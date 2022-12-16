Read full article on original website
Chili's Discontinues 'Original Chicken Crispers' - Customers in UproarTy D.Dallas, TX
Mark Cuban wants to build a new resort and casino in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Aaron Judge's Record-Breaking HR Ball Sold at Auction for $1.5 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Migrants will Pass Through Dallas, Houston, and Other Big CitiesTom HandyDallas, TX
Arctic Air Passing Through North Texas Bringing Freezing TempsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Thrillist
The 10 Best Bars in the Dallas Suburbs
Dallas is big. That’s no secret. But once you factor in the suburbs, you’ve got a sprawling metropolis that’s home to millions of people and thousands of bars and restaurants. So, it stands to reason that plenty of good drinking can be done outside Dallas proper. From Arlington to Plano, and lots of places between, the outskirts of the city boast fantastic cocktail bars, beer bars, whiskey specialists, and even an ode to Tiki. Here are the 10 best that are definitely worth the trip outside city limits.
Two Hands Planned for Dallas
This restaurant offers menu options to enjoy from breakfast to dinner.
Christmas-Themed Pop-Up Bar In Texas Is So Full of Yuletide Fun
Ring in the Christmas cheer with some holiday fun here!
Grapevine’s beloved 'Waffle Way' reopens one week after suffering tornado damage
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Less than a week after a tornado forced Waffle Way to shut its doors, the popular Grapevine staple reopened Monday. “I called my wife on the way over and she said, ‘Are you going to Waffle Way?'” Dr. Lee Dodson told WFAA. “I said,...
dmagazine.com
Dr. Philip Huang and the Healing Power of Music
Dallas County Director and health authority Dr. Philip Huang is used to having an overbooked schedule. For the last couple of years, he has guided Dallas through an unprecedented pandemic. Still, even before COVID-19, he was used to filling his time with his true passion: the trumpet. Huang discovered his...
CandysDirt.com
This Too-Cute Preston Village Condo Was Gone Too Soon
There are a few things you look for in a condo. Location, obviously — within the city and the complex. Style, of course. What amenities are available and does that rascally HOA cover them?. In the case of 17735 Windflower Way #106, it’s a good answer, party all around....
fox4news.com
Frisco, Plano among the 10 happiest in the country, study shows
Frisco and Plano are two of the happiest cities in the country, according to a new study from the University of Pennsylvania. The study looked at the 200 largest cities in the country based on 13 different metrics in three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life. Frisco finished...
dmagazine.com
Lily Weiss Is a Changemaker at the Intersection of Art and Commerce
Dancers are doers. That’s the motto of Lily Cabatu Weiss, who left a 36-year career on the dance faculty at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (where she ultimately served as artistic director) to become executive director of the Dallas Arts District in 2016. After a nine-month search, the hiring team realized the perfect leader was someone who had seen the neighborhood grow all around her since 1978. “I’ve always said dancers are doers because we’re physical,” Weiss says. “And so, when something needs to be done, the response always immediately is, ‘I can do it.’”
Southlake to Become Home of The Capital Grille
This brand from Darden Restaurants is known for dry-aged steaks and an extensive wine list.
dmagazine.com
The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth
Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
cravedfw
BigShots Golf to Launch New Facility in Grand Prairie in 2024
BigShots Golf – Invited’s tech-driven entertainment and culinary experience offering fun for all ages and skill levels, is announcing today the plans for a new location in Grand Prairie (Dallas), Texas. The addition of this facility will be its eighth location and third in the state of Texas. The new 12-acre location will be part of Grand Prairie’s EpicCentral entertainment district and is planning to open by the end of second quarter 2024.
thetexastasty.com
15 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Dallas
With so many different restaurants it can be a challenge to decide where to go. We have created a list of the best breakfast options in Dallas. We created a list with a mix of different styles in hopes to make your breakfast better! Here are the top 15 best breakfast spots in Dallas.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.35 Million Extraordinary Home in Grapevine Hiddens In Dense Trees With Fully Equipped Interiors For Entertainment And Recreation Space
3206 Wintergreen Ter Home in Grapevine, Texas for Sale. 3206 Wintergreen Ter, Grapevine, Texas sits on over 2.33 Acres of beautiful land plots covered by greenery with full amenities for entertainment and relaxation at the same time. This Home in Grapevine offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,449 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3206 Wintergreen Ter, please contact (Phone: 972 732 6000) and Susan Redding (Phone: 214 675 4487) at Keller Williams Realty DPR for full support and perfect service.
Another California company relocating headquarters to Texas – Boingo Wireless
(The Center Square) – Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, is building a new office in Frisco, with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to the rapidly expanding north Texas city, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday. The announcement is yet another example of many California businesses that continue to relocate to Texas, with the exodus ramping up since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office. ...
Best Dallas homes and neighborhoods for over-the-top Christmas lights in 2022
Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition. But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) gave some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Dallas area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Dallas, including drive-thrus and commercial displays,...
Cracked & Crepe to serve crepes, chicken fried steak in east Frisco
Cracked & Crepe is set to open Dec. 19. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) Cracked & Crepe is set to hold its grand opening Dec. 19 at 8050 Preston Road, Ste. 107, in Frisco. The “modern yet traditional” restaurant will offer crepes, pancakes and omelets as well as burgers, paninis and Southern meals, such as chicken fried steak. Cracked & Crepe will offer customizable skillet and griddle meals and will also offer espresso beverages and noncaffeinated drinks. 469-200-5032.
WFAA
Two North Texas cities crack Top 10 in new study ranking happiest in the U.S.
Frisco comes in at No. 5 and Plano at No. 6. The happiest city in America? Sunnyvale, California. The only other Texas city to crack the Top 50? Austin.
Southlake Style
Must-See Custom-Built Home In Premier Fort Worth Neighborhood
Custom built by M The Builders in Fort Worth's premier neighborhood of Montrachet, featuring over 50 acres of green space with hiking and biking trails, guarded entry and a community pool and amenity center. Come see this fabulous home with a chef's kitchen featuring a 48-inch gas range. The kitchen is open to a spacious family room, which has a 16-inch sliding glass door access to outdoor living with an outdoor fireplace laid out perfectly for entertaining or homework with kids. The front study closes off for privacy when working from home, making the perfect Zoom room or formal dining. Private Schools - All Saints' Episcopal is less than 2 miles away and visible from the neighborhood. Fort Worth Country Day, Southwest Christian and Trinity Valley are all less than 9 miles away. Certified Master Builder.
Bring an Empty Stomach – Capital One Lounge DFW First Impressions
I described my airport lounge hopping adventure at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) last week. The Capital One Lounge DFW was my second, and fourth, stop of this experience. I tend to set low expectations across the travel industry spectrum, but I had higher ones leading up to my visit to this lounge. Overall, I had a delightful experience and look forward to visiting again. Here are my initial thoughts on the Capital One Lounge DFW.
CandysDirt.com
The Zebra House Earned Its Stripes in Colleyville History
Once upon a time, there lived a zebra named Buddy. Buddy roamed free on more than 10 acres in the magical land of Colleyville. The children living in the Colleyville bubble would beg their mothers who drove golden SUV chariots to drive by the hilltop land in hopes of catching a glimpse of Buddy the zebra. Their wishes often were granted.
