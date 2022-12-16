Airfare is available for as little as $44 one-way in Spirit's latest sale

Spirit Airlines ' latest fare sale is meant to get you in the holiday, well, spirit, and give you something to look forward to for the new year.

The airline is offering one-way tickets for as little as $44 on select flights, so long as they're purchased before 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, for travel between Jan. 4 and Feb. 15.

On top of that, Spirit is also offering discounts on vacation packages to 13 MGM properties in Las Vegas so long as travel is booked by Dec. 27 and takes place by Oct. 31.

Here's what travelers need to know about what's on offer.

Spirit's December fare sale

Spirits sale fares are available for purchase before midnight ET on Saturday, and travel must take place between Jan. 4 and Feb. 15 on most routes. Friday and Sunday flights are excluded from the deal, and tickets must be purchased at least seven days in advance.

The price includes taxes and government fees, but not airline fees like those for baggage and seat selection. According to Spirit, Saver$ Club members can get even lower prices, and the airline notes that in-person ticket sales are sometimes less expensive than the prices quoted online.

Some of the deals include:

$44 from Atlanta to New Orleans

$65 from Denver to Miami

$69 from Atlantic City, New Jersey to West Palm Beach, Florida

$79 from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles

$86 from Las Vegas to Pittsburgh

Check out Spirit's site for a full list of available fares. Keep in mind, sale tickets are limited and may not be available on every flight, according to the airline.

Discounted Las Vegas getaways

Through (almost) the end of the month, Spirit is also offering deals on Las Vegas vacation packages, with 20% off combined purchases of flights and stays at 13 MGM Resorts properties.

With the deal, 20% off list price is available for Monday-Wednesday stays, 10% off for Thursday-Sunday stays and 5% off for Friday-Saturday stays.

Travel must be booked by Dec. 27 and take place by Oct. 31.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Airfare is available for as little as $44 one-way in Spirit's latest sale