a chance of taking after either parent in this regard. All three of Zach and Tori’s kids have dwarfism.

“We’re obviously not perfect, but we’re doing the parenting thing as best we can,” Zach told GoodHousekeeping . “And when you have kids that have a disability or potentially a higher risk of having health problems, you learn how to handle that in an appropriate way, a healthy way.”

Zach Roloff reflected on how some people think it’s ‘not good’ for people with dwarfism to have children

Zach and Tori Roloff hung out with Mikey and Jessica Witous in Little People, Big World Season 24 Episode 5. The Witouses both have dwarfism and shared their powerful parenting and loss story with Zach and Tori. Mikey and Jessica lost two children and experienced double dominance in pregnancy, resulting in the loss of the baby.

“I can’t imagine what they are going through,” Zach told the cameras.

Zach then reflected on how people feel about him having children as a person with achondroplasia. “People will say, ‘Why do you bring people into the world?'” Zach said. “They think it’s not good that we procreated and brought more dwarves into the world to suffer. But I totally disagree with that. I think people with disabilities have a right to procreate and have family.”

How many kids do the ‘Little People, Big World’ couple want?

Zach and Tori Roloff share the lives of their three children on Little People, Big World . Do they want any more kids?

Back in 2019, the couple shared their family goals with Us Weekly . “I would love four or five kids,” Zach said. “I want a little pack. Right now, we’re just kind of [like], if it happens, it happens.”

“It’s just on God’s timing and just whenever,” Tori added. “We’re ready for it.”

Zach and Tori aren’t the only Roloffs with kids. Jeremy and Audrey Roloff have three young children, and Jacob and Isabel Roloff have one son.

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

