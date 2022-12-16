TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some lucky Wabash Valley residents had a chance to travel back in time to get a taste of how Christmas used to be. The Crosley Radio Players performed It’s A Wonderful Life at the Wabash Valley Activity Center. The group performed on stage just as they did in the days of the radio. At the end of the show, families heard the late Martin Plassick recite "Christmas in Downtown Terre Haute.”

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO