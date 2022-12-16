Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
upr.org
Lake Effect: "I felt so lucky to be from Utah"
I'm Miah Arnold, a writer with a novel called "Sweet Land of Bigamy", which is a comedy about making hard choices. I didn't go to the Great Salt Lake as a child, but I grew up in Utah. My dad wouldn't take us; he waxed dramatic about sandflies and he said it was stinky, and it was full of dead people and cattle that the pioneers had dropped in to save on the work of burying things. And he said that salt was a preservative, so all I imagined was stepping on corpses.
kslnewsradio.com
Dog shoes offer more than just cuteness, expert says
SALT LAKE CITY — As the weather gets colder, paw care for pets is increasingly important. Dog shoes aren’t just a cute fashion statement, it actually allows them to enjoy the outdoors just like humans. Kathie Beals runs Herding Haven, a rescue shelter for working dogs. Beals said...
kjzz.com
Rocky Mountain Power gives tips to keep heating bill low in below-freezing temps
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — From the snow to the bitter cold, everyone in Utah will need to bundle up this week. It might be tricky to keep your home heating bill low this month, which can be frustrating with inflation and expenses around the holidays. Rocky Mountain Power...
castlecountryradio.com
ICE CASTLES IN MIDWAY CELEBRATING EARLIEST OPENING DATE EVER
The wait will soon be over for the return of one of Utah’s most popular winter attractions. Ice Castles in Midway will open to the public on December 21, 2022, the earliest the Utah attraction has ever opened in its 12 years in the Beehive State. Ice artisans are...
Ogden residents experience sticker shock with heating prices rising 2-4x
When the temperatures drop, you should typically expect your gas prices to go up. But for some Ogden families, the bill came as a shock when it was hundreds more than anticipated.
Be a Santa for seniors this holiday season
The Home Instead office has a goal of delivering 90 gifts to local seniors on December 19 and 20, 2022.
kslnewsradio.com
Shipwrecks uncovered in the Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY– With water levels hovering around their lowest point on record, officials said they are finding more shipwrecks on the Great Salt Lake bed. Devan Chavez, Public Information Officer for the Utah Division of State Parks, said one of the two wrecks they found at the state park was the W.E. Marsh No. 4, a ship that no one saw above water since 1936.
kslnewsradio.com
Expert warns of the dangers of various degrees of frostbite
SALT LAKE CITY — The below-freezing temperatures over the past few weeks have taken a toll on Utahns. An increasing number of individuals have suffered from frostbite, due to the cold weather. Dr. Giavonni Lewis from the University of Utah Burn Center says frostbite can come in three degrees...
Local businesses urge Utahns to shop small this holiday season
As we head into the last weekend before Christmas and the start of Hanukah, it's expected to be a big shopping weekend — and many local shop owners are hoping people will "shop small."
kslnewsradio.com
Air quality along the Wasatch Front is concerning for sensitive groups
SALT LAKE CITY — With the smoggy air looming over the Wasatch Front, certain groups may be at risk for health concerns in Cache, Davis, and Salt Lake counties. The Utah Department of Environmental Quality said the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency defines sensitive groups as people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and people with diabetes.
ksl.com
The Road Home hosts 2022 holiday fundraiser to support Utah's homeless population
SALT LAKE CITY — The Road Home's annual holiday fundraiser is taking place Monday and Tuesday. This holiday fundraiser provides access to emergency shelters, permanent supportive housing and support services to Utahns experiencing homelessness, through the nonprofit. The Road Home serves 1,000 people in its resource centers for men...
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake City scores high in new financial health report
SALT LAKE CITY — A new report ranking financial health rated Salt Lake City highly. A Credit Review report listed Salt Lake City as number two out of the 10 most flourishing U.S. cities. Salt Lake City got a 9.7 overall score in the report. The city shined with...
KSLTV
Will I-15 expansion affect homes? Cox hopes not, but families will be ‘compensated’ if it does
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that he’s hopeful a plan to expand I-15 from Salt Lake City to Farmington won’t force people out of their homes, as Utah transportation engineers continue to piece together a draft environmental impact statement regarding the project. And...
Syracuse community surprises beloved crossing guard with early Christmas gifts
Christmas came early for a Syracuse crossing guard after hundreds of people had sent more than $2,000 in gifts.
ksl.com
Salt Lake City backs rezone to make way for controversial Avenues cottages plan
SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders of Utah's capital city on Tuesday approved a plan that calls for 19 new single-lot cottages on a vacant space of land in the Avenues neighborhood after developers presented members of the council with final alterations earlier in the day, which were made following backlash from residents.
ksl.com
Midwest convenience store chain Kum & Go 'beyond excited' to open 1st Utah store
DRAPER — Kum & Go is here to stay. The popular family-owned gas station and convenience store chain will open its first Utah store Monday, located at 13639 S. 200 West in Draper. It's the first of a few locations in the Salt Lake Valley to open in the coming months.
kjzz.com
Experts give tips to help Utahns stay current on gas, electricity bills
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Even before the official arrival of winter, Utahns were cranking up the heat at home to get through low temperatures. That likely means higher utility bills during a time when inflation and holiday purchases are putting a squeeze on family budgets. To help manage...
kjzz.com
GALLERY:130 kindergarten students at South Clearfield Elementary receive new pair of shoes
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — 130 kindergarten students celebrated Christmas early in Davis County Monday morning. Students at South Clearfield Elementary received new pairs of shoes from Mountain America Credit Union and Operation Warm Surprise. The "Elves and Shoemaker Program" is a yearly event that many schools have taken part...
KSLTV
New Utah law brings confusion, contention for some divorced parents this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY — The holiday season is a time when being with family is important, and for divorced parents with young children, it can be heartbreaking to split time with their children with a former spouse. “I’m not going to say that I don’t get super sad,” Liz...
yankodesign.com
This 40′ highly insulated tiny home is a converted shipping container house at a pocket-friendly price tag
Ark Tiny Homes designed a ‘delta model’ of one of their converted shipping container homes. Occupying 40 feet of space, this highly insulated tiny home doesn’t feel cramped at all, and is truly a win at its price tag of $59,500! Located in Heber City, UT, the tiny home has been equipped with premium quality amenities and generous living space.
