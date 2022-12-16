NBA analyst Michael Wilbon has an alarming prediction for the future of the Golden State Warriors with Stephen Curry out with an injury

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will be sidelined for the foreseeable future. The Warriors will look to stay in a play-in position without their best player

Stephen Curry © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Golden State Warriors haven't had the start they hoped to have, coming off their seventh championship win. They have been better as of late but are still only 10th in the Western Conference, as they sit with a 14-15 record. Stephen Curry's performance this season is the one bright spot for the Warriors this year. The eight-time All-Star has averaged 30 PPG, 6.8 APG, and 6.6 RPG on outstanding efficiency, being a part of the exclusive 50/40/90 club. Unfortunately, Curry is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks due to a left shoulder injury. The question that now remains for the Warriors organization is how the team will fair without their best player.

Significance of Curry's impact on the Warriors

Since the 2019-20 season, the Warriors have a 24-66 record without Curry playing. That stat alone shows how greatly Curry's presence affects the Warriors' level of play.

" They need Steph Curry; he's only the greatest shooter ever ." - Michael Wilbon.

Curry's offensive game sets him apart from other players in the NBA, including his scoring, playmaking, and especially shooting. Last season, Curry made history by becoming the all-time leader in three-pointers made. This season, Curry has been shooting at an even higher three-point percentage. The only reason the Warriors aren't a bottom-three team in the Western Conference is because of Curry's offensive contributions.

In three games without Curry this season, the Warriors have an 0-3 record and have lost by a total of 54 points. The Warriors have averaged 103.7 PPG in those three games, on subpar efficiency. They have shot 42 percent from the field and 30 percent from beyond the arc. When the Warriors are playing with Curry, they have averaged 119 PPG, 44 percent shooting from the field, and 39 percent from three.

Trying to stay on track.

" However many games that Steph Curry misses are games that, in the main, the team is going to lose ." - Tony Kornheiser.

Looking forward without Curry, the Warriors will try to stay as close to .500 as possible and keep themselves in a play-in position. Over their next 10 games, the Warriors will play five teams with a record of .500 or better. In the five games that they are playing teams with sub-.500 records, they will need to take advantage and beat teams they're supposed to. It's improbable that they will beat any good teams with their current roster, so getting any wins will be valuable to their push for the playoffs.