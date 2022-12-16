The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Mecklenburg County. Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey had pulled off to the right side of the road in the 200 block of Piney Pond Rd/Route 58 to recover the remains of an animal that had been struck in the roadway. As Carey was returning to the side of the highway, an eastbound Ford F-150 pickup was unable to avoid striking the chief.

