Image: Abbott`s Eterna spinal cord stimulation system is FDA-approved for the treatment of chronic pain (Photo courtesy of Pexels) More than 50 million people in the U.S. suffer from chronic pain. According to the U.S. Pain Foundation, chronic pain is the leading cause of people going to the doctor and costs the nation approximately USD 635 billion each year in healthcare, disability and lost productivity costs. Spinal cord stimulation (SCS), also known as neurostimulation, has been recommended by doctors for more than 50 years to help people manage chronic pain and improve their quality of life. Devices used for SCS consist of thin wires placed between the spinal cord and the vertebrae and a small implant placed under the skin in the lower back that helps disrupt pain signals before they can reach the brain. Now, a new neuromodulation device provides an optimized experience with the ability to wirelessly charge as few as five times per year, the lowest recharge burden compared to other rechargeable SCS systems.

8 HOURS AGO