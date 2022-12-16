ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury report: Lonzo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu vs. New York Knicks

By Stephen Beslic
 4 days ago

The Chicago Bulls could miss one key role player as they look to avoid their third straight loss when they host the New York Knicks.

The Chicago Bulls (11-16) host the New York Knicks (15-13) for a rematch tonight, looking to avoid their third straight loss.

Lonzo Ball is still out for the Bulls with a left knee injury; Ayo Dosunmu (abdomen) is listed as questionable against the Knicks.

Chicago Bulls starting lineup:

C: Nikola Vucevic

PF: Patrick Williams

SF: DeMar DeRozan

SG: Zach LaVine

PG: Alex Caruso

Dosunmu could miss his second straight game

Ayo Dosunmu left Sunday’s 123-122 overtime road loss against the Hawks in the second quarter with an abdominal contusion. After the game, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan told reporters that Dosunmu wanted to return, but the medical staff didn’t let him.

“He’s (Dosunmu) got just basically a bruise that has limited his mobility,” Donovan said . “So it’s just a matter of that healing.”

While Dosunmu’s injury is not considered severe, there’s no precise timeline for his return—that will depend on how the second-year guard responds to continued rehab.

“It’s a matter of how well he can move and what kind of discomfort he has while he’s playing,” Donovan explained. “I think it’s gonna take a little time. I certainly don’t think it’s weeks. But I don’t know if it’s gonna be in the next day or two.”

“He is progressing. It’s not like we’re worried about it, it’s just where his pain and discomfort is I think running and moving and cutting has been a problem for him,” the Bulls' head coach said.

Dosunmu’s numbers this season

Dosunmu has started 21 games this season, but he’s been coming off the bench as of late. Regardless of his role, his defense and energy help the Bulls deal with Lonzo Ball’s absence.

Dosunmu is averaging 10.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from three-point range in 27.6 minutes over 25 games this season.

If Dosunmu is out, Coby White’s minutes will increase. White had 12 points, six rebounds, and four assists in 31 minutes against the Hawks last Sunday and 12 points, four rebounds, and two assists in 28 minutes against the Knicks on Wednesday.

