Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri School District Approves 4-Day Week For StudentsMatt LillywhiteIndependence, MO
The historic Row House Building in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The William Francis Shelley House built in 1887-1889 has history written all over itCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic hotel: the Monroe Hotel from the 1920s was saved and renovated into condominiumsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Missouri spam calls/texts have increased, so can they be stopped?
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Most calls I receive on my phone aren’t from my friends, family, or coworkers (and I work in a newsroom — which speaks to the daily volume of unsolicited calls and texts). Most of my incoming calls are from scammers and telemarketers, notifying me that “my computer has a virus, and […]
Residents Of This Missouri City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park-based TreviPay opens new Aspiria headquarters
TreviPay, an Overland Park-based business management consulting company, has officially moved from its previous College Boulevard headquarters to Overland Park’s Aspiria. Driving the news: The company celebrated the grand opening of its new Aspiria headquarters with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week. Where exactly: The office operates out of a...
Prosecutor: Woman lost $1.2 million in romance scam
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Texas man pleaded guilty Monday to participating in a romance scam that bilked a Missouri woman out of $1.2 million, federal prosecutors said. Rotimi Oladimeji, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.
Gov. unveils plan to immediately ‘axe tax’ on groceries, diapers
ROELAND PARK – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday released her three-part ‘Axing Your Taxes’ plan to save Kansans more than $500 million over the next three years, according to a statement from her office. The comprehensive plan delivers on major campaign promises, including a push to immediately...
USDA warning: Colorado firm's alfalfa cubes may kill horses
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State and federal officials are warning horse owners not to feed their animals Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes after nearly 100 horses developed neurologic illnesses — 45 of which have died or been euthanized. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued...
KMBC.com
Snow and dangerous cold inbound for the holidays in Kansas City
If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones you used to know, where treetops glisten, and children listen... ...we might be able to help you out with one of those. Maybe. It might just also be accompanied by arctic air and dangerous temperatures. With multiple chances for...
Recall issued for 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken sold in Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An Idaho-based company is recalling more than 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken that were sold in Kansas stores and others across the nation due to misbranding concerns. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that Mountain View Packaging, LLC out of Boise, Idaho issued a recall for 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy […]
Family warning others of possible scam after receiving mystery parking ticket in Kansas City
One teen, who was attending a Sunday night event in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, received a parking ticket with a huge fine at a parking lot, but the parking company has no record of it.
Kansas Gov. Kelly announces ‘Axing Your Taxes’ policy
Kansas Gov. Kelly released her three-part "Axing Your Taxes" plan Monday to save Kansans more than $500 million over the next three years.
This fast-food restaurant named most popular in Colorado
The holiday season is a busy time for many people. You might find yourself stopping at a fast food restaurant to get a bite to eat during the hustle and bustle.
The historic Row House Building in Kansas City
Row House Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Row House Building is a row of dwellings located on East 34th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. They consist of three stories including the ground floor. The architectural design is Queen Anne and they were built in 1887-1888. The main facade of a single unit is located at 3401 Main Street which is on the corner of 34th and Main. The other units line up in a row on East 34th Street.
KCTV 5
Enhancements coming to Johnson County Square in 2023
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The New Year will bring new enhancements to the Johnson County Square in downtown Olathe. The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners voted Thursday to authorize an increase of $900,000 for the Johnson County Square Phase 2 Project. It passed with a 4-3 vote. Funding...
Is It Legal in Missouri to Drive Without A Front License Plate?
There are so many rules regarding driving, but there is one rule that everyone who drives in Missouri should know. Do you need a front license plate in Missouri?. Well, you don't get two license plates for anything. In Missouri legally you have to have BOTH plates on the vehicle. One in the front and one in the back, but there are a few exceptions. If you are getting plates for a motorcycle, bus, trailer, and historic vehicle with the year of manufacture plates you only need one license plate on the back.
progressivegrocer.com
Aldi Named in Food Poisoning Lawsuit
The national food poisoning law firm of Ron Simon & Associates, along with the Dunk Law Firm PLLC, has filed the nation's first E. coli lawsuit in the multistate outbreak of E. coli O121:H19 infections linked to Earth Grown frozen falafel. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Nicole Ksioszk, who purchased the frozen falafel from her local Aldi store at 1120 North Port Washington Road in Grafton, Wis. Ksioszk, who was hospitalized after eating the tainted product, continues to recover from E. coli food poisoning.
10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hour
Kansas City, Mo. - With the cost of living rising in Kansas City, many area residents are finding that their paychecks don't go as far as they used to. One solution is to find a better-paying job.
How to prepare your home before frigid temperatures hit Kansas City area
As very cold weather gets ready to sweep across the Kansas City metro, experts are sharing some tips on heating your home and ensuring your pipes don't freeze.
Bird flu: 700,000 birds slaughtered nationwide in December
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four new cases of bird flu at Iowa turkey farms in the past few days pushed the number of birds slaughtered nationwide this month to limit the spread of the virus up to nearly 700,000. The latest cases announced by the Iowa Department of Agriculture...
Southwest Airlines adds three nonstop routes out of KCI Airport
Southwest Airlines will add three nonstop flights out of Kansas City International Airport, including to a top destination of local travelers.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0