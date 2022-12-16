Read full article on original website
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Chic South Congress hotel named best for families by Good Housekeeping
One of Austin’s greatest strengths (at least for its legions of visitors) is its wide selection of boutique hotels, and one South Congress standout is representing the city in Good Housekeeping's new awards. The venerated publication has selected Austin’s Colton House Hotel as one of five winning Southern destinations for its first-ever Family Travel Awards, calling it a “spacious suite retreat.”Good Housekeeping sent more than 75 testers out, some with families, to scout great travel locales in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean, taking into account experience, amenities, sustainability, inclusion, and more, for a well-rounded snapshot. Along with write-ins,...
Award-winning team behind Emmer & Rye will open new East Austin restaurant in 2023
Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group is adding to its growing list of concepts, and no doubt, future accolades (see Bon Appetit, Esquire, and more). A Mediterranean-inspired restaurant celebrating Israeli cuisine, called Ezov, is slated to open at 2708 E. Cesar Chavez St. in spring 2023.Executive chef Berty Richter will lead the restaurant, which will mark the eighth concept from the Emmer & Rye group, and Richter's third project as executive chef. His second concept, Ladino, opened in San Antonio's Pearl District earlier this year. “Ezov will be a fun, lighthearted and vibrant concept, featuring seasonal Israeli cuisine,” says Richter in...
Iconic Austin video store to return as volunteer-run We Luv Video
A shuttered Austin video store is getting a reboot with a new business model.In September 2020, I Luv Video announced that it would be permanently closing after nearly 40 years of business.In the post, owner Conrad Bejarano said it would bring him "utmost joy to pass the torch" to anyone who had the financial stability to preserve the store's catalog of films, so long as they gave the public access to those films.Fast-forward to October 2022, when I Luv Video — under the name We Luv Video — launched a Kickstarter campaign to try to bring the collection back. The campaign raised $11,000 in its first day, in part thanks to a telethon at the Fallout Theater.On November 29, the Kickstarter campaign reached its goal, with 828 backers pledging $112,494.Now, the beloved store is planning its second act as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and "volunteer-run community library and film lover screening space," according to the Kickstarter.Funds will help secure a physical location. Owners hope to find something close to the former site of the Airport Boulevard store.---Ready the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.
Georgetown staple Shanghai Express marks 20 years of serving community Chinese cuisine
A favorite dish at Shaghai Express is the crispy sesame chicken. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) After 20 years of serving Chinese food, the dining room at Shanghai Express remains busy. Keeping a restaurant open for one year—let alone two decades—requires continued support from the community, which owner Leo Ponce said he has in Georgetown.
5 businesses expected to have 2023 openings in Round Rock
A third Round Rock location of Dutch Bros Coffee is under construction at 2630 S. A.W. Grimes Blvd., Round Rock, with plans to open in early 2023, according to a company representative. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Here are five Round Rock businesses with openings planned for 2023:. Amy's Ice Creams will...
5 new businesses open in Round Rock
The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, opened Dec. 8. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Five Round Rock businesses across various industries opened their doors or began offering services in December. 1. A second Discount Tire location opened in Round Rock at 3601 N. I-35 on...
Denny's offers 24-hour dine-in at Dry River District in Kyle
Denny's opened Dec. 12 at 19020 S. I-35 Frontage Road, Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) A new Denny's opened Dec. 12 at 19020 S. I-35 Frontage Road, Kyle. The new location is open 24 hours a day and also has a drive-thru. The diner chain is the newest addition to the...
What’s Better Than HEB? How About A Massive Two Story HEB!
There is nothing more Texas than HEB and now after three years in the making, we can say there is nothing bigger in Texas than HEB! A two story HEB that is!. It's the first multi-story HEB in Austin and it's scheduled to open in Austin, February 2023. HEB is...
CBS Austin
Neighbors in southwest Austin opposed to proposed concert venue off Fitzhugh Road
A California-based developer has plans to bring a concert venue to rural southwest Austin, but not all the people living out there are on board with the plans. A group of them are pushing back saying they’re concerned with how they’ll be impacted by the development. Hundreds of neighbors are concerned about their quality of life.
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re Standard
Tamales are a staple of Mexican cuisine and are a popular choice for holiday celebrations in Texas. If you're looking for delicious tamales in the Lone Star State, here are five tamales stores that you should consider visiting:
Eater
Austin Food Experts Mourn the City’s Saddest Restaurant Closures of 2022
As is the tradition as we near the end of 2022, Eater asked a trusted group of friends, industry types, and local bloggers for their takes on the past culinary year in Austin. All answers will be revealed before the year ends — cut, pasted, (mostly) unedited, and in no particular order. Question number three:
Hot dog, burger joint Dog Haus in Four Points celebrates reopening Dec. 1
Dog Haus Biergarten Four Points, which originally opened in 2020, celebrated its grand reopening with new owners Mike and Heather Durbin on Dec. 1. (Courtesy Dog Haus) Dog Haus Biergarten, a national franchise that specializes in hot dogs, sausages, burgers and fried chicken had a reopening ceremony Dec. 1 at 7710 N. RM 620 Ste. 750, Austin, to commemorate the location’s new owners Mike and Heather Durbin.
KENS 5
Residents in rural Austin neighborhood fighting plans for large concert venue
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A California developer is looking to bring a new concert venue to the Austin area. But some neighbors say they don't want it and are working together to fight the plans. Just north of Dripping Springs sits a small Austin neighborhood nestled in Hays County...
'I was a nervous wreck': We found the couple who got engaged at H-E-B
Yes, they met there.
2news.com
Nonstop Flights Announced To Austin And Houston From RNO
The flights were made possible by the Reno-Tahoe Regional Air Service Corporation. The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is hosting a celebration Tuesday for its inaugural flight to Austin on Frontier Airlines. RNO is expecting over 15,000 passengers passing through the airport on peak travel days.
Texas legends Willie Nelson and ZZ Top team up for concert at iconic Hill Country venue
AUSTIN, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) "Shotgun Willie" may sit around in his underwear, but next April, he'll be a "Sharp Dressed Man." Taking the iconic stage at Whitewater Ampitheater in New Braunfels, Willie Nelson and ZZ Top will perform together on April 14 and 15, 2023. While Nelson is...
5 things to know in Austin food right now: Lake Travis taqueria closes up shop
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.ClosingsLakeway street taco restaurant R19 Taqueria is closing at the end of the month. The restaurant announced the impending closure on Instagram, statng that it did not get enough business to keep up with costs. The restaurant opened just over a year ago as a revival of Reunion 19 — the East Austin taqueria that was opened by four Los Angeles chefs just prior to the pandemic...
Guess the rent of this four-bedroom family home in New Braunfels
We've got a backyard, y'all!
Christmas party for the homeless hands out cold weather gear before week of low temps
The party comes the same week that potentially freezing temperatures are rolling through central Texas, and just after the release of an audit on the City of Austin's emergency shelters for dangerous temperatures.
90 days of new management: How the ARCH has changed since Cali-based company’s takeover
AUSTIN (KXAN)– It’s been 90 days since Urban Alchemy took over the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH), and there has been a lot of change. You may notice one before you even walk inside: Fewer people loitering around the building. “We worked and built relationships with the residents who were encamped around the […]
