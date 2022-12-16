ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Cowboys Taking a Flyer on T.Y. Hilton Confirms Just How Far Odell Beckham Jr. Has Fallen

By Stephen Sheehan
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago

Jerry Jones put his money where his mouth is.

Unfortunately for Odell Beckham Jr. , the outspoken owner of the Dallas Cowboys made it clear that he would rather invest in someone with a reputation for letting his play do the talking rather than someone who’s more name than game at this point.

With longtime Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton joining a dynamic offense that boasts plenty of star power, the Cowboys certainly look well-stocked for what should be a deep playoff run. Meanwhile, despite speculation about potentially signing with Dallas, Beckham remains unemployed in mid-December.

While Hilton holds a special place in the hearts of Colts fans, there’s no doubt he’s past his prime. However, the fact he still secured a gig with the Cowboys over someone who surely would have gotten a stamp of approval from Jerry Jones in the past says everything you need to know about OBJ’s dramatic decline.

Dallas gives T.Y. Hilton a chance to finally win a Super Bowl ring

Although he was a vital member of a perennial playoff contender, T.Y. Hilton never came close to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy with the Colts. However, by taking his talents to Dallas, the four-time Pro Bowler has a legitimate shot at doing what Odell Beckham Jr. did a year ago.

Considered one of the top deep threats of his generation, Hilton certainly doesn’t have the same speed that helped him rack up 631 catches for 9,691 yards and 53 touchdowns in 10 seasons in Indianapolis. In fact, the veteran went from being a No. 1 receiver to a rotational player to out of football. Yet even though his numbers dropped significantly in his final three seasons with the Colts, Hilton clearly captured the attention of the Cowboys’ front office enough to convince the franchise to take a flyer on him.

Signed to a one-year, $800,000 contract that includes plenty of postseason-based incentives , the 34-year-old rounds out a rock-solid depth chart headlined by CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Even if Hilton only plays in three- or four-receiver sets, he should be able to make an impact, given how much defenses have to worry about the Cowboys’ other weapons.

Needless to say, going from watching games at home to joining a Super Bowl contender has to be a heck of a way to end the year for Hilton.

Cowboys signing Hilton should be a harsh reality check for Odell Beckham Jr.

Meanwhile, seeing a Cowboys team with championship aspirations sign a wideout whose best days are undoubtedly behind him has to sting for Beckham.

Then again, should he really be surprised that Dallas went in a different direction?

Jerry Jones showed no hesitation about airing his concerns about Beckham’s surgically repaired knee– a bold move that raised even more questions about the receiver’s ability to play this season. An owner speaking publicly about a free agent’s health is by no means the norm in the NFL , so Jones’ decision to question Beckham’s ability to contribute essentially ended any idea of a union with the Cowboys.

What makes the Hilton signing so fascinating is that bringing OBJ to Dallas is exactly the type of move Jones loves to make. Perhaps no owner in professional sports loves the spotlight more than the 80-year-old, and the Cowboys have rarely passed on the opportunity to add big-name players during his tenure.

Yet, with his team firmly in the mix to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 57, Jones resisted any temptation to make OBJ a Cowboy.

And to this point, no NFL team has determined it’s worth making Beckham a member of their roster.

Considering some of the lackluster receiver depth charts around the league, it’s stunning to see the former New York Giants star sitting on the market for so long. It doesn’t seem like long ago that Beckham was considered one of the league’s biggest icons. But with 2023 right around the corner, it’s clear he doesn’t bring the same value to the table he did during his heyday.

Is the juice worth the squeeze anymore with OBJ?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14byM6_0jkwXbAS00
Odell Beckham Jr. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Related

Dallas Cowboys Playoff Picture: How the Cowboys Clinch a Spot in the NFL Playoffs in Week 15

Would the Los Angeles Rams have won the Super Bowl without OBJ?

Perhaps not.

But given all the potential for distraction he presents, it’s easy to see why Beckham has yet to find a new NFL home. Plus, for someone who comes with major injury red flags, it’s easy to see why teams have hesitations about guaranteeing millions of dollars on a player who’s played an entire season just twice since entering the league in 2014.

