hospimedica.com
World's Smallest Implantable, Rechargeable Spinal Cord Stimulation System Treats Chronic Pain
Image: Abbott`s Eterna spinal cord stimulation system is FDA-approved for the treatment of chronic pain (Photo courtesy of Pexels) More than 50 million people in the U.S. suffer from chronic pain. According to the U.S. Pain Foundation, chronic pain is the leading cause of people going to the doctor and costs the nation approximately USD 635 billion each year in healthcare, disability and lost productivity costs. Spinal cord stimulation (SCS), also known as neurostimulation, has been recommended by doctors for more than 50 years to help people manage chronic pain and improve their quality of life. Devices used for SCS consist of thin wires placed between the spinal cord and the vertebrae and a small implant placed under the skin in the lower back that helps disrupt pain signals before they can reach the brain. Now, a new neuromodulation device provides an optimized experience with the ability to wirelessly charge as few as five times per year, the lowest recharge burden compared to other rechargeable SCS systems.
Weight of electric vehicles could cause 'catastrophic' damage and 'lead to car parks collapsing': Engineers warn Britain's parking facilities were not designed for hulking battery cars
Multi-storey and underground car parks could collapse under the weight of electric vehicles, engineers have warned. Electric cars, which are roughly twice as heavy as standard models, could cause ‘catastrophic’ damage, according to the British Parking Association (BPA), which wants local authorities to conduct urgent structural surveys. Most...
POC Assay Could Diagnose Acute Coronary Syndrome in 3-5 Minutes
Image: TruHeart technology aims to prevent heart disease mortality by early point-of-care diagnosis (Photo courtesy of Neuome Peptides) 32% of all global deaths are due to cardiovascular disease (CVD), with 85% of the deaths attributed to heart attack or stroke. This disease state may go undiagnosed due to confusion of symptoms with other medical issues or lack of proper medical attention. Even when discovered, a CVD incident can be too far gone before a heart attack or stroke occurs. There is a need for a preliminary medical test that can be easily taken in any environment that can alert a patient and their medical team to the potential of a cardiac event. Now, a cardiac-specific quantitative test using a finger-prick sample could offer results in 3-5 minutes at the point of care and help in identifying cardiovascular problems anywhere.
