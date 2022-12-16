Read full article on original website
bransontrilakesnews.com
Royal Oak to close Branson plant
Around 48 Branson workers were given a Christmas gift of having to move or find another job as Royal Oak announced they will be closing their Branson manufacturing plant and moving out of the region where the company was founded. The company’s announcement comes months after they announced completion of...
koamnewsnow.com
Monett police search for answers after discovering a body in local creek
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Monett are searching for answers after discovering a female’s body in Kelly Creek on Saturday, December 17. KY3 reported that officers responded to an area near the 100 block of 5th Street after reports came into the station. Police identified the body as...
OSHA fines Silver Dollar City over $14,000 after park employee death
BRANSON, Mo.- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is fining Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, after a park employee died in the park earlier this year. Silver Dollar City said in a news release that the employee had worked in maintenance and construction for the park since 2017. The penalty is $14,502 for the […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Western Taney Fire District announces latest graduates
The Western Taney County Fire Protection District held a graduation for the most recent batch of Rookie School graduates on Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to the district’s Facebook page, seven of the graduates are now serving at fire stations throughout the fire district. Three of them joined in for the 60 hour basic training class from the Cedar Creek Fire District.
KYTV
LIST: Warming shelters around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks are about to embrace for several days of dangerously cold temperatures, with lows reaching the teens and 20s. We have compiled a list of warming shelters around the region from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in case you or someone you know needs a place to warm up.
Several agencies respond to an early morning fire in Brookline, Missouri
BROOKLINE, Mo.- Several agencies responded to a fire at an auto shop west of Springfield early Sunday morning. Crews could be seen at Buddy’s U-Pull Auto Mall on US-60 near the James River Freeway on-ramps. Republic Fire Department was seen using a ladder truck to spray water on the southeast side of the business.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Mayor declares Buck Trent Day in Branson
One of Branson’s most legendary entertainers now has a day named in his honor. Mayor Larry Milton declared Dec. 13, 2022 as Buck Trent Day in the city of Branson. “His unique stylings on the banjo, steel guitar, dobro, mandolin, electric bass, and guitar made him a nationally known instrumentalist whose particular claim to fame came with the invention of the electric banjo,” Milton said.
What are the chances of a white Christmas in Springfield?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Cue “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas.” Whether you are shopping for gifts for family and friends or watching Christmas movies, snow always ties back to the perfect holiday and what most people dream about. If you have been outside recently, you know it is definitely beginning to feel more like Christmas […]
fourstateshomepage.com
This Day in History: Brad Pitt’s roots between Missouri and Oklahoma
KSNF/KODE — December 18th, a day that marks the birth of a movie star known for his intense roles and good looks. His roots are deep in two of the Four States. Brad Pitt was born on December 18, 1963, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. He grew up in Springfield, Missouri and attended Kickapoo High School. Just short of graduating from the University of Missouri, Pitt dropped out and moved to California to become an actor.
KYTV
Arkansas couple safe after plane crash just outside the Boone County Regional Airport
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A couple from Harrison escaped without injury after their plane crashed Monday afternoon. According to Boone County Airport Manager Judy McCutcheon, the couple was flying from Kansas City to Harrison when the engine of their Beechcraft Bonanza failed. The plane crashed after 3 p.m. just 500...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Four Branson first responders honored
A quartet of Branson’s first responders were honored at the Branson Board of Aldermen meeting Dec. 13 for their efforts above and beyond to help a resident who found themselves in a very unique situation. Firefighters Joshua Burton, Dalton Pennington, and Billy Wayne Kepford, and Police Sgt. Stan Kauffman...
KYTV
Springfield Brewing Company celebrates 25 years in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A downtown Springfield staple celebrated a milestone birthday Sunday. Springfield Brewing Company, also known as “BrewCo” or “SBC,” celebrated 25 years with a day full of festivities including a photo booth, giveaways, and more. Springfield BrewCo opened in 1997 when the Paul...
KYTV
Vandals hit church in Clever, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tis the season for people to fill churches for Christmas time services across the Ozarks. But for one congregation an unwelcomed intruder violated their space. “It’s definitely put us on high alert,” said Drew Gammill. He says something wasn’t quite right when he arrived...
KYTV
LIST: Restaurants in the Ozarks open on Christmas Day
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Planning to eat out on Christmas day? There are several restaurants in the Ozarks planning to open. Here’s the list. If you would like to be added to the list, just email us at digitalnews@ky3.com. Alamo Drafthouse. Applebee’s locations. Billy Gail’s Ozark. Denny’s...
80-year-old struck and killed on Missouri highway
LACLEDE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Sunday in Laclede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 GMC Yukon driven by Stormi L. Carter, 32, Huntsville, Arkansas, was westbound on Interstate 44 at Phillipsburg. The SUV struck a pedestrian identified as Ronald Nelson, 80,...
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch, Wind Chill Watch issued for part of the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for winter‘s worst weather as the Christmas holiday nears. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for several counties in the northern Ozarks. The watch begins Thursday morning. It includes these counties:. Benton, Mo. Henry, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. St. Clair,...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth hires Pat Gray as new Police Chief
The Forsyth Aldermen voted 3 to 1 to hire former Branson Police Sergeant Pat Gray, who recently resigned from the Branson Police Department following a suspension and HR investigation, as the city’s new Police Chief on Monday. Dec. 19. The city of Forsyth has been searching for a replacement...
bransontrilakesnews.com
The Reeds Spring School helps provide food to families
The Reeds Spring School District came together to help provide food for some families during the Christmas break. Fifty-eight Reeds Spring School District families were given extra food to help keep them fed through the two week break. The food came from the district’s annual food drive. Every building in the district participated throughout the months of November and December to provide a variety of food to be distributed. The district’s counselors helped to determine which families qualified for the assistance.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Alderman receive presentation on 76 Strip redesign
It’s possible the redesign of 76 Country Boulevard could have less lanes on the roadway, fewer driveway entrances, and more public “green space” aimed at encouraging pedestrian traffic rather than vehicular traffic. The Branson Board of Aldermen received a presentation about the next phase of development from...
bransontrilakesnews.com
SIX celebrates the season with food drive, holiday show, new Christmas album
SIX is ending the year with a bang as the sextet of brothers prepare to wrap up their annual Christmas food drive, close out their 2022 show season and the recent release their all-new Christmas album. Dubbed “An Orchestra of Human Voices,” the Dick Clark’s American Bandstand production features the...