Simply put: The idea of Beckham is much more attractive than the reality of what he is in 2022.

Early in his career, he tortured cornerbacks and safeties and kept defensive coordinators up at night. And while he certainly showed flashes of brilliance during his time in LA, Beckham wasn’t anything close to the All-Pro version we saw in New York.

Coming off another significant injury, there’s no guarantee the 30-year-old will have the same explosion that made him a nightmare to stop in his prime. When you factor in the drama and often unwanted attention associated with the OBJ experience, the risk vs. reward ratio tilts heavily toward not signing him.

So, even if Odell Beckham Jr. believes he’s worthy of skipping out on the regular season and making his debut in the playoffs, he faces an uphill battle to make that dream a reality.

In his case, maybe 2023 can’t come soon enough.

Have thoughts on this topic? Keep the conversation rolling in our comments section below.

The post The Cowboys Taking a Flyer on T.Y. Hilton Confirms Just How Far Odell Beckham Jr. Has Fallen appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss

It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
The Spun

Cowboys Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Eagles Game

Leighton Vander Esch won't play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys avoided worse news. The linebacker exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to being concerned given Vander Esch's history with neck issues. However, an MRI revealed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Bothered By Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night

The Washington Commanders are hosting the New York Giants on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" this evening. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth are on the call for NBC. Unsurprisingly, fans are taking to social media to weigh on on what Collinsworth said. Many fans are taking to Twitter to complain about...
SEATTLE, WA
The Comeback

Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Had 3-Word Message After Final Jackson State Game

Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday evening. The Jackson State team fell to North Carolina Central, 41-34, on Saturday. Still, it was a highly successful - and truly entertaining - tenure from Sanders at Jackson State. Following the game, Deion had a simple three-word message...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Deion Sanders' Sons Reportedly Make Transfer Decision

Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, both of his sons made their official transfer decisions.. Both Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders officially entered the transfer portal on Saturday evening. On3 first reported the news. Unsurprisingly, both players are expected to end...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Jalen Hurts' Gift For His Offensive Linemen Going Viral

With the holidays just around the corner, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is making sure his teammates feel appreciated this year. Zach Berman of The Athletic reported that Hurts gifted his offensive linemen Louis Vuitton bags this week. Hurts didn't just purchase Louis Vuitton bags for the starters, he got them...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

NFL coach taken to hospital after horrifying incident

A scary scene took place during the pregame warmups ahead of Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints when Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken out of the stadium on a cart after a collision with a Saints player. In a statement from the team shared by league insider Ian Read more... The post NFL coach taken to hospital after horrifying incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Woman Making A Move For Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Joe Burrow are set to square off on Sunday afternoon. The Bucs are set to take on the Bengals in a matchup of preseason Super Bowl contenders. Of course, Tampa Bay hasn't really lived up to that hype, while Cincinnati has. It's been an interesting year for...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade

Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott now owns dishonorable distinction after loss to Jaguars

Dak Prescott might as well change his name to Dak Peterman after Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys were left with egg on their faces in Week 15, blowing a 17-point in the second half and eventually losing in overtime to Jacksonville by a 40-34 final. The coup de grace was when Prescott threw a pick-six during the extra period to seal his team’s fate (video here).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Going Viral

The Kansas City Chiefs edged out a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City topped Houston, 30-24, in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Prior to the game, the daughter of the Chiefs owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, has gone viral on Instagram.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired

We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Sports World Not Happy With FOX's Controversial Decision

NFL games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for FOX - or, fortunately, depending on how you look at it - a controversial decision has to be made. The World Cup Final is in extra time. It's looking like the game could reach...
The Spun

Look: Rex Ryan's Comment On The Cowboys Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys blew a massive lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon and Rex Ryan wasn't happy about it. The Cowboys were up 27-10 in the first half before losing in overtime on a walk-off interception, 40-34. The loss sent them to 10-4, though they did clinch a playoff spot thanks to the New York Giants win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

222K+
Followers
33K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy