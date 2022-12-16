ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Airfare is available for as little as $44 one-way in Spirit's latest sale

By Zach Wichter, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Spirit Airlines ' latest fare sale is meant to get you in the holiday, well, spirit, and give you something to look forward to for the new year.

The airline is offering one-way tickets for as little as $44 on select flights, so long as they're purchased before 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, for travel between Jan. 4 and Feb. 15.

On top of that, Spirit is also offering discounts on vacation packages to 13 MGM properties in Las Vegas so long as travel is booked by Dec. 27 and takes place by Oct. 31.

A comfier ride: Spirit Airlines will offer new seats with more padding

Here's what travelers need to know about what's on offer.

Spirit's December fare sale

Spirits sale fares are available for purchase before midnight ET on Saturday, and travel must take place between Jan. 4 and Feb. 15 on most routes. Friday and Sunday flights are excluded from the deal, and tickets must be purchased at least seven days in advance.

Traveling with kids: Southwest is testing a new boarding process to help families stick together

The price includes taxes and government fees, but not airline fees like those for baggage and seat selection. According to Spirit, Saver$ Club members can get even lower prices, and the airline notes that in-person ticket sales are sometimes less expensive than the prices quoted online.

Some of the deals include:

  • $44 from Atlanta to New Orleans
  • $65 from Denver to Miami
  • $69 from Atlantic City, New Jersey to West Palm Beach, Florida
  • $79 from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles
  • $86 from Las Vegas to Pittsburgh

Check out Spirit's site for a full list of available fares. Keep in mind, sale tickets are limited and may not be available on every flight, according to the airline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aIpYf_0jkwOwzk00
Spirit Airlines plane Eve Chen

Discounted Las Vegas getaways

Through (almost) the end of the month, Spirit is also offering deals on Las Vegas vacation packages, with 20% off combined purchases of flights and stays at 13 MGM Resorts properties.

Safety first: Proposed legislation would require the FAA to diversify airplane evacuation tests

With the deal, 20% off list price is available for Monday-Wednesday stays, 10% off for Thursday-Sunday stays and 5% off for Friday-Saturday stays.

Travel must be booked by Dec. 27 and take place by Oct. 31.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Airfare is available for as little as $44 one-way in Spirit's latest sale

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

These Stores Are Open on Christmas Day in 2022 for Last-Minute Shopping, Live Updates

If you’re wondering which stores are open on Christmas Day in 2022, look no further. We’ve got you covered. Though the Dec. 25 holiday frequently finds most retailers, boutiques and shopping centers closed in observance of the holiday, this year is a little different. Despite closures and observed hours for employees during the event, many shopping destinations will remain open throughout the country on Christmas Day. Larger chain pharmacies and all-purpose stores including CVS, 7-Eleven and Rite Aid are set to remain open with their regular Sunday hours on Christmas Day. However, other retailers including Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will be...
Vibe

K. Michelle Announces 2023 Dates For ‘I’m The Problem’ Tour

K. Michelle is hitting the road in 2023 among the likes of Jill Scott, New Edition, Janet Jackson, and more. The “Scooch” singer’s tour will support her forthcoming sixth studio album and final R&B project, I’m The Problem. The 21-city tour will begin in Washington D.C. on Feb. 23 and will hit major cities including New York, Chicago, New Orleans, Philly, and Houston. She has already confirmed that more dates will be announced, including a “very special Atlanta show.” More from VIBE.comJill Scott Announces 'Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds Vol. 1' 23rd Anniversary TourLaTocha Scott Of Xscape Ditched Tour...
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

717K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy