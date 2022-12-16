Read full article on original website
City of Erie looking for your input on East Bayfront project
City of Erie officials are looking for input from community members about improvements for the East Bayfront project. The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Erie has announced a plan to design a new greenway and trail in the East Bayfront neighborhood. The project is funded by a state program and American Rescue Plan (ARP) […]
Mercyhurst University to Transfer 40 Acres of Property to Asbury Woods
Big news for local conservationists, Mercyhurst University gifted Asbury Woods 40 acres of land. On Tuesday morning, the University announced it is transferring 40 acres of property to Asbury Woods, permanently entrusting it will be conserved for public use. "With the land coming into ownership to Asbury Woods as a...
Erie County, Warren projects receive state funding
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Erie County projects, and two projects in the City of Warren have received a round of state funding through the Keystone Communities Program. In Erie County, the Erie Center for Arts and Technology is set to receive $24,250 for the development of a neighborhood improvement plan for the East Avenue Commercial Corridor. […]
Titusville Police Department Launches Project IT: Improving Titusville
The Titusville Police Department is launching Project IT: Improving Titusville, in an effort to improve the overall prosperity of the community. The police department announced the launch of Project IT on their Facebook page. The project will include investments into personnel, technology, and equipment. Project IT was provided with $132,721...
Erie Police Department Swear in Eight New Officers with American Rescue Plan Funds
The Erie Police Department added eight new members on Tuesday, swearing in the officers at City Hall in the morning. The officers sworn in aren't replacing retiring officers. They're new officers, hired with American Rescue Plan money as part of the city's plan to reduce crime. The plan to hire...
Church and Murdock Value Legacy: Giving you the Business
Almost 77 years ago, two World War || veterans started a commercial electrical business, the sons of one of them, along with a grandson continue their legacy to this day. Deer mounts surround the office of Jess Murdock, hunting and a family legacy are a big focus of this President and CEO of Church and Murdock, a decades old electrical contracting company in Erie county.
Could Riverfront Development Project Be Biggest Economic Shift in Decades? One Warren Co. Commissioner Thinks So
WARREN, Pa. – A Warren County commissioner believes that the Warren Riverfront Development project has the potential to be the biggest economic shift for the county in decades. But only if it is done correctly. “This can be the biggest economic shift in the county, tied to tourism, in...
Local Nursing Home Employees Receive Paid Vacation In Christmas Prize
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — For the second year in a row, a local nursing home is awarding dedicated employees with cash prizes and paid time off. “Last year we started our Merriest of Christmases Golden Ticket Nominations as a way to give back to our staff. They have gone through so much, not just through the pandemic, but there have been nationwide challenges from the economy and through staffing and all of that. And they come in everyday, they’re diligent to serve our residents,” explains Director of Training, Brand, and Culture at Heritage Ministries Jessica Piskor.
VisitErie Expresses Concern Over Ongoing Closure of Greyhound Bus Terminal
The president of VisitErie is expressing concern over the closure of Erie's Greyhound bus terminal. The terminal has been closed since May 1, after Greyhound removed all of its staff members from the Intermodal Center location. "We have a concern that Greyhound passengers need a place that is secure, warm,...
4 Free COVID Tests Available Again Per Household
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — The White House is ramping up COVID prevention measures amid an uptick in cases this winter. The administration announced new plans last week, including sending four more COVID tests to each household who requests them. The program was paused at the end of...
“That’s Cool Stuff”: Warren County Prison Earns Full Compliance from Dept. of Corrections
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Prison earned full compliance from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC), according to a letter received by the county from the DOC. “That’s cool stuff,” Warren County Commissioner chairwoman Tricia Durbin said. Durbin read from part of the letter received by...
Want to find the best holiday lights in Erie? This map has you covered
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There was a time when seeing the best holiday lights meant driving aimlessly through neighborhoods. Either you knew about the lights (likely through word of mouth), or you personally hunted for them. Those days are over for locals who want to enjoy a homegrown holiday display. Throughout Erie, silver lanes are aglow, it’s […]
Erie School Board accepting applications for board director
The Erie School Board is looking for a new temporary director. Former Erie School Board director, Leatra Tate, got a job in another state. Now, the board is accepting applications for the volunteer position. The appointee will serve through Dec. 4, 2023. There will be an election this November to determine a new school board […]
Venango County Photo of the Day
Valley Grove Elementary Principal, Jacob Saullo (left) presents Ben Barrett with a check for $4,600 from the PARSS (Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools) Grant to support the Elementary Robotics Program. Courtesy Valley Grove School District. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution...
It’s Official: Dec. 25 Will be Christmas Warren County Commissioners Proclaim
WARREN, Pa. – In case anyone was doubting it, Dec. 25 will be Christmas Day in Warren County in 2022. The County Commissioners, at their Dec. 14 meeting, erased any doubt when they passed a proclamation proclaiming Dec. 25, 2022 Christmas Day in Warren County. “For 2,000 years we...
Heavy Damage to Seneca Skate Capital After Electrical Fire
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) — An apparent electrical fire caused heavy damage to Skate Capital along Old Salina Road in Seneca on Saturday night. Photo above by Gavin Fish. According to Lieutenant Tim Alex of the Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 6:44 p.m. to the skating rink.
Pennsylvania service members participate in ‘Wreaths Across America’
ERIE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, Dec. 17, members of the community and volunteers from the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home (PSSH) participated in the annual Wreaths Across America. “It is a joy every year to see the community come...
Callaghan’s Pharmacy, A Franklin Icon Since 1965, Closing Its Doors
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Callaghan’s Pharmacy, a staple storefront on Liberty Street since 1965, is closing its doors for good. Max Callaghan has operated his family shop on Liberty Street since he purchased Bartholomew’s Drug Store in 1965 and changed the name to Callaghan’s Pharmacy. For...
3 Great Pizza Places In Erie
If you're looking for great pizza in Erie, PA, then you're in luck! This city has plenty of delicious options to choose from, ranging from classic Italian recipes to creative contemporary pies.
PennDOT stresses sober driving for the holiday season
With the holidays just around the corner, Pennsylvania officials are reminding residents of the dangers of impaired driving. According to a release, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania DUI Association, the Northwest Regional Highway Safety Office, and first responders held a media event to highlight these dangers. Cathy Tress, a Regional DUI Program […]
