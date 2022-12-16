ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Student in Kennewick named WA winner in Cabbage Program

KENNEWICK, Wash. - A student from Amon Creek Elementary was named the Washington State winner in the national Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program, according to a post from Kennewick School District. The now fourth-grade student, Colt Beaulaurier, won a $1,000 scholarship with the title. Beaulaurier participated in the program...
Third suspect arrested for murder of Tri-Cities resident in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A third person has been arrested in the killing of a Walla Walla man that happened back in July of 2022. The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old boy was arrested by the Pasco Police Department on December 16. However, when the crime happened, authorities said the boy was 15. Authorities said human remains...
Third Kennewick teen arrested in homicide

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a third suspect has been taken into custody in connection to death of Miguel Perez Barragan, 24. His remains were discovered northeast of Walla Walla off Kibler Road on July 5. Undersheriff Joe Klundt said the...
NonStop Local Weather Alert: school delays and closures for December 20

Athena-Weston school district: Two hour late start. Prescott school district: Two hour late start. All routes running. Classes starting at 10:20 a.m. Starbuck school district: Closed. No school on Tuesday, December 20. Waitsburg school district: Two hour late start. No a.m. preschool. No breakfast. Oregon:. Pendleton school district: Two hour...
Umatilla drug dealer gets 10 years

PORTLAND, Ore.—A known drug dealer from Umatilla County, Oregon was sentenced to federal prison today after he was convicted at trial on multiple felony drug and firearm charges. Jordan Anthony Camardese, 32, a resident of Umatilla, Oregon, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and four years’ supervised...
UPDATE: I-84 reopened west of Pendleton

EASTERN OREGON - UPDATE. 12-20-22. 2 a.m. According to ODOT I-84 is reopened for traffic. Interstate 84 is closed due to a crash, according to Oregon State Patrol. The closure includes all lanes around milepost 188, about 21 miles west of Pendleton. Use an alternate route.
13 Car Pileup in on Snake River Bridge in Pasco Washington

PASCO - At around 6 a.m. on December 13th the Washington State Patrol was called to the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on the U.S. 12 Snake River Bridge in Pasco. In total, 13 cars were involved in the crash. Only minor injuries were reported. Eastbound US 12 was closed near milepost 295 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. to clear the scene.
Connell rail interchange to get $15 million under Governor's proposed budged

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently proposed 2023-25 budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. $10 million of the proposed $15 million has already been appropriated by the State Legislature in 2015. $5 million is proposed in the 2023-25 budget for an actual total of $14.5 million.
