ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 1

Related
pagosadailypost.com

Driving Responsibly Especially Important During Holidays

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles helps save lives through registering organ and tissue donors at driver license offices throughout the state… but this holiday season, the DMV wants to help save lives another way — by spreading the message about the dangers of drunk and drugged driving.
COLORADO STATE
R.A. Heim

More stimulus payments being sent out in California

holding money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're getting some money back from the state of California and haven't received it yet, here's some good news for you. More debit cards for the Economic Inflation Relief program, also known as the Middle Class Tax Refund, are going out this week (Dec. 4th).
CALIFORNIA STATE
pagosadailypost.com

FAMLI Registration Open for Employers

Employers can now register their business on the new Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program site through the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE). This new program will take effect in January of 2023 with employees being able to withdraw from this fund in 2024. Employers are required to inform their employees of this new payroll deduction by January 1, 2023.
COLORADO STATE
pagosadailypost.com

Tri-State Returning $10 million in Patronage Capital to Members for 2022

The board of directors of not-for-profit wholesale power supply cooperative Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association have approved the return of $10 million in patronage capital refunds to its members for 2022. Patronage capital represents each member’s equity in Tri-State and is an accumulation over the years of the net margins...
COLORADO STATE
calcoastnews.com

Arroyo Grande couple used COVID relief money to buy a condo in Hawaii

An Arroyo Grande couple allegedly scammed the federal government out of more than a million dollars they used to purchase two SUVs and for a down payment on a condo in Hawaii. The couple, Christopher and Erin Mazzei, obtained $1,365,000 in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan funds intended for COVID-19 relief for their film production and catering companies, according to a federal indictment. The indictment alleges the couple submitted fraudulent loan applications based on false payroll expenses.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
Law & Crime

Arizona Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs Tells Judge Court ‘Should Not Indulge’ Losing Candidate Kari Lake’s ‘Absurd’ Lawsuit ‘a Minute Longer’

Arizona’s Secretary of State turned Governor-elect Katie Hobbs (D) told a judge that the court “should not indulge” losing candidate Kari Lake’s (R) lawsuit asking to reverse her “insurmountable” 17,117-vote defeat “a minute longer than it takes to dismiss it.”. “Lake’s contest fails...
ARIZONA STATE
pagosadailypost.com

Kristi Burton Brown Won’t Seek Second Term as Leader of Colorado GOP

This story by Sara Wilson appeared on Colorado Newsline on December 19, 2022. Kristi Burton Brown announced she will not seek a second term as chair of the Colorado Republican Party next year, less than two months after the party experienced widespread defeat in the midterm elections. “I look forward...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy