Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Lincoln Fire & Rescue battles 3-alarm fire at the intersection of Y and 22nd Street
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Fire & Rescue is battling a fire inside Komi Auto at the intersection of Y Street and 22nd Street. The fire was called in at 10:35 pm and was later upgraded to a three-alarm fire. Y Street is shut down from 21st to 23rd...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple highway accidents Monday evening
NEBRASKA CITY – Scanner traffic indicates several accidents and alerts after sunset Monday when the temperature started to drop from a high of 36 degrees. EMS reported very slick conditions at an accident scene in Otoe County. A freight truck and Ford F-150 were involved. A minor injury was reported the pickup driver.
KSNB Local4
McCool Junction High School student dies in crash with semi
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - McCool Junction High School reported the death of a student on Sunday. According to a Facebook post by the school, 16-year-old Jordan Tol, a junior at McCool Junction, was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle accident. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a...
kfornow.com
Robbery Late Monday Evening At South Lincoln Restaurant
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 20)–An armed robbery at a south Lincoln restaurant late Monday night is under investigation. LPD was called shortly after 10pm Monday to the Wendy’s near 48th and Van Dorn where a manager was outside smoking and was confronted by an unknown male, who then showed a gun.
klkntv.com
Blaze causes $225,000 in damage to Lincoln auto shop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue is telling everyone to stay away from an auto shop that caught fire late Sunday night. More than a dozen units were called to Komi Auto Sales near 22nd and Y Streets around 10:30 p.m. Crews saw heavy smoke and flames...
News Channel Nebraska
Sterling Fire Department rings in the season
STERLING -- The Sterling Fire Department's Christmas spirit is contagious with the lights and music and funny antics of the firefighters. This year's light and laughter display included a skit of sorts where the firefighters are in a staff meeting when the chief announces to everyone that Santa is expected to arrive the next morning. The staff suddenly erupts in excitement akin to the seasonal movie of an adult-size elf excited with the prospect of seeing the jolly ole' elf himself.
kfornow.com
Two people hospitalized after dog-bite incident in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (Dec. 18th, 2022 – KOLN) -Lincoln Police and Lincoln Animal Control responded to a dog-bite incident near the 2800 block of Candlewood Lane on Sunday. According to LPD, the incident was called in at around 10:22 a.m. Two individuals, a man and a woman, were injured and taken to a local hospital.
News Channel Nebraska
Passing driver collided with oncoming traffic on icy highway near Union
UNION - Freezing drizzle made traffic hazardous in southeast Nebraska Monday morning with multiple slide-offs and accidents reported. Nehawka and Murray fire and rescue units responded to Highway 75 near Union Orchard at 9 a.m. where there was a head-on collision between a Honda Prius and a SUV. Both drivers...
1011now.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lincoln Police investigate car theft
University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green has announcement his plan to retire as chancellor in 2023. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Traffic deaths up in Nebraska in November. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes in...
klkntv.com
Lincoln residents threatened with gun after answering knock at door, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two unsuspecting Lincoln residents were held up at gunpoint after answering a knock at their door over the weekend. The first report of an armed threat came from an apartment near 13th and E Streets just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Lincoln Police say. Officers...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man reports one of his vehicles stolen and the other looked through
LINCOLN Neb. -- A man from Lincoln reported that one of his vehicles had been taken from his driveway and the other appeared to have been looked through. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1500 block of S 22nd St. on Monday around 9:15 a.m. for a reported stolen vehicle.
News Channel Nebraska
One juvenile taken into custody for reportedly stealing a vehicle in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A juvenile was taken into custody while another ran for reportedly stealing a vehicle in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 2400 block of NW 2nd St. on Dec. 17 around 5:00 p.m. for a reported stolen vehicle. Officers said a 2010...
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman says armed robbers beat her up before fleeing in $70,000 stolen truck
UPDATE, Tuesday (Dec. 20) — Police say they have recovered the Ram used in this robbery. It was located near South 29th and E Streets on Monday. We’re told there was no one inside. Police have not said if they’ve made any progress in catching the violent criminals...
klkntv.com
McCool Junction student killed when semi crashes into car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A McCool Junction High School junior died after his car was hit by an oncoming semi Sunday morning. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says a 2003 Buick LeSabre was trying to make a right turn onto Highway 81 from E Road just before 10 a.m.
1011now.com
LFR: 1 transported to hospital after fire in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in south Lincoln on Friday afternoon. Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the fire near South 14th and A Streets at 3:31 p.m. According to LFR, the fire started in a wood pile in the backyard,...
KSNB Local4
Person hospitalized after crash north of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and a semi truck north of Lincoln Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at 3:50 p.m. near 70th Street and Waverly Road. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle traveling northbound on 70th Street failed to...
klkntv.com
Vehicles crash, slide throughout Lincoln after snow falls
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are urging Lincoln drivers to watch out for ice on Monday. Crashes and slide-offs have been reported all over the city since snow began coming down around 6:30 a.m. Nebraska 511 is reporting multiple traffic jams and roads that have come to a standstill.
1011now.com
Volunteer fire departments battle large grass fire near Lincoln on Thursday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Volunteer firefighters just outside of far northeast Lincoln had their hands full Thursday night with a large grass fire that broke out. It started just after 8:45 p.m. on the south side of I-80 near the 98th Street bridge. 10/11 NOW’s Skyview camera captured the large flames spreading quickly along the south side of the interstate. Crews were posted up along the interstate and on 98th Street, north of Highway 6.
KSNB Local4
Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man faces felony charges after a pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska last week. Lancaster County prosecutors charged Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, with Assault on an Officer using a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident and Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest. He’s scheduled in court Tuesday morning for a bond review hearing and then again on Jan. 17, 2023, for another hearing.
News Channel Nebraska
Credit card reportedly stolen in Lincoln robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man's credit card was reportedly stolen while he was being robbed in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said police were sent to the 4000 block of S 51st St. on Dec. 17 around 12:30 a.m. for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to the 22-year-old...
Comments / 0