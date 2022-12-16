ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

AZFamily

Fiesta Bowl Operation Santa gives back to the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The holiday are tough for the many who have lost a loved one throughout the year. Fiesta Bowl charities are working with Dick’s Sporting Goods to bring gifts to kids who’s parents are deployed in the military. Operation Santa was at the Dick’s Sporting Goods at Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale. 40 children were chosen through the Fighter Country Foundation, a group that focuses on supporting programs and services at Luke Air Force Base.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Valley business woman uses birthday celebration to give back to Pretty Precise Step Team

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley woman is using her birthday to give back to the community!. Adrian Trice, owner of Financial Enterprises in Tempe, is using her birthday to give back to the Pretty Precise Step Team. The group started during the pandemic to give minority, at-risk youth a play to express themselves through the dance style of step! Trice said she wished she’d had an outlet like that as a child and wanted to give back to a cause that has both short and long-term impact in the Valley.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Urgent need for blood donations in Arizona!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This January, help Arizona’s Family and Vitalant save lives by donating blood at the Saving Arizona Blood Drive. Sunday, Jan. 8, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tempe Center for the Arts. Sign up now!. Blood donations are at their lowest during the holiday season, but patients...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix nursery for babies in opioid recovery seeks nurses

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley nursery that helps babies exposed to opioids recover and go through their withdrawal process is seeking nurses. Arizona is in the top five for states experiencing nurse staffing shortages in the nation. Tara Sundem, founder of Hushabye Nursery, said that women struggling with opiate use give birth to infants who go through withdrawal symptoms and need some extra help.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Valley senior on the streets makes a desperate call for help

MESA, AZ — As the temperatures go down, more people living on the street are looking for shelter. One Valley senior said she couldn't take it anymore. While she's safe in a Mesa hotel room now, Marylyn knows at any time that could change and she'd be back where she never wants to be again.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

QC landmark restaurant sold

After nearly 50 years, Rudy’s Mexican and American Food – a Queen Creek landmark and popular gathering spot in town – has closed its doors for good. The eatery near Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads where founder Rudy Valenzuela oversaw the entire operation has succumbed to tough economic times and difficult emotions.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

The Raley’s Companies establishes new 'Bashas’ Support Center' in Chandler

The Raley’s Companies is investing in a new Bashas’ Support Center. The new office will serve Bashas’ Division support and administrative team members with modern amenities and an open-concept layout that fosters collaboration. Team members will move from their current location in Chandler, at 22402 S. Basha Road, to the new "Support Center," at 2650 W. Geronimo Place, in spring 2023.
CHANDLER, AZ
SignalsAZ

Gilbert’s Holiday Trash Schedule and Office Hours

Looking for Gilbert’s holiday trash schedule and office hours?. Gilbert’s municipal offices will be closed in observance of Christmas on Monday, December 26 and New Year’s Day on Monday, January 2. Visit gilbertaz.gov/311 to report non-emergency issues like missed trash pickups or maintenance issues in our parks...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Best way to handle hand washables

Phoenix Magazine talks about the future of the Valley in Tempe on Good Morning, Arizona. Hushabye Nursery in Phoenix seeks full-time, part-time nurses as well as volunteers.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Check out the future of the Valley, courtesy of Phoenix Magazine

The Queen of Clean talks the best way to handle hand washables in your laundry!. Hushabye Nursery in Phoenix seeks full-time, part-time nurses as well as volunteers.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Boy hurt after being hit, trapped underneath car in Phoenix

The only two claims that weren't dismissed were counts two and four, which dealt with the machine tabulator issues and the ballot chain of custody. Scottsdale community to lose running water beginning next year. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Residents in Rio Verde Foothills community could be without water...
PHOENIX, AZ

