A Villager has been ticketed as the result of a crash last week that sent another driver to the hospital in Leesburg. The 69-year-old Village of Mira Mesa resident was driving a black 2014 Cadillac XT5 at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday eastbound on County Road 466 near the entrance to Glen Hollow Farms when he attempted a lane change and failed to observe a blue 2020 Dodge Charger four-door driven by a 26-year-old Lady Lake man who was also eastbound on County Road 466, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The right side of the Mira Mesa man’s Cadillac hit the left driver’s door of the Dodge Charger.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO