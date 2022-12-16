ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Milwaukee man sentenced for killing Kaukauna man

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Milwaukee man will spend 52 years in prison for killing a Kaukauna resident. Mack Chambliss is also sentenced in Milwaukee County Court to 30 years on extended supervision for First-Degree Reckless Homicide, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Hiding a Corpse. Chambliss shot...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Why are So Few Young Children in Milwaukee County Getting the Updated COVID Boosters?

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. The number of young children in Milwaukee County who have received the updated COVID-19 vaccines remains very low in general, and slightly lower than the...
The Department of Health Services has Moved out of the Coggs Center to a new Location. But the news Hasn’t Reached Some Residents.

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. More than a month after Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services moved its North Side location for providing support for services such as FoodShare and BadgerCare...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Semi rollover, dumps scrap metal on Milwaukee off-ramp

MILWAUKEE - A semi rolled over on the off-ramp from northbound I-43 at National Avenue on Milwaukee's south side on Monday morning, Dec. 19. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says the truck was hauling a full load of scrap metal. There is no word at this time on injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Jefferson County Deputy Injured After Cruiser Struck Along I-94

A Jefferson County deputy is recovering from injuries following a crash on I-94 yesterday morning. Authorities report the officer was sitting in a patrol vehicle, assisting a tow truck operator when another motorist struck the cruiser from behind. The sheriff’s office says the driver who ran into the deputy was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
'We just try to help the people that we can'

MILWAUKEE — Finding warmth when the cold outside reaches dangerous levels can be difficult for the homeless population of Milwaukee. "It's life and death," Danzel Thomas, program coordinator at Repairers of the Breach said, "People need a safe place, especially when it's cold, even when it's hot. So when it's that cold outside it's very important for a person to be able to have shelter and be able to protect yourself against the elements."
MILWAUKEE, WI

