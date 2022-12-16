Read full article on original website
Related
fox56news.com
Genesis GV60: Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist
The GV60 is the first fully electric vehicle in the lineup of Hyundai’s luxury brand, Genesis, and it’s one of our five finalists for Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023. Built on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform for dedicated electric vehicles, the 2023 Genesis GV60 stands quite a...
Jalopnik
Why the 2023 Toyota Prius Looks So Good
When the 2023 Toyota Prius was first unveiled, pretty much the entire universe was taken aback by its all-new, and honestly striking, styling. The whole design really works well to create a cohesive, futuristic look for a car that has never really been known as a style icon. Toyota says this departure from the Prius’s past is the company’s way of making the hybrid more appealing to younger buyers. I sat down with Satoki Oya, chief engineer on the new fifth-generation Prius, to learn more.
Man’s Modififed Tesla Has a V6 Engine and It Has People Cheering
Engines are cheaper to fix than batteries after all.
fordauthority.com
Ford Tech Says Aftermarket Ignition Coils Are No Good: Video
Veteran Ford technician Brian, who runs the automotive repair YouTube channel known as Ford Tech Makuloco, makes informative videos explaining his repair processes and the reasoning behind them. In the past, he’s walked viewers through a starter issue diagnosis on a 2006 Ford F-150, given an in-depth explanation of the Ford battery monitoring system on F-150s and shown his process for figuring out a heater core issue on another pickup. He also takes the time to explain why he doesn’t like to use certain parts, and in a recent video, he tells viewers why he stays away from using aftermarket ignition coils.
The 2024 Toyota 4Runner Hybrid May Solve Crucial Issues
The 2024 Toyota 4Runner Hybrid could be in the works. The new toytoa 4Runner Hybrid could provide crucial upgrades. The post The 2024 Toyota 4Runner Hybrid May Solve Crucial Issues appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Drawbacks to Riding an Electric Snowmobile Instead of a Gas-Powered Sled
Electric snowmobiles offer some real advantages, but there are some drawbacks when compared to a traditional gas-powered snowmobile. The post 4 Drawbacks to Riding an Electric Snowmobile Instead of a Gas-Powered Sled appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How To Choose The Right Octane Gas For Your Car
There's a lot to know about vehicle ownership, from maintenance intervals and tire choice to oil type and tire pressure, but too often, people gloss over the fuel they're putting into their vehicles, opting for whatever is cheapest at the time. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the octane rating, or knock rating, of gasoline refers to the ratio between the different hydrocarbon molecules in the fuel. Typically, in the U.S., octane ratings range between the Regular 87 and Premium 94, depending on the distributor and your region.
torquenews.com
Common Mistake Ford Truck Owners Make Upgrading Their Engine
Discover now a common mistake many truck owners make when upgrading their engine with one example involving an aftermarket part and the brands that are often at fault. When upgrading an older truck engine, it is common to succumb to the temptation of randomly replacing old parts without thinking about whether or not this is a good practice (or even necessary) for every part replaced. It seems to make common sense since you know that the parts are old and that there are expected lifespans to all components. However, what you decide to replace that original part with can lead to problems afterward that could have been easily avoided by hanging onto that older part.
dirtwheelsmag.com
Segway Villain Now Available for Retail in the U.S. Market
As the flagship Segway Powersports offering, the highly anticipated Villain sport model will now be available for retail in the U.S. Market for the very first time. The Villain sport side-by-side will be available in two width options of 72-inches and 64-inches across three different model options. The three different...
yankodesign.com
Turn your pedal bicycle into an e-bike in just 30 seconds with this $309 universal add-on
In a tool-free installation that takes all of 30 seconds, the LIVALL PikaBoost turns your regular pedal-powered bicycle into an electric-assisted bike that gives you the advantage of a motor-powered riding experience. Designed to sit firmly clamped to the seat of your bike frame, the LIVALL PikaBoost sits right above your rear wheel, rotating it with the power of a motor that can intelligently detect your speed, cadence, terrain, etc. and provide you with an added push whenever necessary!
Reviews: The Best Cheap Security Cameras Have Premium Features Without the Premium Costs
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Today’s best home security cameras are often accompanied by tons of features and killer specs, which shouldn’t come as a surprise. But the downside is that they come at a high price, making them nearly out of reach for those on tighter budgets. Well, there’s no need to worry about sacrifices or subpar performances because the best cheap security cameras still have plenty of value. The basic premise of a home security camera is that they can get the job done when it...
northernarchitecture.us
Home electrical wiring first steps of installation with circuit breakers
Installing home electrical wiring for breakers and fuses inside a breaker box. This is an important point to remember in home electrical wiring. If you’re doing your own electrical work, you are an electrical contractor because you will do everything according to a national standard. You will need to follow code for cable, circuit breakers, and wiring methods. By all means, practice safety when working with electricity. Lock out all breakers and communicate with members of the house what you are doing.
Comments / 0