Pittsburgh grocery store cited by health department after inspector finds dead mice, droppings
PITTSBURGH — A Lawrenceville grocery store has been cited by the Allegheny County Health Department for several violations, including pest management, after an inspector found dead mice and droppings. The inspection report from the Shop ‘n Save at 450 56th St., on Dec. 15 shows the inspector found chewed...
Fox Chapel council holds line on taxes in 2023 budget, new member sworn in
Fox Chapel officials have held the line on real estate taxes for the fifth consecutive year. Council voted 6-0 Monday night to adopt its 2023 budget and maintain the millage rate at 2.95 mills. Councilman Thomas Karet was absent. Borough manager Gary Koehler said the tax rate is the 17th...
wtae.com
10 floors of downtown Pittsburgh apartment building temporarily condemned after fatal fire
PITTSBURGH — Ten floors of The Roosevelt building in downtown Pittsburgh are temporarily condemned, according to Mayor Ed Gainey’s press secretary, Maria Montano, and documents posted on the building. This comes after an apartment caught fire on Dec. 11. Montano said the reason for the condemnation is to...
Proposal to reorganize Pittsburgh's art commission advances
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey’s proposal to reorganize the city’s Art Commission and percent for art program received support from City Council this week. The changes come weeks after Gainey dismissed all prior members of the Art Commission with little explanation. City Council on Monday unanimously supported the changes...
Sewickley public works director eager to work for hometown
Sewickley native Brian Gebhart was recently hired as the borough’s public works director. He leads a seven full-time employee department tasked with maintaining the little more than one-square-mile town’s infrastructure. “I’ve been here my entire life,” Gebhart said. “I was born here, raised here. It’s a great opportunity...
fox8tv.com
Towne Manor Motel Update
The Towne Manor Motel in Johnstown is officially locked and empty just days after City Officials decided to close the building due to poor living conditions. A bright yellow legal notice was posted on the doors of the Towne Manor Motel last Monday — giving Residents just 48 hours to find another living situation. Those Residents had all of their belongs packed up by Friday afternoon and Cambria County Officials were there guiding them to their next location.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Automatic pay raises are unfair to taxpayers
There’s nothing like starting the new year with a hefty pay hike. Sadly, that’s not something most Pennsylvanians will get to experience. It is, however, a benefit of being an elected official. Much of the attention in recent weeks has been centered on state officials — namely the...
Icy, untreated roads, vehicle accidents leave local residents frustrated
OVERBROOK, Pa. (KDKA) - The first real blast of winter here in Pittsburgh brought with it snow, ice, and freezing temperatures. All these elements combined to make for some treacherous road conditions.An unpleasant winter surprise greeted many drivers in Pittsburgh creating a tough day across the city.Before most residents started waking up here in Pittsburgh, the city resembled an idyllic place you might see in a Hallmark Christmas movie. But sometime around 8 a.m., when people started hitting the roads, this Currier and Ives picture of Pittsburgh was shattered.Multiple crashes accrued within minutes of one another on several different area...
Crew of 70 maintains Fort Pitt Tunnel around the clock
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you live in Pittsburgh or anywhere near it, or have just been here for a visit, you've no doubt driven through the Fort Pitt Tunnel. Constructed in the late 1950s, it connects much of Pittsburgh's western suburbs to downtown and vice-versa. But is this road more than just a big hole in Mt. Washington? What actually makes it work?To find out, KDKA-TV went inside the Fort Pitt Tunnel and spoke with tunnel manager Paul Manyisha. He says that at this tunnel's core are the dedicated people who work there. "It's really great work that we do out here...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: News from District Judge Matt Rudzki, PennDOT
—- The recently reopened ramp from the northbound Highland Park Bridge to southbound Route 28 in Sharpsburghas an overhead restriction of 14-feet and 6-inches. The ramp had been closed since early October for reconstruction and drainage improvement work. It reopened in mid-December. The ramp will remain open to motorists through...
Environmental group finds high benzene levels at homes near U.S. Steel plants in Mon Valley
Dave Meckel’s Glassport home is Ground Zero for air pollution in the Mon Valley. Sitting on a quiet back road about 850 yards from U.S. Steel’s Irvin Works on the Monongahela River, the home accumulates its share of black, sooty particulate matter from the plant, as well as from U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works, which operates around the clock less than a mile away, Meckel said.
Building the Valley: Diamond Antiques and Gifts offers treasure hunt in Tarentum
It’s all about the hunt at Diamond Antiques and Gifts in Tarentum. The vintage goods shop along East Sixth Avenue has two floors chock-full of treasures new and old. Where else might shoppers find a 1920s wooden-handled cookie cutter sitting near a white Melamine bowl decorated with Snap, Crackle and Pop — the Rice Krispies cereal elves.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Dec. 20, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Volunteers needed to prepare income tax returns. Allegheny Valley Association...
Lowes employees bring Santa for a visit to Highlands Family Center in Tarentum
Rhylee Griffin had her first-ever meet and greet with Santa on Monday in Tarentum. She slept through the entire visit. The 6-week-old was snuggled by Santa and Mrs. Claus during a Christmas party at Highlands Family Center along East Fourth Avenue. “This is her first time in her life seeing...
'Union Station Riot' depicts dark side of railroad strike
A painting at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art shows the dark side of a railroad strike in 1877. The oil painting, titled “Union Station Riot,” depicts the station in Pittsburgh’s Strip District on fire during the Great Railroad Strike. Its artist, Martin B. Leisser, was there reporting for Harper’s Weekly and documented dozens of people in the street and several fires after workers seized control of the rail yard.
Police: Burglars broke into Cambria County deli overnight, ran off
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for the suspects in a burglary that occurred at Captain Ron’s Deli in Ashville Borough on Friday. On Dec. 16 around 12:45 a.m., the suspects broke through the front door of the deli located at the 1600 block of Liberty Street and stole vapes and cigarettes […]
Frigid, white Christmas likely in forecast for Southwestern Pa.
The National Weather Service says chances are good for a white Christmas in parts of Southwestern Pennsylvania, although most of the snow is expected to fall in the days ahead of Sunday’s holiday and should stick around because of bone-chilling temperatures. In social media posts Tuesday, the weather service...
cranberryeagle.com
2 Home Depot employees accused of $210k fraud
Two Home Depot employees conspired to allegedly profit by more than $210,000 via fraudulent work orders over a year’s time, according to charges filed Friday. Cranberry Township police charged Chaz E. MacAnallen, 41, of Butler, and Jeremy S. Nixon, 48, of New Castle, with four felonies including theft and conspiracy following events occurring in April 2019 through September 2020.
2 firefighters injured in fire that destroyed Plum home
Firefighters say there were multiple complications to fighting a house fire in Plum, including a massive hill behind the home that firefighters had to climb up and down to get water on the flames. Not much remains where the home went up in flames early Monday morning. “There’s not much...
wtae.com
Hopewell Elementary moves to remote learning amid absenteeism, illness
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Students at Hopewell Elementary School in Beaver County have been moved to remote instruction from Dec. 19 through Dec. 22. There are two concerns at Hopewell Elementary. One is an illness going around that had a lot of kids out sick. The other is a rodent issue inside some walls of the building that created an odor problem. It's the illnesses that prompted the Hopewell Area Schhol District to go to remote learning at the elementary school this week.
