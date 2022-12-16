PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley woman is using her birthday to give back to the community!. Adrian Trice, owner of Financial Enterprises in Tempe, is using her birthday to give back to the Pretty Precise Step Team. The group started during the pandemic to give minority, at-risk youth a play to express themselves through the dance style of step! Trice said she wished she’d had an outlet like that as a child and wanted to give back to a cause that has both short and long-term impact in the Valley.

