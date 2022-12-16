‘Sister Wives’: A ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Says He Would Love to Date Christine Brown

Since divorcing Kody Brown, Sister Wives star Christine Brown has been thriving . She has started a brand new chapter in her life in Utah close to family, and she’s also started dating. Now, that she’s single, Christine is getting all kinds of offers.

In fact, Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter says he would love to date, Christine .

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown has been dating since her divorce from Kody

Since divorcing Kody after nearly 30 years of marriage and moving to Utah, Christine has been enjoying her life as a single woman. “It’s been fun because I never really dated that much before. So dating has been a blast. I’ve loved it,” she told TODAY.com.

However, Christine has been cautious about getting into anything serious. She said,

I feel like we need to fit into each other’s lives. I’m not at the point where I want to morph my life into someone else’s. We both need to go in 100 percent. I’m not willing to go 100 percent yet. I don’t know if it’s because I’m taking the right supplements or eating right, working out again. Gosh, it feels so good. Or just because I’m free and I’m living my life for me. I think that’s what it comes down to. I just realized I’m a goddess.

‘Bachelorette’ alum Josh Seiter would love to date Christine Brown

Though she’s not looking for anything serious, Josh Seiter, who is known for Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season in 2015 and who also recently ended his relationship with 90 Day Fiancé’s Karine Staehle, says he would love to date, Christine.

“I think she is beautiful, and I think she is a wonderful mother and grandmother,” Seiter told In Touch . The Bachelorette alum addressed the 15-year age gap between him and Christine. “I know there is an age difference between us, but that hasn’t stopped me before,” he said.

Moreover, he even addressed the flirty message he left on one of Christine’s recent Instagram posts . “As for the comment I left on her Instagram, I was just trying to be supportive to someone who is in a similar position to myself,” he explained. “I know breakups aren’t easy, especially with someone like Kody, who I didn’t think treated her right. She deserves a good man, so I DMed her asking if she would be interested in grabbing dinner next time I’m at my family’s home in St. George, Utah, which isn’t far from where she lives.”

Thus far, Christine hasn’t responded to Seiter’s offer.

This is what the ‘Sister Wives’ star’s life has been like since the divorce

Following her divorce from Kody, Christine left the Brown family homes in Arizona and moved to Utah with her 12-year-old daughter Truely to be close to her other children, parents, and siblings. “I’ve been in my kids’ lives again, and my kids are the love of my life,” she told TODAY.com . She explained that both she and Truely are happy and thriving. “We’ve established routines that we’re both obsessed with,” she said.

Though the 12-year-old was nervous about leaving Arizona, it appears that she’s never been more thrilled. “Out of the blue she goes, ‘I love our life here,’” Christine recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh that’s great, sweetie, what do you like about it?’ She just loves our routines. She loves our life and she loves everything that we do.”