Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Related
Food Lion Deals Dec. 21-27: Ham, asparagus, glazed donuts, hummus, shredded cheese, frozen veggies
Food Lion has new sales starting Dec. 21 including ham, asparagus, green beans, Mandarins, glazed donuts, hummus, Food Lion shredded cheese, iced tea, frozen vegetables, laundry detergent and more. * The following sales are from a Raleigh, NC Food Lion online ad and are valid at many Triangle area Food...
Walk in and smile: Leaf plant shop opens in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — Walk in the door and you'll never be able to tell Leaf plant shop is Amy Read's first business. Hundreds of plants line each wall, floor-to-ceiling, in the cozy space. Leaf opened in August at 112 N. Church St. in downtown Clayton, and customers are already captivated.
5 events to help celebrate Winter Solstice
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — December 21st marks the Winter Solstice for our part of the world. It’s the day we have the least amount of sunlight and the longest night of the year. There are a few places hosting Winter Solstice events for families. The Hillsborough Arts Council hosts...
Traffic ticket or gift card? Raleigh police team with Advance Auto Parts to help drivers in need
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police officers can now help to take the sting out of minor vehicle violations like a burned out turn signal or license plate lamp light. A partnership with Advance Auto Parts means officers can help drivers save a few dollars on repairs. Danese, a customer,...
Amanda Lamb: Thanks for asking
RALEIGH, N.C. — She’s doing great, thanks for asking!. Once your children are out in the world, the question most people ask you is: “How is she doing?”. Sometimes, this is merely just a courtesy, a polite question people ask in routine conversation. But at other times, it is done with a tilt of the head, and maybe a little nod as if to say: Is she really doing okay?
Wake County declares white flag status as shelters open amid cold overnight temps
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — With bitterly cold temperatures predicted for central North Carolina the week of Christmas, the Wake Continuum of Care has declared “white flag” status through at least Thursday, Dec. 22. The designation means shelters will open to anyone who is homeless or without a...
Antisemitic sign spotted along US 1 in Moore County on first day of Hanukkah
VASS, N.C. — An antisemitic sign was found along US 1 in Moore County, prompting an investigation for deputies. A sign was found hanging on the NC Highway 690 bridge over US 1 near Vass on Sunday, the first day of Hanukkah. The message contained swastikas and antisemitic language...
'Cowardly act of hate:' Swastika painted on Apex Town Hall campus building
APEX, N.C. — For the second time in two days, law enforcement in central North Carolina are investigating vandalism involving a hate symbol being spray-painted in a public space. On Saturday, Apex police found a swastika and the phrase 'Pedo Scum' spray-painted on part of the Apex Town Hall...
NC police, Durham city employees come together to support officer fighting cancer
A Durham police officer is struggling with stage four cancer; On top of mounting medical bills, the officer has exhausted his PTO options. For seven years Officer Justin Siek has carried a badge to serve and protect. He’s also carrying a burden inside; He’s battling stage four oral cancer....
I-440 reopens in Raleigh after 4-car crash near Wake Forest Road
RALEIGH, N.C. — A crash on Interstate 440 at Capital Boulevard closed multiple lanes Tuesday, causing heavy delays for the morning commute. The crash was reported before 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Exit 10 for Wake Forest Road. The lanes reopened by 8 a.m. Four cars appeared...
Mike Krzyzewski awarded key to the city by Durham City Council
Durham, N.C. — Former Duke head men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski was honored by the Durham City Council during its meeting on Monday night with a key to the city, a Coach K Day proclamation, and support for the designation of a Durham highway in his honor. With Krzyzewski,...
Durham leaders discuss future of old police headquarters
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham leaders are discussing what to do with the former site of the city’s police headquarters. The 4.5-acre site at 505 W. Chapel St. has sat vacant since 2018. On Tuesday, the Durham City council discussed their top priorities for the site. It included affordable...
Family of 3, including baby, survives rollover crash on US 70 in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — Three people, including a baby, are safe Monday after their car overturned on Old U.S. Highway 70. The crash occurred after 1 a.m. near Shotwell Road, close to downtown Clayton,. Although the car flipped, deputies told WRAL News a man, woman and baby were not injured...
Rev. William Barber retiring as Goldsboro pastor for position at Yale Divinity School
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Rev. William Barber II announced Monday he will retire from Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, where he's been pastor for the past 30 years, for a leadership position at Yale University. Barber is accepting a new position at the Yale Divinity School, where he will lead...
In search for UNC's new offensive coordinator, Brown consults QB Maye for advice, approval
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye took on a new responsibility between the end of the regular season and the Tar Heels' bowl game: coaching search advisor. UNC head coach Mack Brown said he asked for Maye's input as he interviewed candidates to replace Phil Longo, who left for Wisconsin. With Maye's approval, Brown hired former Central Florida offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey last week.
Police identify attorney killed in murder-suicide at Goldsboro law firm Riddle & Brantley
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — The Goldsboro Police Department has identified the attorney killed Monday afternoon in a murder-suicide at Riddle & Brantley law firm. According to the incident report, attorney Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh, was killed after an argument at the law firm on Spence Avenue in Goldsboro. White...
Police: 2 dead after shooting at NC law firm office
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers learned that one of the fatally shot men was the shooter, Henry said. No other injuries were reported.
'He is our hero': Colleague describes how attorney killed in Goldsboro murder-suicide ambushed shooter in daring act
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — The Goldsboro Police Department has identified the attorney killed Monday afternoon in a murder-suicide at Riddle & Brantley law firm. According to the incident report, attorney Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh, was killed after an argument at the law firm on Spence Avenue in Goldsboro. On...
Leesville Road girls basketball coach Chris Danehower picks up 300th win
Raleigh, N.C. — Leesville Road girls basketball coach Chris Danehower picked up his 300th win last week in a 40-32 victory over Heritage. Danehower is a Triangle coaching veteran, with previous stops in Cleveland, where he was the first girls basketball coach in school history, and Athens Drive, where his teams were among the top programs in the 4A East.
16-year-old killed in Henderson shooting; $2,000 reward offered
HENDERSON, N.C. — A 16-year-old died after being found shot in a car in Henderson Saturday night. Officers found Krystal Gray in a passenger seat of a 2005 Acura MDX at the intersection of E. Montgomery Street and N. College Street around 7 p.m. Gray had a gunshot wound.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
71K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0