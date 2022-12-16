ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park-based TreviPay opens new Aspiria headquarters

TreviPay, an Overland Park-based business management consulting company, has officially moved from its previous College Boulevard headquarters to Overland Park’s Aspiria. Driving the news: The company celebrated the grand opening of its new Aspiria headquarters with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week. Where exactly: The office operates out of a...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Hays Post

Prosecutor: Woman lost $1.2 million in romance scam

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Texas man pleaded guilty Monday to participating in a romance scam that bilked a Missouri woman out of $1.2 million, federal prosecutors said. Rotimi Oladimeji, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMBC.com

Snow and dangerous cold inbound for the holidays in Kansas City

If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones you used to know, where treetops glisten, and children listen... ...we might be able to help you out with one of those. Maybe. It might just also be accompanied by arctic air and dangerous temperatures. With multiple chances for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Recall issued for 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken sold in Kansas stores

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An Idaho-based company is recalling more than 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken that were sold in Kansas stores and others across the nation due to misbranding concerns. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that Mountain View Packaging, LLC out of Boise, Idaho issued a recall for 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy […]
TOPEKA, KS
CJ Coombs

The historic Row House Building in Kansas City

Row House Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Row House Building is a row of dwellings located on East 34th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. They consist of three stories including the ground floor. The architectural design is Queen Anne and they were built in 1887-1888. The main facade of a single unit is located at 3401 Main Street which is on the corner of 34th and Main. The other units line up in a row on East 34th Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Enhancements coming to Johnson County Square in 2023

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The New Year will bring new enhancements to the Johnson County Square in downtown Olathe. The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners voted Thursday to authorize an increase of $900,000 for the Johnson County Square Phase 2 Project. It passed with a 4-3 vote. Funding...
OLATHE, KS
100.9 The Eagle

Is It Legal in Missouri to Drive Without A Front License Plate?

There are so many rules regarding driving, but there is one rule that everyone who drives in Missouri should know. Do you need a front license plate in Missouri?. Well, you don't get two license plates for anything. In Missouri legally you have to have BOTH plates on the vehicle. One in the front and one in the back, but there are a few exceptions. If you are getting plates for a motorcycle, bus, trailer, and historic vehicle with the year of manufacture plates you only need one license plate on the back.
MISSOURI STATE
progressivegrocer.com

Aldi Named in Food Poisoning Lawsuit

The national food poisoning law firm of Ron Simon & Associates, along with the Dunk Law Firm PLLC, has filed the nation's first E. coli lawsuit in the multistate outbreak of E. coli O121:H19 infections linked to Earth Grown frozen falafel. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Nicole Ksioszk, who purchased the frozen falafel from her local Aldi store at 1120 North Port Washington Road in Grafton, Wis. Ksioszk, who was hospitalized after eating the tainted product, continues to recover from E. coli food poisoning.
GRAFTON, WI
