Check out our watch list for 2022-23 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Wrestler of the Year

Who will make the final cut? Watch out for the third annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards national show in the summer of 2023. USA TODAY

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce its watch list for the 2022-23 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Wrestling Team.

This initial list includes 50 current student-athletes who meet the nomination criteria for this year’s national Girls Wrestler of the Year Award. These athletes were either nominees in last year’s national awards show, or athletes who were seriously considered based on season-wide performance, state championships and any other state, regional and/or national recognition.

This year’s official 2022-23 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Wrestling Team will be announced this spring. All final team members will be honored as nominees for national Girls Wrestler of the Year. The winner, along with three finalists, will be revealed during the third annual USA TODAY High School Sports Awards. Visit the event website for updates leading up to this summer's on-demand event.

USA TODAY HSSA Winter Watch List Schedule: Girls Hockey: Wednesday, Dec. 14 Boys Hockey: Thursday, Dec. 15 Boys Bowling: Monday, Dec. 19 Girls Bowling: Tuesday, Dec. 20 Boys Wrestling: Wednesday, Dec. 21 Girls Basketball: Thursday, Dec. 22 Boys Basketball: Friday, Dec. 23

The purpose of these watch lists is to track eligible nominees for this year’s national show. Athletes could be removed from this list if they no longer play for their high school team (either by choice or injury), or if their high school no longer participates in a state-sanctioned championship tournament.

2022-23 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Wrestling Watch List:

Molly Allen — SO, 112 | Underwood High School | Underwood, Iowa

Brooke Bennett — SR, 200 | North County High School | Bonne Terre, Mo.

Clare Booe — JR, 106 | Wyoming Seminary | Kingston, Pa.

Mariyah Brumley — JR, 200 | Lebanon High School | Lebanon, Mo.

Jaclyn Dehney — SR, 127 | Central Catholic High School | Lawrence, Mass.

Cadence Diduch — JR, 122 | Freeport High School | Freeport, Ill.

Piper Fowler — SO, 164 | Cleveland High School | Cleveland, Tenn.

Kiera Ganey — SR, 225 | Belleville East High School | Belleville, Ill.

Janida Garcia — SR, 132 | SSAE | Colorado Springs, Colo.

Carina Giangeruso — JR, 132 | Northern Burlington High School | Crosswicks, N.J.

Gabriella Gomez — SO, 100 | Glenbard North High School | Carol Stream, Ill.

Persaeus Gomez — JR, 117 | Pomona High School | Arvada, Colo.

Savannah Gomez — SR, 138 | Brawley Union High School | Brawley, Calif.

Valerie Hamilton — JR, 132 | El Paso-Gridley High School | Gridley, Ill.

Henlee Haynes — SR, 180 | Arnold High School | Panama City, Fla.

Sarah Henckel — FR, 138 | Blair Academy | Blairstown, N.J.

Savannah Isaac — JR, 200 | Whitmer High School | Toledo, Ohio

Elena Ivaldi — SR, 117 | Del Oro High School | New Castle, Calif.

Alaina Jackson — SR, 225 | Minerva High School | Minerva, Ohio

Audrey Jimenez — JR, 106 | Sunnyside High School | Tucson, Ariz.

Maddie Kubicki — SR, 144 | Park Hill South High School | Riverside, Mo.

Everest Leydecker — FR, 122 | Desert Vista High School | Phoenix, Ariz.

Skylar Little Soldier — JR, 127 | Hastings High School | Welch, Minn.

Mary Manis — SO, 100 | Lake Highland Preparatory | Orlando, Fla.

Amarisa Manuel — JR, 164 | Romeo High School | Washington, Mich.

Ciara Monger — SO, 225 | Calhan High School | Calhan, Colo.

Shelby Moore — SR, 127 | White River High School | Buckley, Was.

Paige Morales — SR, 106 | Central High School | Fresno, Calif.

Ella Murphey — JR, 200 | Hardin Valley Academy | Knoxville, Tenn.

Sabrina Nauss — JR, 180 | Brighton High School | Brighton, Mich.

Ella Pagel — SO, 164 | Northfield High School | Nerstrand, Minn.

Sydney Perry — JR, 144 | Batavia High School | Batavia, Ill.

Alysse Phillips — SR, 225 | Mark Keppel High School | Los Angeles, Calif.

Mishell Rebisch — JR, 152 | Romeo High School | Washington, Mich.

Isabella Renfro — JR, 180 | Seneca High School | Seneca, Mo.

Jasmine Robinson — JR, 152 | Allen High Schoool | Allen, Texas

Eduarda Rodrigues — JR, 152 | Newport Harbor High School | Newport Beach, Calif.

Destiny Rodriguez — SR, 152 | West Linn High School | West Linn, Ore.

Lizzie Shunn — SR, 144 | Westlake High School | Eagle Mountain, Utah

Emily Sindoni — SR, 122 | Tioga High School | Nichols, N.Y.

Valarie Solorio — JR, 100 | Mosely High School | Panama City, Fla.

Olivia Stean — JR, 164 | Bonner Springs High School | Bonner Springs, Kan.

Stella Steigler — JR, 152 | Wyoming Seminary | Kingston, Pa.

Alex Szkotnicki — SR, 112 | Calvert High School | Riva, Md.

Nebi Tsarni — JR, 144 | Watkins Mill High School | Montgomery Village, Md.

Haley Vann — SR, 117 | Cleveland High School | Portland, Ore.

Ava Ward — SO, 112 | Centralia High School | Centralia, Mo.

Haley Ward — SR, 164 | Fort Osage High School | Independence, Mo.

Madison Westerberg — SO, 138 | Waterloo High School | Waterloo, N.Y.

Alivia White — SR, 180 | Marysville Pilchuck High School | Marysville, Wash.

Who else should we be tracking for national Girls Wrestler of the Year?

Suggestions can be submitted to both roleary@usatventures.com or BFontana@usatventures.com .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Check out our watch list for 2022-23 USA TODAY HSSA Girls Wrestler of the Year