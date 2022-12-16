Read full article on original website
Related
🏀 Tomlin scores 26; K-State holds off Radford 73-65
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Nae’Qwan Tomlin scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Keyontae Johnson added 16 points and seven rebounds and Kansas State held off Radford 73-65 for its fifth straight win. Tomlin scored six points during an 11-0 run as Kansas State took the first double-digit...
Northwest Kansans honored by Kansas Farm Bureau
MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau recognized members and supporters at its 104th annual meeting, Dec. 4 and 5 in Manhattan. KFB presented two Kansans with Distinguished Service awards for their exemplary contributions to agriculture in the state. Eric Atkinson, Wabaunsee County, was honored for his almost 40 years of...
Keystone operator: More than half of leaked oil recovered
LINCOLN — The Canadian company that operates the Keystone pipeline indicated Wednesday that more than half of the crude oil spilled from a rupture near a northeast Kansas creek has now been recovered. TC Energy, in an update posted Wednesday morning, said its crews had recovered an estimated 7,599...
Suspect charged in Kansas City double murder still missing
JACKSON COUNTY— A Kansas City man has been charged in the October double-murder of Chantell Gipson and Austin Scott, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Glenn A. Pulluaim II, 28, who is still at large, faces two Murder 1st Degree charges and two Armed Criminal Action charges.
Gov. orders state office buildings closed ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA – Due to safety concerns regarding the winter storm projected for the state on Thursday, December 22 and dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, December 23, Governor Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, ordering state office buildings in Shawnee County to be closed on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23, 2022, according to a statement her office.
🎥 Tips for reducing financial stress around the holidays
The holiday season is upon us and feeling the need to spend money and purchase gifts can lead to stressful feelings. Megan McCoy, a professor in the Financial Planning Department in the College of Health and Human Sciences at Kansas State University, suggests a few ideas on how to reduce spending, while still enjoying the gift giving aspect of the holiday season.
K-State veterinarian offers cold weather pet care tips
MANHATTAN — The winter solstice begins this week, plus a weather forecast including snow and dangerous wind chills means winter is officially here. A Kansas State University veterinarian says now is the time to bring some pets inside. "It is time to consider bringing your cat or dog inside...
Police ask for help to ID suspects who robbed Kan. payday loan store
GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and asking the public for help to ID suspects. Just after 5a.m. December 13, two unknown subjects broke into and stole a large amount of money from Money Zone, 314 East Chestnut, in Junction City, according to a media release from police.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0