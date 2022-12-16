ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

nunesmagician.com

Syracuse basketball: What to Watch for vs. Pittsburgh and Albany

For the first time in nearly a month, both the Syracuse Orange men’s and women’s basketball teams will play in an Orange-filled doubleheader. The women’s basketball team (9-2, 1-0) is coming off its first conference win and will look to reach 9-0 at the JMA Wireless Dome Tuesday morning where the program will take on the University of Albany Great Danes (6-7).
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Pittsburgh

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. Get your coffee ready for this late tip-off or if you’re on the West Coast, leave early to make sure you’re ready for the start of the game....because who knows if the Syracuse Orange will be. Location: Pittsburgh, PA. Students: 28,391 students who...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: A look at where the Orange stand with the non-conference games over

With the Syracuse Orange finished with the non-conference schedule of the 22-23 season, let’s look at where they stand. A five-game winning streak as Syracuse at 8-4 but the Orange rank only 159th in the NET. Syracuse has 5 of their 8 wins over Quad 4 teams and have suffered two Quad 3 losses already. Tomorrow’s opponent the Pitt Panthers sit 75th which means it’s an opportunity for Syracuse to get their first Quad 2 win of the season.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Three takeaways from Syracuse’s 78-63 win vs Cornell

The Syracuse Orange crawled to start the game against the Cornell Big Red, but the Orange tightened up play and starting sinking better shots to wrestle control away from the Big Red. Better rebounding and defense stalled out the Cornell offense which allowed Syracuse to grab a 78-63 win. Here’s...
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

Tony White Is Throwing Salt on Syracuse’s Wound

Syracuse Football recruiting has really picked up in the past week. The Orange have bolstered their 2023 class with some offensive and defensive line behemoths. The recent wave of commits is all fine and dandy but there are still bigger problems in the forefront. SU still lost one of the...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

JUCO Linebacker Lonnie Rice Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse football continues its hot streak on the recruiting trail. Junior college linebacker Lonnie Rice committed to the Orange, he announced on Monday. Rice took an official visit to Syracuse over the weekend. He has three years of eligibility remaining.  "It's been a long time coming," ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

“It was hard coaching today:” SU Head Coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following win to Cornell

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse won its fifth straight game on Saturday, beating in-state rival Cornell 78-63. Joe Girard led the Orange with 19 points. Jesse Edwards logged his sixth double-double of the season by contributing 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Orange improves to 8-4 on the season. Cornell drops to 7-3. Syracuse returns […]
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Orange land three commitments as Early Signing Day approaches

We are two days away from Early Signing Day and the Syracuse Orange just concluded a busy recruiting weekend. With the Orange making a last-minute push to round out the 2023 class, they did land a trio of commitments on Sunday. First Syracuse was able to flip the commitment of Ty Gordon, a defensive lineman from Virginia. Gordon had been committed to Old Dominion and he’s a 6’2 267 lb lineman who was unranked but was a second-team all-state player in Virginia.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: CAMPEONES!

HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order) Syracuse football: more guys entering the portal :(. Syracuse football: more guys are committing! :) Rocky Long is the new Defensive Coordinator. Men’s basketball: is the shipped righted? Or are we looking at a mirage thanks to bad...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Q&A with Lexi McNabb

As the Syracuse Orange prepare to host UAlbany for School Day in the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, Dec. 20 (10:30 a.m., ACCNX), we continue our Q&A series to help you get to know your Orange! In this edition we talk with freshman Lexi McNabb. What does it mean to...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Last member of Syracuse drug trafficking ring sentenced to prison

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The last member of the Syracuse drug trafficking ring that brought kilogram quantities of heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania to Syracuse, has been convicted and sentenced on Monday, December 19. The last of 14 defendants charged and convicted in this major heroin and fentanyl trafficking case, 22-year-old Yoan Rodriguez of Syracuse, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
SYRACUSE, NY

