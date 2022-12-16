ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

630 WMAL

3 Dead Following Crash Between Bus and Truck in Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Two men and one woman have died following a crash that involved a passenger bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia, state police said in a news release on Friday. The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m....
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Brodnax Police Chief killed in fatal pedestrian crash

The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Mecklenburg County. Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey had pulled off to the right side of the road in the 200 block of Piney Pond Rd/Route 58 to recover the remains of an animal that had been struck in the roadway. As Carey was returning to the side of the highway, an eastbound Ford F-150 pickup was unable to avoid striking the chief.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
southhillenterprise.com

cbs17

Scotland Neck police report 1 fatal overdose, others ‘seconds from death’

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in this Halifax County town say one person has died this week of a drug overdose and they are running low on the drug that treats them. A social media post Tuesday by the Scotland Neck Police Department identified an apparent new “batch of laced pills, marijuana and heroin” in Halifax County that has led to “numerous” overdose calls this week.
SCOTLAND NECK, NC
sungazette.news

VDOT preps for annual winter battle against Mother Nature

The Virginia Department of Transportation enters the winter season armed with $220 million in available funds to battle Mom Nature in coming months. As of Nov. 30, the agency had access to nearly 11,500 pieces of snow-removal equipment (some owned by the state agency, others operated by contractors) and continued to process contract bids, agency officials said on Dec. 14.
VIRGINIA STATE

