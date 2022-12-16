ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

‘Sister Wives’: A ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Says He Would Love to Date Christine Brown

By Aramide Tinubu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Since divorcing Kody Brown, Sister Wives star Christine Brown has been thriving . She has started a brand new chapter in her life in Utah close to family, and she’s also started dating. Now, that she’s single, Christine is getting all kinds of offers.

In fact, Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter says he would love to date, Christine .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12FKp6_0jkwXdvu00
Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown has been dating since her divorce from Kody

Since divorcing Kody after nearly 30 years of marriage and moving to Utah, Christine has been enjoying her life as a single woman. “It’s been fun because I never really dated that much before. So dating has been a blast. I’ve loved it,” she told TODAY.com.

However, Christine has been cautious about getting into anything serious. She said,

I feel like we need to fit into each other’s lives. I’m not at the point where I want to morph my life into someone else’s. We both need to go in 100 percent. I’m not willing to go 100 percent yet. I don’t know if it’s because I’m taking the right supplements or eating right, working out again. Gosh, it feels so good. Or just because I’m free and I’m living my life for me. I think that’s what it comes down to. I just realized I’m a goddess.

‘Bachelorette’ alum Josh Seiter would love to date Christine Brown

Though she’s not looking for anything serious, Josh Seiter, who is known for Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season in 2015 and who also recently ended his relationship with 90 Day Fiancé’s Karine Staehle, says he would love to date, Christine.

“I think she is beautiful, and I think she is a wonderful mother and grandmother,” Seiter told In Touch . The Bachelorette alum addressed the 15-year age gap between him and Christine. “I know there is an age difference between us, but that hasn’t stopped me before,” he said.

Moreover, he even addressed the flirty message he left on one of Christine’s recent Instagram posts . “As for the comment I left on her Instagram, I was just trying to be supportive to someone who is in a similar position to myself,” he explained. “I know breakups aren’t easy, especially with someone like Kody, who I didn’t think treated her right. She deserves a good man, so I DMed her asking if she would be interested in grabbing dinner next time I’m at my family’s home in St. George, Utah, which isn’t far from where she lives.”

Thus far, Christine hasn’t responded to Seiter’s offer.

Related

‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Says the Other Wives Handed Kody to Her

This is what the ‘Sister Wives’ star’s life has been like since the divorce

Following her divorce from Kody, Christine left the Brown family homes in Arizona and moved to Utah with her 12-year-old daughter Truely to be close to her other children, parents, and siblings. “I’ve been in my kids’ lives again, and my kids are the love of my life,” she told TODAY.com . She explained that both she and Truely are happy and thriving. “We’ve established routines that we’re both obsessed with,” she said.

Though the 12-year-old was nervous about leaving Arizona, it appears that she’s never been more thrilled. “Out of the blue she goes, ‘I love our life here,’” Christine recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh that’s great, sweetie, what do you like about it?’ She just loves our routines. She loves our life and she loves everything that we do.”

Comments / 3

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown to Kody: How Dare You Disrespect Me and Our Marriage?!?

And now, after footage went viral online of a clip from this Sunday’s Sister Wives tell-all special, we can only emphasize this question in even bolder font. In case you missed it, Meri will sit down with host Sukanya Krishnan on the aforementioned special and be shown a clip of Kody stating the following:
HollywoodLife

Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch

Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
ARIZONA STATE
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split

The Brown family just got even bigger! On Thursday, November 17, Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron gave birth to twin boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord with husband Tony Padron — one year after her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, spiritually divorced. KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'The babies were born only two minutes apart, with Archer weighing in at 6.15 pounds and Ace weighing 6.8 pounds. The newborn sons join the married couple's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was featured on the current season of the...
UTAH STATE
AMY KAPLAN

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Net Worth, Plus the Net Worth of all 4 Wives

Fans of the TLC show "Sister Wives" have long since wondered how the plural family makes money. We've seen the family try and fail at several family-run businesses like a gym and a jewelry line. Some of the wives have full-time jobs, like Jenelle Brown who worked before the show, and Meri Brown who ran a business from her home.
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’ Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Share How Their Family Is Doing After Welcoming Baby No. 3: ‘It’s Chaotic’

A happy family! 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik opened up about how their family is doing since they welcomed daughter Ariel in September. “It's chaotic. Some people, like, I remember when I was pregnant it was like a 50/50 draw,” the Florida native, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 2, […]
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Tammy Slaton: I'm MARRIED! Ready to Meet My Husband?!?

On Saturday, the surprising romantic rumor because a beautiful reality for Tammy Slaton, as the 1,000-lb Sisters star got married at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio. The long-time TLC personality confirmed the amazing news herself. “You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me...
GIBSONBURG, OH
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

245K+
Followers
123K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy