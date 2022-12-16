ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Lake Effect: "I felt so lucky to be from Utah"

I'm Miah Arnold, a writer with a novel called "Sweet Land of Bigamy", which is a comedy about making hard choices. I didn't go to the Great Salt Lake as a child, but I grew up in Utah. My dad wouldn't take us; he waxed dramatic about sandflies and he said it was stinky, and it was full of dead people and cattle that the pioneers had dropped in to save on the work of burying things. And he said that salt was a preservative, so all I imagined was stepping on corpses.
Dog shoes offer more than just cuteness, expert says

SALT LAKE CITY — As the weather gets colder, paw care for pets is increasingly important. Dog shoes aren’t just a cute fashion statement, it actually allows them to enjoy the outdoors just like humans. Kathie Beals runs Herding Haven, a rescue shelter for working dogs. Beals said...
ICE CASTLES IN MIDWAY CELEBRATING EARLIEST OPENING DATE EVER

The wait will soon be over for the return of one of Utah’s most popular winter attractions. Ice Castles in Midway will open to the public on December 21, 2022, the earliest the Utah attraction has ever opened in its 12 years in the Beehive State. Ice artisans are...
Shipwrecks uncovered in the Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY– With water levels hovering around their lowest point on record, officials said they are finding more shipwrecks on the Great Salt Lake bed. Devan Chavez, Public Information Officer for the Utah Division of State Parks, said one of the two wrecks they found at the state park was the W.E. Marsh No. 4, a ship that no one saw above water since 1936.
Expert warns of the dangers of various degrees of frostbite

SALT LAKE CITY — The below-freezing temperatures over the past few weeks have taken a toll on Utahns. An increasing number of individuals have suffered from frostbite, due to the cold weather. Dr. Giavonni Lewis from the University of Utah Burn Center says frostbite can come in three degrees...
Air quality along the Wasatch Front is concerning for sensitive groups

SALT LAKE CITY — With the smoggy air looming over the Wasatch Front, certain groups may be at risk for health concerns in Cache, Davis, and Salt Lake counties. The Utah Department of Environmental Quality said the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency defines sensitive groups as people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and people with diabetes.
The Road Home hosts 2022 holiday fundraiser to support Utah's homeless population

SALT LAKE CITY — The Road Home's annual holiday fundraiser is taking place Monday and Tuesday. This holiday fundraiser provides access to emergency shelters, permanent supportive housing and support services to Utahns experiencing homelessness, through the nonprofit. The Road Home serves 1,000 people in its resource centers for men...
Salt Lake City scores high in new financial health report

SALT LAKE CITY — A new report ranking financial health rated Salt Lake City highly. A Credit Review report listed Salt Lake City as number two out of the 10 most flourishing U.S. cities. Salt Lake City got a 9.7 overall score in the report. The city shined with...
This 40′ highly insulated tiny home is a converted shipping container house at a pocket-friendly price tag

Ark Tiny Homes designed a ‘delta model’ of one of their converted shipping container homes. Occupying 40 feet of space, this highly insulated tiny home doesn’t feel cramped at all, and is truly a win at its price tag of $59,500! Located in Heber City, UT, the tiny home has been equipped with premium quality amenities and generous living space.
