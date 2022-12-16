Read full article on original website
Related
The 4 Most Reliable Toyota Models Based on Consumer Reports Member Surveys
Toyota has plenty of reliable models to choose from but what are the cream of the crop? The post The 4 Most Reliable Toyota Models Based on Consumer Reports Member Surveys appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fox56news.com
Why might the manual gearbox return in some performance EVs?
With a handful of exceptions, most electric vehicles don’t have (or need) multi-speed transmissions. According to some well-respected EV engineers and executives, they may even detract from performance. As such, a performance EV is an odd place to see a manual gearbox. Yet a couple of experiments have cropped...
fox56news.com
Top 5 cars Santa would drive
(Our Auto Expert) – What would he drive if Santa decided to replace all eight reindeer and his sleigh with a brand-new car this year? Here are five vehicles Santa would consider putting in his garage at the North Pole!. According to the official Norad Santa tracker, Santa’s maximum...
fox56news.com
Everrati offers EV conversion for original Defender and Range Rover
Everrati is quickly growing its EV conversion portfolio into one of the most diverse in the business. The 964-generation Porsche 911, Ford GT40 (replica only, thankfully), and the original Land Rover are among the vehicles eligible to be converted by Everrati to run on batteries, and now the company has also added Land Rover’s original Defender and Range Rover (often referred to the Range Rover Classic) to the list.
Engadget
The best iPhone cases for 2023
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. There are two...
electrek.co
Tesla Cybertruck gets a $24K camper option
A company called Space Campers has launched a $24,000 bed-embedded camper for the Tesla Cybertruck. It’s one of now several companies already developing accessories for the electric pickup truck even though it’s not even on the market yet. Tesla Cybertruck is not even in production yet, but several...
fox56news.com
2024 Hyundai Kona revealed with “EV-led design,” hybrid version
The second generation 2024 Hyundai Kona has broken cover with updates styling and a first-ever hybrid version. The Kona hybrid will join the existing Kona Electric and gasoline powertrains at launch, Hyundai confirmed in a press release. A sportier gasoline Kona N Line will be launched alongside these variants, with a more hardcore Kona N likely following.
fox56news.com
Bugatti delivers tenth and final Centodieci hypercar
Bugatti on Monday announced it has delivered the tenth and final example of its Centodieci, a coach-built special-edition version of the Chiron hypercar. The Centodieci was revealed in 2019 as a celebration of the EB110 (Centodieci is Italian for “110”), the supercar of the 1990s built by Bugatti prior to its acquisition by Volkswagen Group, and the first Centodieci was delivered to its owner in June.
How To Choose The Right Octane Gas For Your Car
There's a lot to know about vehicle ownership, from maintenance intervals and tire choice to oil type and tire pressure, but too often, people gloss over the fuel they're putting into their vehicles, opting for whatever is cheapest at the time. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the octane rating, or knock rating, of gasoline refers to the ratio between the different hydrocarbon molecules in the fuel. Typically, in the U.S., octane ratings range between the Regular 87 and Premium 94, depending on the distributor and your region.
csengineermag.com
Can Plumbers Trust Push-to-Connect Fittings?
The plumbing profession is all about trust — using tried and true methods that have stood the test of time to ensure that pipe connections will not leak. Plumbers are understandably skeptical about adopting major changes until new techniques earn their trust. For a century, water and HVAC systems...
Top Speed
An Electric Toyota Hilux Is Coming, Highlighting The Need For Compact Electric Trucks In The U.S.
The U.S. now has its share of compact and midsized pickups, but the Toyota Hilux is a very popular midsize truck that doesn't come stateside. It is sold everywhere else in the world where the Tacoma doesn't exist. There's even a GR Sport model with upgraded suspension and more road-biased styling. As with every automaker out there, Toyota is also working to electrify their vehicles, even if a multi-solution approach that also involves hydrogen is still their belief for a carbon-neutral future. Now, Toyota has debuted an electric Hilux, and it shows the U.S. is still want for a compact electric truck.
yankodesign.com
Turn your pedal bicycle into an e-bike in just 30 seconds with this $309 universal add-on
In a tool-free installation that takes all of 30 seconds, the LIVALL PikaBoost turns your regular pedal-powered bicycle into an electric-assisted bike that gives you the advantage of a motor-powered riding experience. Designed to sit firmly clamped to the seat of your bike frame, the LIVALL PikaBoost sits right above your rear wheel, rotating it with the power of a motor that can intelligently detect your speed, cadence, terrain, etc. and provide you with an added push whenever necessary!
Reviews: The Best Cheap Security Cameras Have Premium Features Without the Premium Costs
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Today’s best home security cameras are often accompanied by tons of features and killer specs, which shouldn’t come as a surprise. But the downside is that they come at a high price, making them nearly out of reach for those on tighter budgets. Well, there’s no need to worry about sacrifices or subpar performances because the best cheap security cameras still have plenty of value. The basic premise of a home security camera is that they can get the job done when it...
TechRadar
The first totally wireless TV can be stuck to any wall you like
We regularly bemoan how standardized TVs have become in recent times, but that criticism can’t be levelled at the just-announced wireless 4K OLED TV from US start-up company Displace. The 55-inch 'Displace TV' has a relatively light weight of under 20lbs and somewhat uniquely runs on rechargeable batteries. Intriguingly,...
northernarchitecture.us
Home electrical wiring first steps of installation with circuit breakers
Installing home electrical wiring for breakers and fuses inside a breaker box. This is an important point to remember in home electrical wiring. If you’re doing your own electrical work, you are an electrical contractor because you will do everything according to a national standard. You will need to follow code for cable, circuit breakers, and wiring methods. By all means, practice safety when working with electricity. Lock out all breakers and communicate with members of the house what you are doing.
Comments / 0