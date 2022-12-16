Read full article on original website
Related
City doesn't have $15M to tear down Northridge Mall if owners refuse to do it
Attorneys representing the City of Milwaukee said the city does not have the $15 million potentially needed to tear down the vacant Northridge Mall
wapl.com
Milwaukee man sentenced for killing Kaukauna man
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Milwaukee man will spend 52 years in prison for killing a Kaukauna resident. Mack Chambliss is also sentenced in Milwaukee County Court to 30 years on extended supervision for First-Degree Reckless Homicide, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Hiding a Corpse. Chambliss shot...
2 men shot and killed while in their car near Appleton and Congress
Two men were shot and killed near Appleton and Congress on Sunday, Milwaukee police say. The shooting happened around 7:43 p.m.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Why are So Few Young Children in Milwaukee County Getting the Updated COVID Boosters?
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. The number of young children in Milwaukee County who have received the updated COVID-19 vaccines remains very low in general, and slightly lower than the...
CBS 58
Milwaukee County Executive clarifies meeting with Republican leadership at Capitol Thursday
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley is clarifying meetings he and his staff had at the state Capitol Thursday after telling CBS 58 he met with Republican leaders, who disputed meeting with him. On Friday, Crowley clarified. He said he was not referring to GOP leaders,...
wtmj.com
Ascension cuts labor & delivery services at Milwaukee’s St. Francis Hospital before Christmas
MILWAUKEE — Expecting families on the south side of Milwaukee might need to adjust their plans as Ascension St. Francis Hospital announced that it will no longer offer labor and delivery services, instead transferring those patients to Ascension’s Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital or Wisconsin Hospital on the St. Joseph Campus before Christmas.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
The Department of Health Services has Moved out of the Coggs Center to a new Location. But the news Hasn’t Reached Some Residents.
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. More than a month after Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services moved its North Side location for providing support for services such as FoodShare and BadgerCare...
CBS 58
MPD investigating homicide of 4-year-old child near 41st and Orchard
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide of a 4-year-old child. Officials believe the child died from abuse. Police say it happened at a residence near South 41st and Orchard Streets. According to police, around 5 p.m. on Dec. 16, a 4-year-old girl was brought to a...
Man injured in Racine brick attack, GoFundMe created
More than $15,000 has already been raised for a man who was attacked with a brick on Friday at Tiny Hooves Sanctuary.
morethanjustparks.com
5 SURPRISING National Parks Near Milwaukee You’ll Love (Photos + Guide)
National Parks Near Milwaukee! There’s so much more to the Badger State than the Pabst Mansion. In this article, More Than Just Parks gives you some exciting vacation destinations within a day’s drive of Milwaukee. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Semi rollover, dumps scrap metal on Milwaukee off-ramp
MILWAUKEE - A semi rolled over on the off-ramp from northbound I-43 at National Avenue on Milwaukee's south side on Monday morning, Dec. 19. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says the truck was hauling a full load of scrap metal. There is no word at this time on injuries.
Wisconsin Idiot Kills Bald Eagle, Faces $100K Fine And Jail
There are certain things in life that I've never been able to fully understand. Like killing things for absolutely no reason other than to kill something. If there's a thrill, or an incredible sense of joy that comes with doing that, I simply cannot wrap my head around it. Then,...
WISN
Exclusive: Family of 10-year-old boy charged with killing mother speaks out
MILWAUKEE — Rhonda Reid says her world was shattered on Nov. 21. "We've pretty much been shaken, shaken to our core," Reid told WISN 12 News' Hillary Mintz in an exclusive sit-down interview Monday. Prosecutors say a 10-year-old boy shot and killed his mother, Quiana Mann, inside their home...
mediamilwaukee.com
Milwaukee’s Climate and Equity Plan: Mitigating Racial Inequity Through ‘Green Jobs’
The City-County Task Force on Climate and Economic Equality committed to finding ways to mitigate racial inequity through “green jobs” on Nov. 29 during the last “Community Climate Conversations” event. The recurring Community Climate Conversations have taken place at the Innovations and Wellness Commons in Milwaukee’s...
seehafernews.com
Jefferson County Deputy Injured After Cruiser Struck Along I-94
A Jefferson County deputy is recovering from injuries following a crash on I-94 yesterday morning. Authorities report the officer was sitting in a patrol vehicle, assisting a tow truck operator when another motorist struck the cruiser from behind. The sheriff’s office says the driver who ran into the deputy was...
CBS 58
Muskego man accused of attacking 2 women with landscaping bricks in Racine Co.
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 32-year-old Muskego man is in custody after Racine County officials say he seriously injured two women using landscaping bricks. It happened near Washington Avenue (Highway 20) and North Britton Road in the town of Dover Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Racine County...
wearegreenbay.com
Abandoned vehicle spotted on edge of drop-off on private property in Wisconsin
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – Around midnight on Friday morning, officers in southeast Wisconsin were made aware of an abandoned vehicle that was on the edge of a drop-off. In a Facebook post by the Village of Caledonia Police Department, it shows the vehicle stopped just before going over a small cliff.
Milwaukee considering bollards to prevent downtown shootings
The City of Milwaukee is planning on installing new security measures near Fiserv Forum and along Water Street after several shootings rocked the area last May.
WISN
'We just try to help the people that we can'
MILWAUKEE — Finding warmth when the cold outside reaches dangerous levels can be difficult for the homeless population of Milwaukee. "It's life and death," Danzel Thomas, program coordinator at Repairers of the Breach said, "People need a safe place, especially when it's cold, even when it's hot. So when it's that cold outside it's very important for a person to be able to have shelter and be able to protect yourself against the elements."
Nurse attacked in Milwaukee hospital: 'Street brawl you would see in a movie'
Lawmakers in our state have taken notice, and passed a law this year, making it a felony to threaten a healthcare worker.
