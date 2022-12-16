Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSyracuse, NY
Legendary College Basketball Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESyracuse, NY
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse basketball: What to Watch for vs. Pittsburgh and Albany
For the first time in nearly a month, both the Syracuse Orange men’s and women’s basketball teams will play in an Orange-filled doubleheader. The women’s basketball team (9-2, 1-0) is coming off its first conference win and will look to reach 9-0 at the JMA Wireless Dome Tuesday morning where the program will take on the University of Albany Great Danes (6-7).
nunesmagician.com
Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Pittsburgh
Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. Get your coffee ready for this late tip-off or if you’re on the West Coast, leave early to make sure you’re ready for the start of the game....because who knows if the Syracuse Orange will be. Location: Pittsburgh, PA. Students: 28,391 students who...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse 67, Wake Forest 58: late-game run pushes Orange to fourth-straight win in ACC debut
The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team trailed for over 80% of the time in Sunday afternoon’s matchup versus the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Syracuse might’ve been down, but it wasn’t out. A monster 4th quarter run powered by the Orange’s defense and some late-game heroics from...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse 78, Cornell 63: Mintz-Girard duo, fastbreak offense gives Orange fifth-straight win
Even with most of the students gone for winter break, the fans inside the JMA Wireless Dome brought all the energy needed in Saturday afternoon’s close contest between the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (7-4, 1-0) and the Cornell Big Red (7-2). In the end, Syracuse men’s basketball...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: A look at where the Orange stand with the non-conference games over
With the Syracuse Orange finished with the non-conference schedule of the 22-23 season, let’s look at where they stand. A five-game winning streak as Syracuse at 8-4 but the Orange rank only 159th in the NET. Syracuse has 5 of their 8 wins over Quad 4 teams and have suffered two Quad 3 losses already. Tomorrow’s opponent the Pitt Panthers sit 75th which means it’s an opportunity for Syracuse to get their first Quad 2 win of the season.
nunesmagician.com
Three takeaways from Syracuse’s 78-63 win vs Cornell
The Syracuse Orange crawled to start the game against the Cornell Big Red, but the Orange tightened up play and starting sinking better shots to wrestle control away from the Big Red. Better rebounding and defense stalled out the Cornell offense which allowed Syracuse to grab a 78-63 win. Here’s...
orangefizz.net
Tony White Is Throwing Salt on Syracuse’s Wound
Syracuse Football recruiting has really picked up in the past week. The Orange have bolstered their 2023 class with some offensive and defensive line behemoths. The recent wave of commits is all fine and dandy but there are still bigger problems in the forefront. SU still lost one of the...
JUCO Linebacker Lonnie Rice Commits to Syracuse
Syracuse football continues its hot streak on the recruiting trail. Junior college linebacker Lonnie Rice committed to the Orange, he announced on Monday. Rice took an official visit to Syracuse over the weekend. He has three years of eligibility remaining. "It's been a long time coming," ...
“It was hard coaching today:” SU Head Coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following win to Cornell
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse won its fifth straight game on Saturday, beating in-state rival Cornell 78-63. Joe Girard led the Orange with 19 points. Jesse Edwards logged his sixth double-double of the season by contributing 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Orange improves to 8-4 on the season. Cornell drops to 7-3. Syracuse returns […]
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Orange land three commitments as Early Signing Day approaches
We are two days away from Early Signing Day and the Syracuse Orange just concluded a busy recruiting weekend. With the Orange making a last-minute push to round out the 2023 class, they did land a trio of commitments on Sunday. First Syracuse was able to flip the commitment of Ty Gordon, a defensive lineman from Virginia. Gordon had been committed to Old Dominion and he’s a 6’2 267 lb lineman who was unranked but was a second-team all-state player in Virginia.
nunesmagician.com
Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: CAMPEONES!
HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order) Syracuse football: more guys entering the portal :(. Syracuse football: more guys are committing! :) Rocky Long is the new Defensive Coordinator. Men’s basketball: is the shipped righted? Or are we looking at a mirage thanks to bad...
cuse.com
Q&A with Lexi McNabb
As the Syracuse Orange prepare to host UAlbany for School Day in the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, Dec. 20 (10:30 a.m., ACCNX), we continue our Q&A series to help you get to know your Orange! In this edition we talk with freshman Lexi McNabb. What does it mean to...
How 2 brothers from downstate NY started a gas price war in a Syracuse suburb
North Syracuse, N.Y. -- Gas prices are falling in the Syracuse area, but in one suburb, they’re plunging, thanks to an old-fashioned price war started by two brothers from downstate New York. The average price of gas in the Syracuse area on Monday was $3.33 a gallon, according to...
Last member of Syracuse drug trafficking ring sentenced to prison
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The last member of the Syracuse drug trafficking ring that brought kilogram quantities of heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania to Syracuse, has been convicted and sentenced on Monday, December 19. The last of 14 defendants charged and convicted in this major heroin and fentanyl trafficking case, 22-year-old Yoan Rodriguez of Syracuse, […]
Look Back: 14 Restaurants & Businesses in CNY That Closed in 2022
The Coronavirus, staffing shortages, and supply chain issues are just some of the reasons we've lost a number of restaurants and businesses in Central New York in 2022. Here are 14 locations that are no more. Boil Shack. After just two years, the Boil Shack on Seneca Turnpike in New...
Storm causes school closings across CNY. Plus, a well-known musician from CNY dies (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 30. “Significant” winter storm arrives; see the 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. First Look: New kitchen turns a traditional cinnamon bun into a savory steak & cheese roll: The...
Syracuse school board members vote to double their pay
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse school board members voted this week to double their pay, increasing their stipend from the current $7,500 to $15,918. The resolution passed Wednesday. Dan Romeo cast the sole vote against it.
cnycentral.com
Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
