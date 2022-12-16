Read full article on original website
Truck Driver Reviews of Tesla Semi
I include youtube videos with various feedback and reviews of the Tesla Semi from Truck drivers (direct and indirect). The first review is that Tesla has over 500 orders for Semi Trucks. The US has 4 million Semis and there are about 270,000 sales each year in the US. There are 4 million global large and semi truck sales each year with most in China and the rest of Asia.
Why might the manual gearbox return in some performance EVs?
With a handful of exceptions, most electric vehicles don’t have (or need) multi-speed transmissions. According to some well-respected EV engineers and executives, they may even detract from performance. As such, a performance EV is an odd place to see a manual gearbox. Yet a couple of experiments have cropped...
More Cars on the Road Have a Rolled Back Odometer. Here’s Why That Matters
Getty ImagesAs many as one in 153 cars on U.S. roads may have rolled-back mileage, despite automakers switching to more secure digital odometers.
Man’s Modififed Tesla Has a V6 Engine and It Has People Cheering
Engines are cheaper to fix than batteries after all.
Ford Tries to Ruin F-150 Lightning
Ford has done its best to undermine F-150 Lightning sales, showing how badly the electric vehicle part of the company is managed.
How To Choose The Right Octane Gas For Your Car
There's a lot to know about vehicle ownership, from maintenance intervals and tire choice to oil type and tire pressure, but too often, people gloss over the fuel they're putting into their vehicles, opting for whatever is cheapest at the time. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the octane rating, or knock rating, of gasoline refers to the ratio between the different hydrocarbon molecules in the fuel. Typically, in the U.S., octane ratings range between the Regular 87 and Premium 94, depending on the distributor and your region.
Genesis GV60: Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist
The GV60 is the first fully electric vehicle in the lineup of Hyundai’s luxury brand, Genesis, and it’s one of our five finalists for Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023. Built on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform for dedicated electric vehicles, the 2023 Genesis GV60 stands quite a...
Weird Alibaba: This funny-looking $2,000 electric mini-truck is solar powered
We like to think that we have it all figured out in the West, but while we’re still trying to get solar electric cars off the drawing board, China’s EV engineers already have them driving around. Look no further than this awesome little three-wheeled electric truck that just happens to have enough solar panels to give it nearly infinite range — at least while the sun is out.
Common Mistake Ford Truck Owners Make Upgrading Their Engine
Discover now a common mistake many truck owners make when upgrading their engine with one example involving an aftermarket part and the brands that are often at fault. When upgrading an older truck engine, it is common to succumb to the temptation of randomly replacing old parts without thinking about whether or not this is a good practice (or even necessary) for every part replaced. It seems to make common sense since you know that the parts are old and that there are expected lifespans to all components. However, what you decide to replace that original part with can lead to problems afterward that could have been easily avoided by hanging onto that older part.
You Won’t Believe How Easily This Ford GT Hits 310 MPH Or 500 km/h
Sure, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ may have gone quicker than any other standard production car before it (hitting 304.773 mph or 490.48 km/h in 2019), but in a straight line, this 2006 Ford GT is even faster. The Ford GT you’re looking at has been owned by Johnny...
PRI 2022: Chevrolet Shows Off The 2023 COPO Camaro
When Chevrolet brought the COPO Camaro back, it was done with great fanfare, and the 2023 versions of this iconic race car could be the best yet. The factory-built race car is still sold through dealerships using a lottery process, but for 2023, there’s a new big-block powerplant option that harkens back to the original 1969 COPO.
Ford Tech Says Aftermarket Ignition Coils Are No Good: Video
Veteran Ford technician Brian, who runs the automotive repair YouTube channel known as Ford Tech Makuloco, makes informative videos explaining his repair processes and the reasoning behind them. In the past, he’s walked viewers through a starter issue diagnosis on a 2006 Ford F-150, given an in-depth explanation of the Ford battery monitoring system on F-150s and shown his process for figuring out a heater core issue on another pickup. He also takes the time to explain why he doesn’t like to use certain parts, and in a recent video, he tells viewers why he stays away from using aftermarket ignition coils.
Odometer Tampering on Used Cars Is Rolling Higher These Days
There are 1.9 million vehicles on the road today with incorrect numbers on their odometers, according to Carfax. That is up 7 percent from a year ago. While California has the most of these kinds of vehicles on the road today, the rate of increase was especially high in Texas, Florida, and Arizona.
The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼
The new S650 Ford Mustang brings higher horsepower to the 2024 model. Every trim gets a power bump, including the V8-powered GT. The post The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Drawbacks to Riding an Electric Snowmobile Instead of a Gas-Powered Sled
Electric snowmobiles offer some real advantages, but there are some drawbacks when compared to a traditional gas-powered snowmobile. The post 4 Drawbacks to Riding an Electric Snowmobile Instead of a Gas-Powered Sled appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla Sweetens the Deal for Discounts on Its Vehicles
Tesla is offering a $3,750 discount for Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles bought in December of 2022. Now, there is another big discount they are adding. Tesla has sweetened the offers for its vehicles in December of 2022. However, this deal is time sensitive. Tesla is offering 10,000 super charger miles for Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y vehicles until December 31, 2022. This is in addition to the $3,750 credit Tesla is offering.
1993 Chrysler 300 prototype surfaces, $35,000 puts it in your garage
The Chrysler 300 was on hiatus in 1993, but a prototype reviving the name was built. That car is still around, and is currently listed in the Hemmings classifieds with an asking price of just $35,000. The 300 is one of Chrysler’s most recognizable nameplates, with an original production run...
PRI 2022: Meziere’s WP200 Water Pump Makes Maintenance A Breeze
Anybody that’s built or worked on a race car has a special place in their heart for parts that make maintaining the vehicle easier. Meziere Enterprises has developed its WP200 series water pump with cooling system maintenance in mind. These pumps make it easy to fill your cooling system without having to worry about air bubbles.
Pepsi has 36 Tesla Semi Already and Installing Megacharging
PepsiCo is deploying 36 electric Semi trucks from Tesla, with 15 in Modesto and 21 in Sacramento, so far and will deploy 100 Semi Trucks in 2023. PepsiCo is purchasing the big trucks “outright” and is upgrading its plants, including installing four 750-kilowatt Tesla charging stalls at both its Modesto and Sacramento locations, PepsiCo Vice President Mike O’Connell said in an interview. A $15.4 million California state grant and $40,000 federal subsidy per vehicle helps offset part of the costs.
Turn your pedal bicycle into an e-bike in just 30 seconds with this $309 universal add-on
In a tool-free installation that takes all of 30 seconds, the LIVALL PikaBoost turns your regular pedal-powered bicycle into an electric-assisted bike that gives you the advantage of a motor-powered riding experience. Designed to sit firmly clamped to the seat of your bike frame, the LIVALL PikaBoost sits right above your rear wheel, rotating it with the power of a motor that can intelligently detect your speed, cadence, terrain, etc. and provide you with an added push whenever necessary!
