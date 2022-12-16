ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Pittsylvania County Schools change from 7-point grading scale to 10-point

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County Schools is changing the way it grades students and how often. The Pittsylvania County School Board voted to change from a 7-point grading scale to a 10-point grading scale. An A will now be from a 100 to a 90 instead of a...
hotelnewsresource.com

Highlander Hotel Radford to Open April 2023 in Radford, Virginia

The Highlander Hotel Radford is now accepting reservations for visitor stays and special events beginning April 1, 2023. Adjacent to Radford University, this new, independent, lifestyle hotel celebrates the enthusiastic friendliness inspired by the area’s Scots-Irish origins, delivering on spectacular views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and plans to offer impeccable service with a coffee bar, an in-lobby visitor center with concierge, a rooftop terrace, and 6,000 square feet of meeting and event space.
RADFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Dollar General opens new location in Vinton

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A new Dollar General store opened its doors in Vinton on Monday, Dec. 19. The new convenience store can be found at 10624 Stewartsville Road and, according to Dollar General’s media team, features affordable needs from household products to fresh produce. According to...
VINTON, VA
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly

ROANOKE Co, Va. (WDBJ) -The leader of a Roanoke County Catholic church for more than two decades has died. Joe Lehman, who was pastor at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church in Roanoke County for 22 years, died Tuesday in Atlanta. Monsignor Lehman had been on vacation and was on...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville resident receives national acclaim in canine sport flyball

Danville resident Shelly Switick is the owner and lead trainer at Precision Flyball Training, which provides specialized training to dogs participating in the ever-growing sport of Flyball. Flyball is a sport featuring four dogs, combining elements of a relay race with drag racing. Flyball goes beyond simply training dogs how...
DANVILLE, VA
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Martinsville

Perhaps you are seeking for a finalized list of hospital in the Martinsville locality. In this blog, I’m going to share the excellent hospital finalized list with in the Martinsville locality. Also, a directional link from your place, with approximate people ratings, area, Contact Number, Website Home information, has...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
Blue Ridge Muse

A full life at 75 years with more than a few aches and pains

Today marks the 75th birthday. Where, oh where, did the time go?. At age 11, when I shot my first news photo for a newspaper, I was considered by more than a few as “someone who did what he did at an early age.” I graduated from high school a year early, skipping my junior year and going from sophomore to senior.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy