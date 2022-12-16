ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Ordered to Begin Hefty Prison Sentences in January

By Samantha Nungesser
Decider.com
 4 days ago
Almost as soon as Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley ring in the new year, they will be heading to prison. The Chrisley Knows Best stars are set to begin their respective sentences on Jan. 17, 2023, after being found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion earlier this year, according to documents obtained by CBS News.

Todd, who was handed a 12-year federal prison sentence, is going to report to Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security prison, while Julie, who will serve seven years behind bars, will head to a different Floridian facility — Federal Correctional Institution Marianna — which is a medium security prison.

After their hefty prison sentences, which were handed out last month, they will be ordered to serve three years of supervised release, as well as pay restitution.

The couple was convicted in June on counts of bank fraud, tax evasion and conspiring to defraud the IRS — nearly three years after they were first indicted for allegedly attempting to secure $30 million in loans by using phony documents. Prosecutors claimed that they declared bankruptcy when they couldn’t pay the loans back, started their highly-rated show and hid the profits from the IRS. Julie was also found guilty of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Todd and Julie rose to fame on their USA Network reality series, Chrisley Knows Best, which has aired nine seasons since it first began in 2014. As a result of their legal woes, it’s been reported that the show, as well as its spinoff Growing Up Chrisley, has been canceled, although there has been no official confirmation from NBCUniversal.

According to Deadline, the series was renewed for a tenth season one month before their convictions, so USA Network will reportedly air a handful of episodes filmed before the trial.

Comments / 39

Marsha Phipps Hollinger
4d ago

U think it's a dirty shame they put them in prison and let all these politicians and AL Sharpton walk around free!!!

Reply(18)
17
Cynthia Ann Jones
4d ago

At least they get to spend the holidays with their family, which most people wouldn't get that, would go to jail immediately. Anyway, praying for them.

Reply
5
Alfred Bonnabel
4d ago

I always thought there was something off with this family. Too much 💰 and spent without a care.

Reply
8
