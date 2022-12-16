Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County Schools change from 7-point grading scale to 10-point
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County Schools is changing the way it grades students and how often. The Pittsylvania County School Board voted to change from a 7-point grading scale to a 10-point grading scale. An A will now be from a 100 to a 90 instead of a...
wfirnews.com
Former radio personality returns to Roanoke as dog trainer
A Voice of the Valley has returned to Roanoke, now with a new way to serve. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
wfirnews.com
Carilion brings neurology specialty to Franklin County for the first time
Carilion Clinic’s latest expansion of its services has filled a gap in local care — and highlighted the need for wider access to medical specialties in some counties. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
hotelnewsresource.com
Highlander Hotel Radford to Open April 2023 in Radford, Virginia
The Highlander Hotel Radford is now accepting reservations for visitor stays and special events beginning April 1, 2023. Adjacent to Radford University, this new, independent, lifestyle hotel celebrates the enthusiastic friendliness inspired by the area’s Scots-Irish origins, delivering on spectacular views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and plans to offer impeccable service with a coffee bar, an in-lobby visitor center with concierge, a rooftop terrace, and 6,000 square feet of meeting and event space.
WDBJ7.com
Local rescue helping find homes for 60+ animals surrendered in Pittsylvania and Halifax counties
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50 pigs and 13 goats were recently surrendered from two families in Pittsylvania County and Halifax County. The animals were in severe condition when they were rescued by animal control and Ziggy’s Rescue Farm Sanctuary. ”When we first saw these pigs, they...
wfxrtv.com
Dollar General opens new location in Vinton
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A new Dollar General store opened its doors in Vinton on Monday, Dec. 19. The new convenience store can be found at 10624 Stewartsville Road and, according to Dollar General’s media team, features affordable needs from household products to fresh produce. According to...
wfxrtv.com
Bedford restaurant “Azul” closing its doors for good– resources to help keep small businesses afloat
BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — “Azul” in Bedford has become the latest local business to announce it’s closing its doors after years in the community. It’s a pattern we’ve been seeing across our region as multiple small businesses and restaurants have recently announced they wouldn’t be able to survive this holiday season.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville PD investigating altercation involving middle school resource officer and student
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville Police Department is conducting an internal investigation into an incident involving a Martinsville Middle School Resource Officer. The investigation comes after a video was posted on social media of an altercation between a student and the resource officer that occurred on and off a school bus.
WDBJ7.com
Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly
ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) -The leader of a Roanoke County Catholic church for more than two decades has died. Joe Lehman, who was pastor at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke County for 22 years, died Tuesday in Atlanta. Monsignor Lehman had been on vacation and was on...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville resident receives national acclaim in canine sport flyball
Danville resident Shelly Switick is the owner and lead trainer at Precision Flyball Training, which provides specialized training to dogs participating in the ever-growing sport of Flyball. Flyball is a sport featuring four dogs, combining elements of a relay race with drag racing. Flyball goes beyond simply training dogs how...
WSLS
Brrrr! Dual threat of winter weather, Arctic chill in days leading up to Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. – We continue to track a pair of storm systems the second half of this week. Download our app to keep up to date on the multiple moving parts to this weather pattern. Below, we break down the timing, the totals and how this will impact a)...
Eden family creates Christmas lights synced to music for special cause
EDEN, N.C. — We call it the most wonderful time of the year, except when it becomes a family's worst nightmare. “Medically I shouldn't be here, but we serve an awesome physician, Jesus Christ and that's the reason why I'm here,” expressed Jennifer Shelton. In the Fall of...
WDBJ7.com
Angels of Assisi to host Mega Pet Adoption Event and Holiday Extravaganza
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are lots of four-legged friends in need of homes. Angels of Assisi is hosting a Mega Pet Adoption Event and Holiday Extravaganza to help find pets forever homes. Many dogs, cats, rabbits, and more will be available for adoption. The event will be Saturday, December...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Martinsville
Perhaps you are seeking for a finalized list of hospital in the Martinsville locality. In this blog, I’m going to share the excellent hospital finalized list with in the Martinsville locality. Also, a directional link from your place, with approximate people ratings, area, Contact Number, Website Home information, has...
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
WSET
SEE IT: Tuna can-sized device helps put out fire at Roanoke County home
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A small device is being praised for helping to extinguish a fire in Roanoke County last week before crews even got there. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said they were called to an apartment complex in SW Roanoke on Dec. 12. The...
WSLS
Lynchburg mom says apartment was shot more than 40 times, bullet inches from daughters bed
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg apartment home was hit by gunfire Monday as the family was resting, authorities said. Police believe two suspects fired at the back of the home from the alleyway striking bedroom windows and the upstairs unit bathroom. “It was just so many gunshots. It’s just...
WSET
Deputies investigating Martinsville Walmart threat, reminds community of safety tips
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office says a Walmart in Martinsville is back open and operating as usual following a threat on Sunday afternoon. A threat was communicated to the Walmart on Commonwealth Boulevard at about 3:30 p.m., according to Henry County Sheriff's Office. They said...
Blue Ridge Muse
A full life at 75 years with more than a few aches and pains
Today marks the 75th birthday. Where, oh where, did the time go?. At age 11, when I shot my first news photo for a newspaper, I was considered by more than a few as “someone who did what he did at an early age.” I graduated from high school a year early, skipping my junior year and going from sophomore to senior.
