Tri-State Returning $10 million in Patronage Capital to Members for 2022
The board of directors of not-for-profit wholesale power supply cooperative Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association have approved the return of $10 million in patronage capital refunds to its members for 2022. Patronage capital represents each member’s equity in Tri-State and is an accumulation over the years of the net margins...
Driving Responsibly Especially Important During Holidays
The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles helps save lives through registering organ and tissue donors at driver license offices throughout the state… but this holiday season, the DMV wants to help save lives another way — by spreading the message about the dangers of drunk and drugged driving.
Colorado Superintendents See Need for Accountability System Overhaul
This story by Erica Meltzer appeared on Chalkbeat Colorado on December 15, 2022. Colorado’s superintendents still see plenty of room for improvement after an independent audit found the state’s school accountability system is working as designed. Bret Miles, executive director of the Colorado Association of School Executives, said...
Kristi Burton Brown Won’t Seek Second Term as Leader of Colorado GOP
This story by Sara Wilson appeared on Colorado Newsline on December 19, 2022. Kristi Burton Brown announced she will not seek a second term as chair of the Colorado Republican Party next year, less than two months after the party experienced widespread defeat in the midterm elections. “I look forward...
FAMLI Registration Open for Employers
Employers can now register their business on the new Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program site through the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE). This new program will take effect in January of 2023 with employees being able to withdraw from this fund in 2024. Employers are required to inform their employees of this new payroll deduction by January 1, 2023.
