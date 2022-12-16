Read full article on original website
5 Fun Reasons To Visit Walla Walla Washington During the Winter
Are you looking for a winter getaway? Then look no further than Walla Walla, Washington!. This beautiful city is located in the southeastern corner of the state and is known for its wineries and historic downtown. But there's much more to explore here during the wintertime. Keep reading to discover...
nbcrightnow.com
Ben Franklin Transit partners with Second Harvest to hand food out in Tri-Cities
The Ben Franklin Transit and Second Harvest partner up to hand out meal boxes in Tri-Cities. Non-perishable holiday boxes were handed out in Kennewick and Pasco. The hope is to support those in need during the busy holiday season. We spoke with the marketing manager for BFT about why they...
nbcrightnow.com
Student in Kennewick named WA winner in Cabbage Program
KENNEWICK, Wash. - A student from Amon Creek Elementary was named the Washington State winner in the national Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program, according to a post from Kennewick School District. The now fourth-grade student, Colt Beaulaurier, won a $1,000 scholarship with the title. Beaulaurier participated in the program...
Third suspect arrested for murder of Tri-Cities resident in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A third person has been arrested in the killing of a Walla Walla man that happened back in July of 2022. The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old boy was arrested by the Pasco Police Department on December 16. However, when the crime happened, authorities said the boy was 15. Authorities said human remains...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Third Kennewick teen arrested in homicide
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a third suspect has been taken into custody in connection to death of Miguel Perez Barragan, 24. His remains were discovered northeast of Walla Walla off Kibler Road on July 5. Undersheriff Joe Klundt said the...
nbcrightnow.com
Two men from Pasco and West Richland become friends through Christmas light displays
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Two men have developed a friendship over a common light display in their front yards during the holiday season. Harold Odahlen and David Bergmann have become close friends after Odahlen took an interest in Bergmann's 'Mega Tree.'. "I just drove by his house last Christmas, saw that...
nbcrightnow.com
VIDEO: Man rescued from Table Rock avalanche, recovering in Walla Walla
A 47-year-old man was rescued from an avalanche at Table Rock Mountain around 11 a.m. on December 2 after being swept off his snow bike and down a hillside, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. He is now recovering in Walla Walla.
nbcrightnow.com
Sunday Evening Headlines: Walla Walla Tipsy Taxi, Shop with a Cop and more
Briana Chavez walks you through this evenings stories. Everything from a Walla Walla Tipsy Taxi service to Sunnyside Police Department's Shop with a Cop evet.
Not Shoveling Your Sidewalk Could Cost You Big in Washington
I walk around 1.5 miles every day with my dog, and it is amazing how much of the sidewalks we see are not cleared of snow and ice. Is a homeowner responsible if I fall down in front of their house on ice and snow that hasn't been cleared in Washington State? You might be surprised!
nbcrightnow.com
NonStop Local Weather Alert: school delays and closures for December 20
Athena-Weston school district: Two hour late start. Prescott school district: Two hour late start. All routes running. Classes starting at 10:20 a.m. Starbuck school district: Closed. No school on Tuesday, December 20. Waitsburg school district: Two hour late start. No a.m. preschool. No breakfast. Oregon:. Pendleton school district: Two hour...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Umatilla drug dealer gets 10 years
PORTLAND, Ore.—A known drug dealer from Umatilla County, Oregon was sentenced to federal prison today after he was convicted at trial on multiple felony drug and firearm charges. Jordan Anthony Camardese, 32, a resident of Umatilla, Oregon, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and four years’ supervised...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: I-84 reopened west of Pendleton
EASTERN OREGON - UPDATE. 12-20-22. 2 a.m. According to ODOT I-84 is reopened for traffic. Interstate 84 is closed due to a crash, according to Oregon State Patrol. The closure includes all lanes around milepost 188, about 21 miles west of Pendleton. Use an alternate route.
Need thoughtful, local gifts? Check out our Tri-Cities holiday shopping guide
From recently opened stores to longtime favorites, your gift is sure to be a hit.
KXLY
Spokane Regional Air Support Rescue 3 saves man from avalanche in Columbia County
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Air Support Unit Rescue 3 assisted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in saving a man from an avalanche on Table Rock Mountain. On December 2, Rescue 3 says a man was swept off his snow bike in the avalanche. The victim was believed to have a broken or dislocated hip.
klcc.org
A six-million-pound problem: More than a million chickens in Franklin County, Washington have bird flu
More than a million chickens at a farm in Franklin County, Washington, are set to be destroyed because of bird flu. Officials are now deliberating on how to transport, bury, compost or incinerate the birds. Hoar frost collects like icey-armored spikes against the steady trunks of rural poplars. The stout...
Is Kennewick’s Popular Just Joel’s Diner Shutting Down for Good?
Is Just Joel's Closing For Good In The Tri-Cities?. A popular diner in Kennewick Washington might be shutting its doors forever. Popular Just Joel's Dinner In Kennewick Announces Closure. Joel Watson, owner of Just Joel's on Kennewick Ave posted on the Just Joel's Facebook page that the beloved breakfast and...
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 14, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
13 Car Pileup in on Snake River Bridge in Pasco Washington
PASCO - At around 6 a.m. on December 13th the Washington State Patrol was called to the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on the U.S. 12 Snake River Bridge in Pasco. In total, 13 cars were involved in the crash. Only minor injuries were reported. Eastbound US 12 was closed near milepost 295 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. to clear the scene.
nbcrightnow.com
Connell rail interchange to get $15 million under Governor's proposed budged
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently proposed 2023-25 budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. $10 million of the proposed $15 million has already been appropriated by the State Legislature in 2015. $5 million is proposed in the 2023-25 budget for an actual total of $14.5 million.
Bitter cold could break Tri-Cities records. Subzero temps in the forecast
Snow and freezing rain forecast in Tri-Cities and on the mountain passes.
