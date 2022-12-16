STERLING -- The Sterling Fire Department's Christmas spirit is contagious with the lights and music and funny antics of the firefighters. This year's light and laughter display included a skit of sorts where the firefighters are in a staff meeting when the chief announces to everyone that Santa is expected to arrive the next morning. The staff suddenly erupts in excitement akin to the seasonal movie of an adult-size elf excited with the prospect of seeing the jolly ole' elf himself.

