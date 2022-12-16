Read full article on original website
Related
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Kentucky DL Target Tavion Gadson Announces Signing Day Plans
Kentucky defensive line target Tavion Gadson has once again changed plans and will sign with a program on Wednesday. Standing at 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, the Savannah, Georgia native had been committed to Florida State since Aug. 11, and was expected to put pen to paper during the early signing ...
Will 'wannabe All-Star' Tyrese Haliburton be an All-Star in 2023? Selection could be tight
INDIANAPOLIS -- Some of Tyrese Haliburton's teammates call him "Franchise" as a simultaneous form of teasing and respect. They're messing with him a little, but you wouldn't call it joking, because less than a full year into his career with the Pacers they know. Haliburton is without question Indiana's franchise player, and he is the centerpiece of Indiana's rebuild. ...
Comments / 0