USC Football: 2022 Team Awards

Here are the top performers and moments that stood out the most during the USC Trojans' 2022 college football regular season.

When writing this same column around this time last year, there wasn't much to look back on as it related to the USC Trojans. The most promising thing to happen to USC occurred during the offseason when the school hired Lincoln Riley. A year later, the Trojans are in a much different position. They almost made the College Football Playoff but did lay claim to an EIGHTH Heisman Trophy. (Reggie Bush still won his on the field.) Fans were finally seeing an on-field product that matched what they imagined in their heads. This all began with the hiring of Riley and the transfer of Caleb Williams.

USC's 2022 campaign isn't over quite yet, not with a Cotton Bowl matchup against Tulane on tap for Jan 2. But now is as good a time as any to take a look back and see what the Trojans have accomplished to this point.

Offensive MVP: Caleb Williams, QB

Generally speaking, most Heisman Trophy winners would probably be considered the offensive MVP of their team. Williams is no exception. He was absolutely the difference between what we saw last year and what we saw this year with USC's offense. His ability to stretch the field from sideline to sideline is what makes him so damn dangerous. Most quarterbacks can get the ball down the field, but Williams' ability to push it from side to side is up there with guys like Patrick Mahomes, and it's increasingly becoming the norm as more Mahomes wannabes come through the prep ranks. Of all the wannabes, though, Williams actually might have an actual claim to the comparison. What's more, with Williams only being a sophomore, the sky is the limit for him and the Trojans in 2023.

Defensive MVP: Tuli Tuipuloatu, DL

Not only did Tuipuloatu take home the Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year award from the Pac-12, he was a terror all season long. If Caleb Williams was the unquestioned leader of the offense, Tuipuloatu was for the defense. He not only led the nation with 12.5 sacks during the regular season, but he was a finalist for just about every award he was eligible to win, including the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Rotary Lombardi Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy, and Chuck Bednarik Award.

Best Freshman: Raleek Brown, RB

Trying to pick this one was a rather difficult task because USC relied on a hodgepodge of transfer talent and spot play by younger players to get through the season. There really weren't that many standout freshmen on the year, as "transfer" was the word of the season. That said, Brown found many different ways to get involved and impact games as a freshman after Travis Dye went down with an injury. He's definitely one to watch next year.

Best Performance (Player): Caleb Williams vs. Utah (Round 1)

The Trojans may not have won the game, but Williams left it all on the field in this first of two matchups between these heavyweights. Completing 59.5 percent of his passes for five touchdowns and no interceptions, Williams gave USC every chance in the world of winning this game and finishing the season undefeated. Few performances could match the effort he gave against Utah, though the next week against Arizona would come close.

Best Performance (Team): Win vs. UCLA

There were a ton of questions about the abilities of this USC team after losing to Utah in Week 7. UCLA had a ton of momentum built up over the season and Chip Kelly looked as though he might be building up another empire. Then UCLA played USC, and Lincoln Riley absolutely ran laps around Kelly with his play-calling. Williams completed nearly 75 percent of his passes and threw for a pair of touchdowns, while the defense got involved and came up huge at the end, intercepting UCLA to secure the win and a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game. On top of that, it was much-maligned former No. 1 overall recruit, Korey Foreman, who came up with the game-sealing interception, too.

Defining Moment: Eric Gentry's injury

While last year's defining moment was the hiring of a new coach, this year's defining moment is Gentry hobbling on one leg to pump up the USC defense against Utah after going down with an injury. Sure, USC didn't win that game, but you could tell by that moment that this was when everything Lincoln Riley was preaching sunk in. The team had bought in and now it was time for players to live that buy-in. He knew his day was done, but Gentry still had one last ounce of passion to give to the Trojan team and it came by way of an injury, oddly.

Biggest Surprise: That it came together this quickly

I don't think there's any surprise that USC was competitive this year. The addition of Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams (among some other key transfers), as well as USC's last-minute recruiting, set the Trojans up for a better-than-expected season. I don't think anyone truly believed that USC would compete for the playoff, but the Trojans controlled their own destiny before losing (again) to a better Utah team. But that Riley and company put it together this quickly can only inspire hope as to what this team will be able to accomplish when it's fully loaded.

Biggest Disappointment: None

I know people might expect me to put missing the playoff or not winning a Pac-12 title here, but how would that look one paragraph after I said that nobody really thought the Trojans would be in this position this year? It wouldn't make sense. Sometimes you just have a year where "damn good" just has to be good enough, and this team was damn good. They didn't win the Pac-12, but USC brought back the Heisman and set a tone for the future in such a grand fashion that it outweighs the two losses to Utah. This was a great year, and USC should be proud of all it achieved.

Senior Who Will Be Missed the Most: Travis Dye, RB

A running back took this award last year, and this year will be no different. It's hard to put into words just what Dye meant to this team. It feels weird even typing that because we're talking about a guy who was so prolific and durable at Oregon that just seeing him in Cardinal and Gold was weird enough, but he absolutely brought his heart and soul with him when he came, and it left the team when he went down with a leg injury. I remain convinced that this team could have made the playoff if Dye hadn't been injured, but his brief time with USC was enough to make the former Duck a Trojan for life.

Player to Watch in 2023: Caleb Williams, QB

What's even the point of putting anyone else in this spot? Has there ever been a talent with as good of a shot to win back-to-back Heismans at USC? I can't think of one. Williams is only going to get better as he gets older. He is going to be a star in the NFL one day, but right now, USC fans get the guaranteed joy of him coming back for one more year, and it's impossible to understate just how valuable that will be in recruiting. He might just be USC's most important Heisman winner ever, but that's for another article. He will certainly be USC's most buzzed and hyped player going into next season.

Offseason Storyline: Let Riley build and create

I am actually leaving this the same as last year because it still holds true. Lincoln Riley did all of this without even having had the chance to actually recruit guys over the course of a year. Hiring a coach in December/January is already tricky enough as it is, but given that Riley was able to accomplish all of this with just a month or so of recruiting available to him, it shouldn't be any surprise when he uses this season to absolutely plant a flag in the middle of Southern California with the saying "come here if you want to win and have fun" emblazoned all over it.



— Written by Kane Webb, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network and a sportswriter in Southern California. Follow him on Twitter @FightOnTwist .