10 Phoenix Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
New Fast-Casual Mediterranean Restaurant OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Italian Fast Food Chain Set to Open SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Town Named Best Pet-Friendly City in the CountryGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Details about Brittney Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Fiesta Bowl Operation Santa gives back to the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The holiday are tough for the many who have lost a loved one throughout the year. Fiesta Bowl charities are working with Dick’s Sporting Goods to bring gifts to kids who’s parents are deployed in the military. Operation Santa was at the Dick’s Sporting Goods at Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale. 40 children were chosen through the Fighter Country Foundation, a group that focuses on supporting programs and services at Luke Air Force Base.
fox10phoenix.com
Very Cory Christmas: An 18-year tradition in a Chandler neighborhood
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey visits Matt FritzMiller's home at 1641 W Manor St, Chandler. He's been decorating his home for 18 years with more than 20,000 lights.
AZFamily
Valley business woman uses birthday celebration to give back to Pretty Precise Step Team
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley woman is using her birthday to give back to the community!. Adrian Trice, owner of Financial Enterprises in Tempe, is using her birthday to give back to the Pretty Precise Step Team. The group started during the pandemic to give minority, at-risk youth a play to express themselves through the dance style of step! Trice said she wished she’d had an outlet like that as a child and wanted to give back to a cause that has both short and long-term impact in the Valley.
AZFamily
Urgent need for blood donations in Arizona!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This January, help Arizona’s Family and Vitalant save lives by donating blood at the Saving Arizona Blood Drive. Sunday, Jan. 8, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tempe Center for the Arts. Sign up now!. Blood donations are at their lowest during the holiday season, but patients...
AZFamily
Phoenix nursery for babies in opioid recovery seeks nurses
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley nursery that helps babies exposed to opioids recover and go through their withdrawal process is seeking nurses. Arizona is in the top five for states experiencing nurse staffing shortages in the nation. Tara Sundem, founder of Hushabye Nursery, said that women struggling with opiate use give birth to infants who go through withdrawal symptoms and need some extra help.
ABC 15 News
Valley senior on the streets makes a desperate call for help
MESA, AZ — As the temperatures go down, more people living on the street are looking for shelter. One Valley senior said she couldn't take it anymore. While she's safe in a Mesa hotel room now, Marylyn knows at any time that could change and she'd be back where she never wants to be again.
AZFamily
City of Scottsdale will no longer bring water to Rio Verde Foothills community
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Hundreds of Rio Verde Foothills homes could be without water in less than two weeks. That’s because the City of Scottsdale no longer plans on hauling water to these homes come Jan. 1 as part of its drought management plan. “You think about having...
East Valley Tribune
QC landmark restaurant sold
After nearly 50 years, Rudy’s Mexican and American Food – a Queen Creek landmark and popular gathering spot in town – has closed its doors for good. The eatery near Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads where founder Rudy Valenzuela oversaw the entire operation has succumbed to tough economic times and difficult emotions.
Violinist, Lindsey Stirling, returns home to the Valley to wow fans with new Christmas show
MESA, Ariz. — It’s a special Christmas homecoming for a world-renowned musician from the Valley. Violinist and dancer, Lindsey Stirling, will be home in Arizona for the holidays. She's bringing her brand new Christmas tour with her. Stirling's sold out performance is set to hit the stage at...
fox10phoenix.com
'Triumph over the darkness': Arizona rabbi talks the significance of the Hanukkah celebration
CHANDLER, Ariz. - It's the beginning of Hanukkah, an eight-day celebration for those of the Jewish faith around the world, and in Arizona. It's a holiday that remembers the miracle of the oil that was able to burn for eight days when a temple was rededicated. It’s a celebration of deep meaning and significance that brings both peace and hope to many.
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best expensive restaurant.
The power of people: Donations flood in after viral TikTok shows 82-year-old Walmart greeter in Apache Junction
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — When things in life seem too good to be true, they often are. “My life has been up and down up and down," Carman said as she laughed. “They say these are the golden years and I say what’s golden about 'em?”. When...
queencreeksuntimes.com
The Raley’s Companies establishes new 'Bashas’ Support Center' in Chandler
The Raley’s Companies is investing in a new Bashas’ Support Center. The new office will serve Bashas’ Division support and administrative team members with modern amenities and an open-concept layout that fosters collaboration. Team members will move from their current location in Chandler, at 22402 S. Basha Road, to the new "Support Center," at 2650 W. Geronimo Place, in spring 2023.
Missing vulnerable 86-year-old Mary Favela
The Phoenix Police Department is looking for 86-year-old Mary Favela. Officers say she is 5 foot tall, and around 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
SignalsAZ
Gilbert’s Holiday Trash Schedule and Office Hours
Looking for Gilbert’s holiday trash schedule and office hours?. Gilbert’s municipal offices will be closed in observance of Christmas on Monday, December 26 and New Year’s Day on Monday, January 2. Visit gilbertaz.gov/311 to report non-emergency issues like missed trash pickups or maintenance issues in our parks...
AZFamily
Best way to handle hand washables
kjzz.org
Maricopa County's largest emergency shelter looking for warm clothing donations
As the first day of winter approaches on Wednesday, the Valley is getting colder, and thousands of people remain unsheltered and on the streets. Maricopa County’s biggest emergency shelter is asking for help. Central Arizona Shelter Services, or CASS, is looking for warm clothing donations as desert nights start...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 16-18
PHOENIX — The son and granddaughter of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb were killed in a car crash Friday afternoon in Gilbert, an investigation is underway into the death of a transgender women in Phoenix and a medical lab company with Valley locations is being accused of false claims.
AZFamily
Check out the future of the Valley, courtesy of Phoenix Magazine
AZFamily
Boy hurt after being hit, trapped underneath car in Phoenix
