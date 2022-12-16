ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Walk in and smile: Leaf plant shop opens in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. — Walk in the door and you'll never be able to tell Leaf plant shop is Amy Read's first business. Hundreds of plants line each wall, floor-to-ceiling, in the cozy space. Leaf opened in August at 112 N. Church St. in downtown Clayton, and customers are already captivated.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

5 events to help celebrate Winter Solstice

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — December 21st marks the Winter Solstice for our part of the world. It’s the day we have the least amount of sunlight and the longest night of the year. There are a few places hosting Winter Solstice events for families. The Hillsborough Arts Council hosts...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Amanda Lamb: Thanks for asking

RALEIGH, N.C. — She’s doing great, thanks for asking!. Once your children are out in the world, the question most people ask you is: “How is she doing?”. Sometimes, this is merely just a courtesy, a polite question people ask in routine conversation. But at other times, it is done with a tilt of the head, and maybe a little nod as if to say: Is she really doing okay?
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Durham leaders discuss future of old police headquarters

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham leaders are discussing what to do with the former site of the city’s police headquarters. The 4.5-acre site at 505 W. Chapel St. has sat vacant since 2018. On Tuesday, the Durham City council discussed their top priorities for the site. It included affordable...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

In search for UNC's new offensive coordinator, Brown consults QB Maye for advice, approval

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye took on a new responsibility between the end of the regular season and the Tar Heels' bowl game: coaching search advisor. UNC head coach Mack Brown said he asked for Maye's input as he interviewed candidates to replace Phil Longo, who left for Wisconsin. With Maye's approval, Brown hired former Central Florida offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey last week.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Police: 2 dead after shooting at NC law firm office

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers learned that one of the fatally shot men was the shooter, Henry said. No other injuries were reported.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Leesville Road girls basketball coach Chris Danehower picks up 300th win

Raleigh, N.C. — Leesville Road girls basketball coach Chris Danehower picked up his 300th win last week in a 40-32 victory over Heritage. Danehower is a Triangle coaching veteran, with previous stops in Cleveland, where he was the first girls basketball coach in school history, and Athens Drive, where his teams were among the top programs in the 4A East.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
71K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy