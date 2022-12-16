Employers can now register their business on the new Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program site through the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE). This new program will take effect in January of 2023 with employees being able to withdraw from this fund in 2024. Employers are required to inform their employees of this new payroll deduction by January 1, 2023.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO