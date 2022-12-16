Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
2nd Iowa man arrested in street race that killed 4-year-old
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Police in Iowa say they've arrested a second man in the death of a 4-year-old Iowa boy who was killed when a car that was racing on a city street crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into two vehicles. Des Moines police said 47-year-old Keith...
Des Moines police confirm third homicide in 12 hours
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating the city’s third homicide in just 12 hours. Investigators say a 22-year-old male was found dead at McRae Park on the city’s south side Monday afternoon. Police were called to the 2200 block of SW 11th Street at 1:18pm on the reports of a victim suffering […]
Second driver in deadly Des Moines street racing crash arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa – The second driver police say was involved in a deadly street racing incident that claimed the life of a four-year-old boy last week has been arrested. Des Moines resident Keith Eric Jones, 47, has been charged with homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, homicide by vehicle-drag racing, and serious injury by vehicle-reckless driving, […]
2 dead, 1 injured in Des Moines shooting early Monday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa – Two people with gunshot wounds were found dead inside a home on Des Moines’ north side early Monday morning and another person was found injured by gunshot at a nearby park. Police were called to the 2600 block of 53rd Street around 2:50 a.m. after multiple reports of a shooting came […]
weareiowa.com
1 dead following afternoon crash on U.S. 30
NEVADA, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Nevada, according to the Nevada Public Safety Department. Officers responded to reports of a...
KCCI.com
'The pain never goes away': Des Moines family mourns man's shooting death
DES MOINES, Iowa — Tyrone Hutchins mother, Fredia Lindsey says the loss of her son still doesn't feel real. "I still can't feel. I'm numb," Lindsey said. Hutchins lost his life on Dec. 10 after a shooting outside of Rico's near 23rd Street and University. "It's not easy to...
weareiowa.com
2nd person charged in Fleur Drive crash that killed 4-year-old, police say
Keith Eric Jones of Des Moines is facing three charges. Police are still searching for the vehicle.
Police identify victims of double homicide as mother, daughter.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have now identified the victims in what appears to be a double homicide in Des Moines as a mother and daughter. 47-year-old Danielle Remily and her daughter, 20-year-old Emma Parker were found dead inside a home in the 2600 block of 53rd street early Monday morning. Police were called to […]
KCRG.com
One taken to hospital after house fire in Cedar County
Des Moines Police arrest 2nd person for drag race that killed 4-year-old Des Moines police arrested a second person in connection to a drag racing crash that killed a four year old boy last Tuesday. Updated: 6 hours ago. Twitter users say Elon Musk should step down as the head...
YAHOO!
Des Moines Police arrest driver in connection with Tuesday night's fatal drag-racing crash
Police have made an arrest in what Des Moines city officials called a "senseless and selfish" crash Tuesday night that killed a 4-year-old boy and left three people critically injured. Robert Miller III, 35, of Urbandale, was driving north in a 2022 Genesis sedan at more than 100 mph on...
DMPD requests public’s help locating second vehicle in deadly Fleur Drive crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department has identified the second vehicle involved in the deadly Fleur Drive crash and is requesting the public’s help locating it. Investigators state the vehicle allegedly involved in the street race from Tuesday night was a 2021 BMW X7. The BMW, pictured below, has Illinois plate number […]
City Voted Iowa’s Happiest is an Interesting Choice
When you think about being happy, what comes to mind? I guess I'm asking, what makes you happy? Family, friends, and health are likely near the top. But, what about your happiness with where you live? That has to be a major component of happiness, right?. Well, there is a...
KCCI.com
Racist graffiti spray painted all over Des Moines park
DES MOINES, Iowa — Racist and vulgar graffiti is spray painted all over a Des Moines park. The picnic tables at Woodlawn Park are now covered with gay and racial slurs and words of antisemitism. Nic Vitiritto first noticed the vandalism Sunday morning while walking his dog. "If they're...
New details in Iowa wrestler’s assault case
STORY COUNTY, Iowa – New documents obtained by WHO 13 are shedding more light on the alleged assault of a teenager by a Roland-Story High School wrestler and another juvenile. The Wrestler, who is now 17, was charged in early November with assault with an object. That’s a Class C felony and he was charged […]
Father of 4-year-old killed in Fleur Drive crash shares his story
DES MOINES, Iowa — Just days after a 4-year-old boy died as a result of a crash on Fleur Drive, Local 5 spoke to his father about navigating the grief that follows. "His tomorrows were taken away, you know, and this feeling is indescribable. You know, I feel like I'm drowning in a sea of pain," said Wilbert Faguada, the father of Marcos Faguada.
theperrynews.com
Adel man arrested after cocking gun during dispute with neighbor
An Adel man was arrested Sunday after allegedly brandishing a firearm during a dispute with his neighbor. Carter Dean Slater, 21, of 618 Court St., Adel, was charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The incident began about 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Court Street, where...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ WATCH: Semi sliding on icy highway nearly hits pickup
Whether it’s here in Oregon or other parts of the country where the roads freeze, this video is an important reminder to drive for the conditions!. The Iowa Department of Transportation released this video of a semi truck losing control on a slick highway, barely missing a pickup truck that appeared to be disabled in the median.
Update: Des Moines Police Looking For SUV That Was Street Racing During Deadly Crash
(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines police are asking for help finding a person they say was involved in a street race that resulted in a deadly crash. Sergeant Paul Parizek says the other car hit two oncoming cars on Fleur Drive near Grays Lake last night, killing a four-year-old. A 35-year-old woman and an eight-year-old boy are expected to survive along with the suspect police say caused the crash.
Creston Police Report 3 Arrests
(Creston) The Creston Police Department reports three arrests on Friday. *Police arrested 32-year-old Quinton Lee Christensen-Kimball at his residence on a Union County Warrant for the Judicial District of Correctional Services for a Probation Violation. Officers transported Christensen-Kimball to the Union County Jail, where he is held on a $2000 cash-only bond.
Child dies after Des Moines street racing crash, police still seeking driver that fled scene
DES MOINES, Iowa – One of the children injured in a Des Moines crash that investigators believe was caused by street racing has died. Des Moines police are still searching for one of the vehicles involved in the incident. The collision happened just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night in the 1700 block of Fleur Drive, […]
