CultureMap Austin

Chic South Congress hotel named best for families by Good Housekeeping

One of Austin’s greatest strengths (at least for its legions of visitors) is its wide selection of boutique hotels, and one South Congress standout is representing the city in Good Housekeeping's new awards. The venerated publication has selected Austin’s Colton House Hotel as one of five winning Southern destinations for its first-ever Family Travel Awards, calling it a “spacious suite retreat.”Good Housekeeping sent more than 75 testers out, some with families, to scout great travel locales in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean, taking into account experience, amenities, sustainability, inclusion, and more, for a well-rounded snapshot. Along with write-ins,...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Award-winning team behind Emmer & Rye will open new East Austin restaurant in 2023

Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group is adding to its growing list of concepts, and no doubt, future accolades (see Bon Appetit, Esquire, and more). A Mediterranean-inspired restaurant celebrating Israeli cuisine, called Ezov, is slated to open at 2708 E. Cesar Chavez St. in spring 2023.Executive chef Berty Richter will lead the restaurant, which will mark the eighth concept from the Emmer & Rye group, and Richter's third project as executive chef. His second concept, Ladino, opened in San Antonio's Pearl District earlier this year. “Ezov will be a fun, lighthearted and vibrant concept, featuring seasonal Israeli cuisine,” says Richter in...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Iconic Austin video store to return as volunteer-run We Luv Video

A shuttered Austin video store is getting a reboot with a new business model.In September 2020, I Luv Video announced that it would be permanently closing after nearly 40 years of business.In the post, owner Conrad Bejarano said it would bring him "utmost joy to pass the torch" to anyone who had the financial stability to preserve the store's catalog of films, so long as they gave the public access to those films.Fast-forward to October 2022, when I Luv Video — under the name We Luv Video — launched a Kickstarter campaign to try to bring the collection back. The campaign raised $11,000 in its first day, in part thanks to a telethon at the Fallout Theater.On November 29, the Kickstarter campaign reached its goal, with 828 backers pledging $112,494.Now, the beloved store is planning its second act as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and "volunteer-run community library and film lover screening space," according to the Kickstarter.Funds will help secure a physical location. Owners hope to find something close to the former site of the Airport Boulevard store.---Ready the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

5 new businesses open in Round Rock

The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, opened Dec. 8. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Five Round Rock businesses across various industries opened their doors or began offering services in December. 1. A second Discount Tire location opened in Round Rock at 3601 N. I-35 on...
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Neighbors in southwest Austin opposed to proposed concert venue off Fitzhugh Road

A California-based developer has plans to bring a concert venue to rural southwest Austin, but not all the people living out there are on board with the plans. A group of them are pushing back saying they’re concerned with how they’ll be impacted by the development. Hundreds of neighbors are concerned about their quality of life.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Austin Food Experts Mourn the City’s Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2022

As is the tradition as we near the end of 2022, Eater asked a trusted group of friends, industry types, and local bloggers for their takes on the past culinary year in Austin. All answers will be revealed before the year ends — cut, pasted, (mostly) unedited, and in no particular order. Question number three:
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hot dog, burger joint Dog Haus in Four Points celebrates reopening Dec. 1

Dog Haus Biergarten Four Points, which originally opened in 2020, celebrated its grand reopening with new owners Mike and Heather Durbin on Dec. 1. (Courtesy Dog Haus) Dog Haus Biergarten, a national franchise that specializes in hot dogs, sausages, burgers and fried chicken had a reopening ceremony Dec. 1 at 7710 N. RM 620 Ste. 750, Austin, to commemorate the location’s new owners Mike and Heather Durbin.
AUSTIN, TX
2news.com

Nonstop Flights Announced To Austin And Houston From RNO

The flights were made possible by the Reno-Tahoe Regional Air Service Corporation. The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is hosting a celebration Tuesday for its inaugural flight to Austin on Frontier Airlines. RNO is expecting over 15,000 passengers passing through the airport on peak travel days.
RENO, NV
CultureMap Austin

5 things to know in Austin food right now: Lake Travis taqueria closes up shop

Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.ClosingsLakeway street taco restaurant R19 Taqueria is closing at the end of the month. The restaurant announced the impending closure on Instagram, statng that it did not get enough business to keep up with costs. The restaurant opened just over a year ago as a revival of Reunion 19 — the East Austin taqueria that was opened by four Los Angeles chefs just prior to the pandemic...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

CultureMap Austin

Austin, TX
