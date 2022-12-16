Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Villager transported to Ocala Health ER after crashing SUV
A Villager was transported by ambulance to Ocala Health ER at Trailwinds Village after crashing his SUV. Daniel Lee Messerschmidt, 65, of the Village of Bonita, had been driving a tan GMC Arcadia in the wee hours Saturday when he was involved in a crash on Morse Boulevard, south of Bonita Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
villages-news.com
Driver injured after turning in front of Waste Management truck on U.S. 301
A driver was injured Monday morning after turning in front of a Waste Management truck on U.S. 301 at County Road 466. The 22-year-old Ocala man was driving a red 2002 Chevy Tahoe at 9:40 a.m. southbound on U.S. 301 when he made a left turn onto County Road 466 on a flashing yellow arrow, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He turned into the path of a Waste Management truck driven by a 55-year-old Leesburg man who had been northbound on U.S. 301.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested in UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute
A Villager has been arrested in a UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute. David Aaron Clement, 56, who lives at 1086 Nash Loop in the Village of Bonita, was involved at 8:30 a.m. Friday in an alleged attack on his UPS manager at 2888 Basso Run, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
93-year-old man killed after driving onto railroad tracks, colliding with SunRail train
SANFORD, Fla. — Update: A 93-year-old man died after he drove onto train tracks and collided with a SunRail train, according to Florida Highway Patrol. It happened just before 3:40 p.m. at Old Lake Mary Road and West Airport Boulevard. The driver of the Ford F-150, who has not been identified, was traveling north on Old Lake Mary Road approaching West Airport Boulevard as the train was also heading north parallel to Old Lake Mary Road.
click orlando
Fatal crash closes CR-466 in The Villages
THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A fatal crash prompted the closure of a roadway in The Villages. The wreck happened around 10 p.m. on County Road 466 near Buena Vista Boulevard. The Florida Highway Patrol said lanes of C.R. 466 were closed after the crash. Details about the wreck have...
villages-news.com
Villager ticketed as result of crash that sent another driver to Leesburg hospital
A Villager has been ticketed as the result of a crash last week that sent another driver to the hospital in Leesburg. The 69-year-old Village of Mira Mesa resident was driving a black 2014 Cadillac XT5 at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday eastbound on County Road 466 near the entrance to Glen Hollow Farms when he attempted a lane change and failed to observe a blue 2020 Dodge Charger four-door driven by a 26-year-old Lady Lake man who was also eastbound on County Road 466, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The right side of the Mira Mesa man’s Cadillac hit the left driver’s door of the Dodge Charger.
click orlando
19-year-old killed in crash with pickup truck in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was killed Sunday in a Marion County crash when he failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. at U.S. Highway 27 and NW 80th Avenue.
ocala-news.com
19-year-old Dunnellon man dies in two-vehicle crash in Marion County
A 19-year-old man from Dunnellon died on Sunday night after his sedan was struck by a pickup truck in Marion County. On Sunday, at approximately 8:45 p.m., the 19-year-old man was traveling southbound on NW 80th Avenue, near the intersection of U.S. 27 Alt, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
WCJB
Dunnellon man dead after car crash in Marion County
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Dunnellon is dead after a crash in Marion County on Sunday night. The man was driving southbound on NW 80th Ave. and approaching U.S. 27 Alt. just before 9 p.m. A woman was driving westbound on U.S. 27 Alt. and was approaching NW...
ocala-news.com
Sunrise Over DeLuca Toyota In Ocala
This beautiful sunrise photo was taken from the parking lot of DeLuca Toyota in Ocala looking out over SR 200. Thanks to Mark Rankin for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
‘He is already missed’: Retired Pasco County detective dies after battle with terminal illness
A retired Pasco County deputy who volunteered for the Hernando County Sheriff's Office died last Thursday, according to officials.
villages-news.com
FHP called in to investigate crash at U.S. 301 and County Road 466
The Florida Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate a crash Monday morning at U.S. 301 and County Road 466. The crash at about 9:30 a.m. involved a large Waste Management truck hauling a dumpster and a pickup truck. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Sumter County Fire Rescue...
WCJB
Lanes reopen following road rage shooting in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department announced that the roadway has been reopened, after an hour-long shutdown following a road rage incident that resulted in a shooting. Ocala Police officers blocked off W SR-40 eastbound from 67th Avenue to 60th Avenue. One man was shot during the dispute...
villages-news.com
Former employee arrested in theft of check from Beef O’Brady’s in The Villages
A former employee has been arrested in the theft of a check from a Beef O’Brady’s restaurant in The Villages. Rion Jamal Singleton, 34, of Leesburg, turned himself in Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of grand theft. He is accused of stealing a signed business check in September from the restaurant. The manager indicated he wanted to press charges after discovering that the check had been stolen.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant returns home one month after serious neck injury
A Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant has returned home a little over a month after sustaining a serious neck injury in a training accident. On Tuesday, November 15, MCFR lieutenant Anthony “Tony” Gillan – a United States Marine, husband, and father – seriously injured his neck during a training evolution. Gillan was trauma alerted to a local trauma center where he underwent immediate surgery.
WCJB
Marion County family wins handicapped accessible bathroom makeover for adult special needs son
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Transitions Life Center family in Marion County has won a handicapped accessible bathroom makeover scheduled for Monday. The Coppock family takes care of their adult son, 37-year-old Jordan. Jordan suffered a stroke as an infant, which left him with cognitive impairments and physical challenges. Ocala...
ocala-news.com
Man wanted for breaking into Dollar General in Ocala
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect who broke into a Dollar General store in Ocala last week. On Wednesday, December 14, the male suspect (pictured below) forced his way into the Dollar General located at 1111 W Silver Springs Boulevard and stole multiple items, according to OPD.
ocala-news.com
Arthur Himel Rozell Jr.
Arthur Himel Rozell Jr., 61, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on December 10, 2022 in Ocala, Florida. He was born March 28, 1961 to Arthur H. Rozell Sr. and Joanne Stephenson Rozell in Longview, Texas. He worked as a soil tech engineer in the construction industry for many years.
fox35orlando.com
Road rage shooting leaves 2 hurt in Ocala, police say
OCALA, Fla. - Two men were hurt after they were involved in a road rage shooting incident in Ocala Monday morning, according to police. The Ocala Police Department said one man was hit in the head and the other was shot. They were both taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
click orlando
No tears: Truck carrying 6,000 pounds of onions catches fire in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Whose flaming onions in here?. A pickup truck carrying 6,000 pounds of onions caught fire in Marion County Saturday night, crews said. According to Ocala Fire Rescue, crews responded to a vehicle fire around 8:33 p.m. on Interstate 75 south of exit 354. [TRENDING: ‘Toby...
