Arkansas Advocate : Arkansas lawmakers approve emergency rules for school-safety grant funding

Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Advocate : Arkansas Legislative Council approves De Queen hospital aid, court system funds
Arkansas legislators gave final approval on Friday for a new Southwest Arkansas hospital to receive $6.25 million in federal relief funds and voted down an attempt to take up several more federal aid requests. The Arkansas Legislative Council’s Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review subcommittee green-lit the American Rescue Plan Act...
Arkansas legislator proposes making Daylight Saving Time permanent
ARKANSAS, USA — There is a new attempt to make Daylight Saving Time permanent in Arkansas ahead of the new legislative session. State Representative Johnny Rye (R-Trumann) has proposed adopting Daylight Saving Time as permanent in the state— even if other states were to do otherwise. Rye's proposed...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas governor announces TikTok ban on all state-issued devices
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson directed the head of the state's Division of Information Systems to inform all state employees that the TikTok app was banned from being used on state-issued devices. In a tweet sent on Friday, Dec. 16, Hutchinson said he made the directive last...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases down in Columbia County
COVID-19 cases were down across South Arkansas on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county region. Total Active Cases: 35. Down four since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,355. Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18. COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette...
Organizations in Arkansas work to make internet more accesible
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Whether it's to send an email, text, or simply look something up, many of us use our phones or laptops every day— but some Arkansans don't have the internet access to do that. “[We're] committed to making high-speed internet really more accessible and affordable...
thv11.com
Support for Crown Act lingers in Arkansas
Last week, the passage of the protective Crown Act was blocked. One representative explained why she believes this is a necessary conversation in the Natural State.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge directs $140 million in opioid settlement funds to state’s general revenue fund
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is directing more than $140 million in opioid settlement money to the state’s general revenue fund. The Arkansas Legislature will be responsible for deciding how to spend the money. Many lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors restrict the use of funds to initiatives addressing...
KTLO
Ethredge to serve on Arkansas Prosecuting Attorney’s Association Board of Directors
The Arkansas Prosecuting Attorney’s Association (APAA) announced Friday its 2023 Board of Directors. Matt Durret, Prosecuting Attorney for the 4th Judicial District will serve as President, Jeff Phillips, Prosecuting Attorney for the 5th Judicial District will service as Vice President, and Daniel Shue, Prosecuting Attorney for the 12th Judicial District will serve as Secretary-Treasurer.
Gov. Hutchinson announces ban on TikTok for state employees
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Dec. 16 that he has directed the Arkansas Division of Information Systems to prohibit TikTok on state devices.
magnoliareporter.com
Cotton sees historically strong and volatile prices for 2022
Cotton prices were red hot in 2022, but 2023 may see a cooling trend, not only in the markets, but also acres. 2022 was marked by severe drought that smothered cotton planting in west Texas and the American Southwest. The drought would eventually catch up with the Mid-South, but with somewhat better results.
onlyinark.com
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
A rally at the Capitol about LGBTQ+ rights and lawmakers reaction
People in the LGBTQ+ community rallied today at the steps of the State Capitol to send a message to those, they said, want to squash their right to exist.
KTLO
State broadband office urges Arkansans to verify federal broadband map
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas State Broadband Office is urging all Arkansans to verify the newly published federal broadband map. Recently, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released a new national broadband map showing high-speed internet availability across the country. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will use this new map to guide the distribution of funding for building broadband infrastructure through the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program. To make sure that Arkansas receives its maximum available funding, and that funding reaches areas of the state that need broadband the most, all Arkansas residents and businesses are being asked to visit the new map and verify the information is correct.
Villager Journal
Rutledge recognizes Sharp County Officer of the Year
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today hosted the 20th annual Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon at the Benton Event Center, where she honored Highland Police Department Chief Shane Russell as the Sharp County Officer of the Year. “Chief Russell is a tireless servant who works to protect Arkansans,” said Attorney General Rutledge.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas jobless rate up slightly
Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased one-tenth of a percentage point, from 3.6 percent in October to 3.7 percent in November, according to a report released December 16 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services. Labor force data is produced by the United States Department of Labor, Bureau of...
Arkansas Democrats report donation from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, have no plans for it
As reported earlier this week, disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried made multiple political donations in the state of Arkansas, including to the state’s Democratic party.
Kait 8
Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets. Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. District 3 Prosecuting...
Arkansas apartments for rent dropping as costs go up
Apartment renters in Arkansas have fewer choices and higher rent costs than pre-pandemic levels, according to one survey.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up slightly across area
Active COVID-19 cases were up by either one or two people on Saturday in all five South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,494. Total Active Cases: 40. Up one...
abc17news.com
Prosecutor: Arkansas police recruit’s death was accidental
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — A case file reviewed by a local prosecutor says that an Arkansas police recruit died of natural causes while attending a law enforcement academy where there are “concerning issues with the culture of the training program.” The July death of Patrolman Vincent “Vinny” Parks was initially the subject of a criminal investigation by Arkansas State Police. The 38-year-old died on his first day of training at a training academy in North Little rock. A medical examiner’s autopsy report later ruled that Parks’ death was an accident caused by a “sickle-cell” crisis. Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley declined to detail the issues he referenced with the culture of the training program.
Comments / 0