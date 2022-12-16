Read full article on original website
Living Exponentially: Hosted by Eileen Tesch, JD Glaser, Michigan State Chair Candidate
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living, or its sponsors. Eileen Tesch interviews JD Glaser, Michigan State Chair Candidate, about why he decided to run for state chair.
MDHHS and GetSetUp offer interactive learning and socialization for older Michiganders this holiday season
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Library of Michigan are offering Michigan older adults free interactive online programs specifically designed to increase social interaction, physical activity and wellness. Classes cover topics from how to effectively use digital technology, to health and wellness...
St. Clair Scouts Collect Food for Local Pantries
Scouts from the local Blue Water District have collected almost 20,000 pounds of nonperishable food to support the missions of the St. Clair Salvation Army as well as several smaller charities. According to Senior District Executive Christa Warner, Scouts from 11 local units participated in the drive. On Dec. 2,...
Annual report details Great Lakes triumphs and trials
2022 State of the Great Lakes Report focuses on science, education, restoration. By Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy. Building a water workforce through education and career pathways; advancing technology, scientific research, and data sharing; and protecting vital ecosystems are major focus areas in Michigan’s newly released 2022 State of the Great Lakes report.
Homework with Mitch Kuffa: Heating & Cooling
Are you ready for some Homework? No, no, not that kind of homework. Home Inspector Mitch Kuffa is back to share his experiences with Home Inspections. In this edition of Homework, Mitch shares with us The tricks of the trade involving heating and cooling. Mitch shares some helpful hints when...
Share your thoughts with the DNR at January meetings
The Department of Natural Resources is committed to providing Michigan residents the opportunity to share input and ideas on policy decisions, programs and other aspects of natural resource management and outdoor recreation opportunities. One important avenue for this input is at meetings of the public bodies that advise the DNR...
BWHL “Game Of The Night” Boys Basketball – St. Clair vs. Anchor Bay
Featuring a boys basketball game between St. Clair and Anchor Bay from December 16, 2022.
Controlling Gun Rights | Constitution Corner
Oregon voters narrowly adopted Measure 114, a gun control measure that limits gun purchases and magazine size. The state courts are embroiled in a constitutional conflict. Find out what happened and what’s in this episode of Constitution Corner. We would like to thank the John Birch Society for letting...
Two charged, several injured after Saturday crash in Berlin Twp.
An early morning accident in Berlin Township on Saturday, December 17, resulted in charges for both drivers involved, as well as major injuries for their passengers. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office reports that, following a night of drinking with the help of fake IDs, six underage individuals left a local bar in two pickup trucks, with an 18 and 19-year-old driving despite being intoxicated.
