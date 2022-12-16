The top 10 tech gifts people actually want this Christmas Reviewed / JBL / Apple / Meta / Google

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Tech is always innovating: Be it a headset that gives you access to a virtual 3D world, a video doorbell that reports to your cellphone instantaneously or a digital eReader that can contain a whole library. Surprise your loved one with one of the top 10 new gift ideas in tech that people actually want this Christmas .

Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter to get all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice.

While the latest gadgets are rarely cheap, gifts for tech lovers don't have to be prohibitively expensive. Our list includes affordable gifts like the Jall Sunrise Alarm Clock which starts at $50, as well as big ticket items like the Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX10 digital camera which goes for around $500.

► Need more Christmas gift ideas? Shop the best Christmas gift ideas for everyone on your list

►The Best Tech Gifts: Shop 37 of the best tech gifts, from the iRobot Roomba j7+, to the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Console.

1. Wireless earbuds they'll use every day: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) are the best earpods we've tried. Reviewed / Apple

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) remain at the top of our list for the best quality earbuds out there . While the AirPods line has always been good at its job, the 2nd gen edition surpasses the first with a few premium features, including some top-tier active noise cancelling (some of the best we've found among earbuds), and an Adaptive Transparency mode that filters real world clangs and traffic noise into an unobtrusive mix that keeps you aware yet unbothered.

$230 at Amazon

2. A video doorbell they'll love: Google Nest Doorbell Battery

Google Nest is a powerful video doorbell that won't cost them in the long run. Reviewed / Google

A casual look at the smart doorbell market will show you just how many options there are, but when you're looking for a gift, one stands out: The Google Nest Doorbell Battery is the smartest and most feature-rich video doorbell on the market this holiday season, and it also won't cost your giftee over the long term, as Nest's smart alerts no longer require a subscription plan.

$119.99 at Best Buy

3. A pro-grade gaming mouse: Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro

Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro is a great gift for gamers. Reviewed / Corsair

Competition-grade and comfy all day, the Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro is a tech gift that any PC gamer will appreciate. This premium PC wireless gaming mouse took our gold medal for the best of the best in gaming mice for its blend of high-end gaming features like customizable buttons, accurate sensor and configurable RGB lighting, as well as ergonomic thumb and pinkie rest.

$70 at Amazon

4. Bring the portable to smart speakers: Bose Portable Smart Speaker

The Bose Portable Smart Speaker is for voice control and high fidelity playback. Reviewed / Bose

A smart speaker connects us to our home's digital ecosystem, whether responding to voice prompts to start a playlist, or triggering smart plugs over WiFi to set Christmas lights aglow. The Bose Portable Smart Speaker is our pick for the best portable smart speaker on the market . Carry it with you around your house for full Alexa or Google Assistant control and stream audio with beautiful fidelity—and don't worry, it's also waterproofed so it can even survive a splash from the kiddie pool.

$319 at Amazon

5. An alarm clock for sleepyheads: Jall Sunrise Alarm Clock

Improve their mornings with the Jall Sunrise Alarm Clock. Reviewed / Jall

Our sleep editors love the Jall Sunrise Alarm Clock . A bedside alarm clock table lamp, the Jall awakens like a rising sun each morning to ease you into the day in a manner that feels natural, then put you to sleep again with sunset simulation built in as well. If you're over waking up to a cellphone alarm every morning, chances are your giftee is too—surprise them with this multi-functional sunrise alarm clock.

$50 at Amazon

6. A star among the latest gadgets: Meta Quest 2

Gift the keys to virtual reality with Meta Quest 2. Reviewed / Meta

The Meta Quest 2 is fast becoming the pack leader among consumer VR tech . The Quest 2 gives you a whole new way to experience gaming, with immersive worlds, and gameplay that tracks physical movements—plus it syncs into Meta's VR evolution of Facebook. Gift a Quest 2 and give them the keys to VR.

$399 at Amazon

7. Gift smart devices you can wear: Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 8 is the best smart watch yet. Reviewed / Apple

At Reviewed, the Apple Watch Series 8 is our reigning favorite among smart watches . Apple Watches provide health and fitness monitoring that make them great gifts both for older adults and younger fitness heads, while providing a new level of connectivity that the tech-obsessed will love. With the new model's addition of Crash Protection, which alerts loved ones and authorities in case of an accident, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the best Apple Watch yet.

$349 at Amazon

8. For the book obsessed: Amazon Kindle 11th Generation

The Amazon Kindle 11th Generation gives you access to a whole library in your pocket. Reviewed / Amazon

Kindle gives you the power to pack a whole library in your backpack. The new 11th Generation Kindle comes with some marked improvements, with over a week of battery life, 16 gigabytes of storage, sharply legible display and a small size that's easy to slip in a coat pocket. It's a thoughtful gift for readers that travel or commute.

$110 at Amazon

9. For the music fans: JBL Flip 6

JBL Flip 6 brings the rugged to good sound. Reviewed / JBL

The JBL Flip 6 is all about good sound in rugged settings. JBL speakers continue to earn slots among our top Bluetooth speakers , and the Flip 6 is no different. Deeply waterproof and sand proof, the Flip 6 is as at home on a kayaking trip or a beach day as it is at an apartment party. With great bass and good clarity all around, it's a gift they can use in so many ways: connect it to a laptop for better-sounding movie nights, take it camping for fireside singalongs or just grab it on the way to the kitchen for some musical accompaniment while the spaghetti boils.

$100 at Amazon

10. Cool tech gifts for the photo-inclined traveler: Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX10

Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX10 brings the travel scenes home. Reviewed / Lumix

It bears reminding that your smartphone isn't the end all be all of cameras. If you're shopping for someone with the travel bug this season, there are few gifts they'll love more than the excellent Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX10 . A digital camera that's perfectly designed and sized for shooting on the move, it's a huge step up from a smartphone camera—and it won't require them to carry around a DSLR case. The Lumix also made the value spot on our list of the best travel cameras , so while it isn't cheap, we can certify that you're certainly getting your money's worth of quality.

$498 at Adorama

Holiday Gift Shopping Guide

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The top 10 tech gifts people actually want this Christmas