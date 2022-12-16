Read full article on original website
Terre Haute-based internet provider announces Brazil expansion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in one Clay County community will soon have a new option to get online. On Tuesday, Terre Haute-based Joink announced plans to expand its services to Brazil. Joink is a high-speed, fiber internet provider for both homes and businesses. In a written statement, Brazil's...
Five year 12 Points revitalization plan announced
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Twelve Points is becoming a great place to live, work, and play. Now, with a new plan, organizers hope to revitalize the area in four main categories. Twelve Points Revitalization Committee president, Jennifer Mullen, announced the five year plan for the Twelve Points community. Community...
Big projects happening at the Pantheon Theatre in Vincennes next year
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) -A couple of big projects will be happening at the Pantheon Business and Innovation Theatre next year. One of the first big projects happening is the purchase of a stage curtain. $15,000 was awarded to the pantheon through the Community Good Grants Program by the Knox County...
Two old, vacant buildings to be demolished in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two 100-year-old buildings will soon be demolished in Sullivan County. The first building is 202 West Main street in Farmersburg. The building has been vacant for nearly ten years. and was most recently used as a bank. The other, 103 west Main Street, was deemed...
Farmersburg to get new community center
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was recently announced that two 100-year-old buildings in Farmersburg will soon be demolished. But for the community, it is more about what is taking their place. The first building is 103 East Main St. and was deemed unsafe nearly five years ago. The building...
Local group shows how Christmas used to be
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some lucky Wabash Valley residents had a chance to travel back in time to get a taste of how Christmas used to be. The Crosley Radio Players performed It’s A Wonderful Life at the Wabash Valley Activity Center. The group performed on stage just as they did in the days of the radio. At the end of the show, families heard the late Martin Plassick recite "Christmas in Downtown Terre Haute.”
New book showcases the history of Terre Haute's YWCA
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local author and historian wants to spotlight Terre Haute's YWCA. Pat Bringman recently wrote a book titled "The Terre Haute YWCA Story." It details the history of the "Y" from when it opened in 1902 to the present day. Bringman and her husband wrote...
Historic Haley Tower in need of repairs
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After many years as a notable site at the Wabash Valley Railroad Museum, historic Haley Tower is in desperate need of repairs. Originally built in 1904, and moved to its current location in the winter of 1999, the tower became a tourist attraction for train enthusiasts and many others throughout […]
Local officials aim to address population retention
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to a study conducted by Thrive West Central, west central Indiana is on pace to lose 5% of its population by 2050. Local county leaders look to reverse this staggering statistic by bringing people back into the Wabash Valley. Job availability is a key element in bringing people into […]
Queen of Terre Haute casino cost now $290 million; see new renderings
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort will cost $290 million to complete, up from its original $260 million cost estimate. Ryan Jordan, Churchill Downs Incorporated’s Senior Vice President of Real Estate Development, said the change is due to current industry costs. “The construction industry has been subjected to increases […]
ISP: Vincennes couple killed in fatal US 41 crash
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police have identified a Vincennes couple who died in a crash involving a semi on US 41 in Knox County. According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of US 41 and Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Investigating troopers found that a tractor-trailer […]
Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
City of Sullivan gathers downtown for a holiday celebration
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The whole city of Sullivan gathered downtown to celebrate the holiday season. The Heart of Sullivan and many other downtown businesses hosted the holiday celebration. Residents could take a ride in a horse-drawn carriage, visit Santa, and go ice skating. The local businesses involved provided different...
Terre Haute church gives out ‘Christmas food baskets’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Terre Haute Foursquare Gospel Church gave out hundreds of Christmas food baskets on Sunday, continuing a tradition that’s been going on for decades. Pastor Thomas Smith said it started with his father when they moved here in 1986 as a way to give back to the community. When his father passed […]
Indiana witness says triangle-shaped object flew over at treetop level
An Indiana witness at Bloomington reported watching a triangle-shaped object flying just above the treetops at about 1 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Catholic Charities hosts ham distribution market
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Families in the Wabash Valley were able to get some ham for their Christmas dinner this year. Catholic Charities held their monthly meat and produce market at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Terre Haute. Families were able to take home some ham and produce products for Christmas.
Inmate transition going smoothly in "new" Vigo County jail
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County inmates have been in the new jail for nearly six weeks, but the Sheriff's Office is still battling a class-action lawsuit concerning the "old" jail. The lawsuit states the inmates were not given proper care. News 10's Kit Hanley caught up with Sheriff...
Pharmacies are facing medicine shortages in the Wabash Valley
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Pharmacies around the country are facing the issue of certain medicines in short supply. Some pharmacies are even seeing shortages here in Vigo County. JR Pharmacy at Baesler's Market in Terre Haute is just one pharmacy that is facing shortages of certain medicines. Pharmacist, Courtney...
"We've got a great staff" Vermillion County jail nears completion, sheriff-elect Holtkamp talks plans going forward
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County jail project is nearing completion. Sheriff-elect Mike Holtkamp has a few projects lined up for Vermillion County. The biggest of those projects is the new jail, which is nearly finished. In just under two weeks, Mike Holtkamp will be the new Vermillion...
